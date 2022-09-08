Alan Pergament: Bills preseason ratings decline 10% despite having more households watching

With the Buffalo Bills picked as Super Bowl favorites by many national prognosticators, you might have expected television ratings for their preseason games to have gone through the roof this summer.

However, ratings for the three preseason games carried on WIVB-TV this summer dipped about 10% from the three preseason games in 2021.

The Bills averaged a 21.0 rating this summer compared to a 23.5 rating in 2021 for three games in what is the highest preseason average on record.

There is one big asterisk: A rating point in 2021 was worth 5,285 households. A rating point in 2022 is worth 6,375 households. In other words, more homes were watching this year than last year despite the lower rating.

This summer’s average was depressed by a 19.0 rating for the Bills preseason opening victory over Indianapolis. It was the only one of the six games over the two years to hit below a 21.2 rating.

Last year’s average was buoyed by a 25.6 rating for the Bills’ 19-0 victory over the Green Bay Packers reserves that saw quarterback Josh Allen get his first preseason work in the first half of the preseason finale. It was the third-highest-rated preseason game since meters came to Buffalo in 2000.

Only two preseason games have received slightly higher ratings than that game. The New York Giants’ 17-13 victory over the Bills in the 2014 Hall of Fame nationally televised prime-time game on NBC in the summer that wide receiver Andre Reed entered the Hall had a 26.4 rating and 42 share on WGRZ-TV.

Allen’s first start as a 2018 rookie in a 26-13 loss to Cincinnati in a 4 p.m. game carried nationally on Fox had a 25.7 rating and 48 share on WUTV.

Naturally, the Bills preseason games were by far the highest-rated TV shows of the summer. It is rare for any network prime-time entertainment program to get a double-digit rating these days.

For further comparison, the four preseason games in 2019 carried by WKBW-TV in the last year of its contract averaged a 17.7 rating. There were no preseason games in 2020 because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

The preseason games on WKBW in 2018, when Bills fans were still assessing whether Allen was the answer as franchise quarterback, averaged a 22.4 rating.

Bills regular season games regularly get ratings in the 40s when the team is doing as well as it has the last two seasons.

The Bills regular season opener tonight against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams is expected to average a local rating in the high 40s or low 50s on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate.

Channel 2 is planning what amounts to a more than four-hour pregame show starting at 4 p.m. with “Most Buffalo” and continuing through NBC’s pregame show at 7 p.m.

A special edition of Channel 2’s “Sports Talk Live” is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. in place of “The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

I realize the Bills-Rams game is super important to Western New York, but you would think there could be a 30-minute pause to allow local viewers to see “Nightly News.”

While WGRZ, WKBW and WIVB have understandably sent news and sports staffers to cover the game in Los Angeles, the timing of the game isn’t ideal for the local stations. The game will be going on well past 11 p.m., when local newscasts normally begin. And many potential viewers will go to bed rather than watch postgame programs that may not begin until almost midnight.