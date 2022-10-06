Alan Pergament: Bills rating, Nick Bakay's new bookie series and doctors operating with strange TV issues

This is what I’m thinking:

Judging by the rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), Buffalo Bills armchair fans didn’t give up on their team Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens took a 20-3 lead.

The Bills’ 23-20 comeback victory had a season-low 42.9 rating and 79 share, which is still impressive.

The rating when the game began was 39.2, hit a 42.6 in the first half, dipped to a 40.6 at halftime and gradually rose to hit a final 47.4 at game’s end.

All four Bills regular season games have had ratings in the 40s this season.

The Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins that went down to the final seconds had a 45.3 rating and 79.9 share on Channel 4.

The Bills’ season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams had a 45.2 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and the Bills win over Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” had a combined rating of 48.1 on Channel 2 and ESPN.

A rating point equals 6,375 households in Western New York.

NFL games are the highest-rated programs by far in Western New York.

Green Bay’s win over New England following the Bills game on Channel 4 had a 21.8 rating. Kansas City’s win over Tampa Bay on “Sunday Night Football” had an 18.3 rating on Channel 2. Arizona’s win over Carolina opposite the New England-Green Bay game had only a 3.5 rating on Fox affiliate WUTV.

The only prime-time network program besides “SNF” on Sunday to get a double-digit rating was “60 Minutes” (11.2) on Channel 4, which had the benefit of a huge NFL lead-in.

The prime-time programs on ABC affiliate Channel 7 and Fox affiliate WUTV had ratings between 0.4 and 2.0.

The season opener of ABC’s “The Good Doctor” Monday night had what looked like to be an innovative decision to provide play-by-play for some Western New York viewers.

Noah Galvin, who plays surgical resident Dr. Asher Wolke, voiced all the script directions of what was happening or about to happen during an intense episode in which Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) saved the life of Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) on his wedding day. Dr. Lim had been stabbed in last season’s finale.

Galvin’s reading actually made the episode even more intense.

But it wasn’t supposed to air that way in Western New York or anywhere else.

Here’s an explanation from Marc Jaromin, the general manager of local ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7): “National Grid had a significant power failure around the station late Sunday afternoon. We had to reboot the entire building one system at a time. Since 7:15 Sunday night, all good on our end, no audio or video issues out of our building.

“While rebooting, Spectrum appears to have shifted from our primary audio feed to our secondary, which includes the audio descriptors. We are still getting a few calls from Spectrum customers and to a person they are saying Spectrum customer service is blaming us. Simply not true.

“Sidebar … The reason viewers are only hearing the audio descriptors during prime is that the only shows with active audio descriptor service are in prime.”

A Spectrum spokesman denied that explanation and said it wasn’t the cable system’s fault.

Here’s the cable system’s explanation: “The problem was with ad insertion hardware at the network’s studio. This was not a Spectrum issue.”

It wasn’t the only technological issue that Channel 7 has experienced recently. Cable subscribers didn’t hear any sound on WKBW’s 6 p.m. Sunday newscast.

“Everyone but Spectrum customers had audio,” said Jaromin.

Here's Jaromin's follow-up Thursday morning to "The Good Doctor" issue:

"Corporate Charter engineers pushed a new configuration to the local Spectrum system late last night. We ran tests this morning. Our main program audio is back on line with Spectrum. This was confirmed both by our control room and the local Spectrum techs. Problem resolved."

Some viewers of the NBC hospital series “New Amsterdam” also were upset on Tuesday night when a required emergency test prevented key dialogue in the final 10 minutes of the episode to be heard.

Mark Manders, general manager of local NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) said no complaints were reported.

"We are required to do a monthly EAS system test," wrote Manders. "That test was fulfilling part of that requirement."

The timing of fulfilling the requirement certainly could have been better.

"It was not our call," added Manders. "The alert was triggered at 9:55 p.m. and we have one hour to broadcast the alert after that. We try to reduce the disruption by limiting it to a crawl. The unfortunate aspect of it is it eliminates the audio for 60 seconds."

An interesting side note: Both “The Good Doctor” and “New Amsterdam” episodes had storylines about doctors doing their ethical duty of saving the lives of people involved in criminal behavior.

Buffalo writer Nick Bakay, the big Bills fan who used to do a segment about bad bets on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” with his wife Robin, may put that experience to good use now that he and prolific TV writer-producer Chuck Lorre have signed to be co-writers and executive producers of a new HBO Max comedy series, “How to Be a Bookie.” It stars stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who has packed big venues including Key Bank Center.

Here’s a summary of the eight-episode series via the trade publication Variety: “A veteran bookie (Maniscalco) struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.”

Bakay has had a long association with Lorre’s CBS hits, having written and produced “Mom,” as well as having worked on “Young Sheldon” and “Two and a Half Men.” He also was a consultant on Lorre’s terrific Netflix series “The Kominsky Method” starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Lorre’s biggest CBS hit was “The Big Bang Theory.”

With those three men involved and the NFL’s embrace of betting ripe for comic material, “Bookie” looks like a sure bet.