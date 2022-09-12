Alan Pergament: Bills-Rams rating strong but not Super high; no Manningcast for Bills-Titans

Are you ready for some Buffalo Bills talk?

The Josh Allen Show Thursday night was a local ratings hit on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), but we aren’t talking Super Bowl numbers.

The Bills’ 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams had a 43.4 rating and 74.8 share on Channel 2, hitting a high of 46.4 at 9:15 p.m. and staying within a point or two of that throughout the contest. Super Bowls here generally get ratings in the low 50s.

A rating point is equal to the percentage of homes in Western New York watching the game and the share is the percentage of homes who are watching anything.

In other words, three-quarters of the Western New York households watching TV last Thursday night were tuned into the Bills-Rams game.

For comparison, the Bills 2021 season-opening loss to Pittsburgh in a 1 p.m. game had a 46.3 on WIVB-TV (Channel 4). The Bills’ victory over Kansas City on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 10, 2021, averaged a 41.9 local rating on WGRZ, 1.5 points lower than the rating for Bills-Rams.

There is one big asterisk. A rating point in Western New York is equal to 6,375 households this year and was equal to 5,285 households in 2021.

NBC is expected to give national numbers later Monday. It did send out an email last Friday saying it projected more than 21 million viewers were watching the opener for the fourth straight season despite the game having the biggest scoring margin since 2013 and all the coverage for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Allen and star pass rusher Von Miller have plans for their Tuesdays this season, which typically are the team’s day off.

Miller, a two-time Super Bowl winner, will be hosting a live vodcast series on Bleacher Report, which is being billed as “one of the only vodcasts/podcasts in the world to feature an active player speaking with other active players during the season.”

A vodcast is essentially a podcast, but with video.

It is naturally called “The Voncast.” According to a release, it will have Miller interviewing NFL stars and his closest NFL friends “for casual, intimate conversations about football, their personal passions, future endeavors and behind-the-scenes insights into their lives.” The Baltimore Ravens’ Calais Campbell will be the first guest on the B/R app this Tuesday for a time to be determined.

I suspect Allen will make it on in the future.

After the stream airs, "The Voncast" will be available on YouTube, across social and all podcast platforms.

“There is so much more to explore with today’s NFL player and there are so few platforms that do it,” said Miller in a release. “ 'The Voncast’ will give audiences a new perspective of their favorite players and insights in the midst of the season that they can’t get anywhere else.”

Allen has agreed to appear each Tuesday on “Good Morning Football” Bills enthusiast Kyle Brandt’s new YouTube show and podcast, “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.”

Inquiring minds want to know: Will there be an alternative “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning for the Bills next game on ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" game versus Tennessee? The 10-game schedule of Manningcasts revealed last week didn’t include the Bills-Titans game.

How quickly they forget: On Sunday’s night NBC pregame show, “Football Night in America,” host Maria Taylor asked new analyst Jason Garrett who would be his first pick in the NFL draft if he were starting an NFL team today. Garrett praised Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes before settling on the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert and praising him by saying “he was so good in the pocket, and he can make plays on the move.”

After Allen’s performance in the Rams game, you might have expected Garrett to mention him as well.