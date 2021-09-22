Alan Pergament: Bills rating impressive despite drop from opener; Daryl Johnston is Sunday's analyst

It is hard to call a TV rating in the 40s disappointing, but the Buffalo Bills 35-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday saw a 10% dropoff compared to the record-setting rating for the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh.
Sunday’s game had a 41.8 rating and 72 share on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, after the loss to Pittsburgh a week earlier had a 46.3 rating and 76 share on WIVB, the local CBS affiliate.
Still, getting ratings in the 40s this early in the season is quite impressive.
One rating point in Western New York is equal to 5,285 households.
The rating is a percentage of households watching and a share is the percentage of households that have their televisions on watching.
Sunday’s rating was lower than the opener for a variety of reasons. They may include the loss in the opener; a substantial increase in the number of viewers who switched to the New England Patriots’ game with the New York Jets on WIVB for 15 minutes at halftime of the Bills game; and perhaps because some viewers initially may have thought the Bills game would have been carried on WIVB as a road game involving an AFC opponent normally would have been.
Support Local Journalism
The blowout victory may have also played a role, although the highest-rated portion of the game was the final 15 minutes at 4 p.m. It had a 47.2 rating.
The second-highest rated NFL game Sunday here was Dallas’ last-second victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in CBS’ 4:25 p.m. game, which had an 18.1 rating on WIVB.
Baltimore’s exciting, prime-time 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s Sunday Night Football had a 14.8 rating on WGRZ-TV.
The Patriots’ win over the Jets opposite the Bills game had a 2.5 rating, with the 3.4 rating at halftime of the Bills game the highest-rated 15 minutes. The Bills rating dropped from a 42.9 to a 37.3 at halftime.
Because the Bills are the home team Sunday against Washington, an NFC team, the game will once again be carried on Fox affiliate WUTV. The Bills-Miami game was on Fox instead of CBS as an occasional crossover game that is part of the NFL’s way of balancing network schedules.
A week after having announcers who normally work college games, Brandon Gaudin and Matt Millen, work the Bills game, Fox is sending a NFL crew Sunday very familiar to Bills fans.
Daryl Johnston, the former Lewiston-Porter, Syracuse University and Dallas Cowboy star, is the analyst alongside play-by-play announcer Chris Myers. Jen Hale is the sideline reporter.