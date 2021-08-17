Alan Pergament: Bills preseason rating is a winner; Latest long-running 'Jeopardy' champion returns Sept.13

This is what I’m thinking:
To say that Western New York was ready for some Buffalo Bills football last Friday night would be an understatement.
The Bills’ 16-15 preseason victory over the Detroit Lions in a game in which quarterback Josh Allen and several offensive and defensive starters didn’t play averaged a preliminary rating of 23.2 on WIVB-TV from 7 to 10 p.m. and is bound to go up slightly because the game finished with a 26.7 rating at 10 p.m.
By comparison, the four preseason games in 2019 carried by WKBW-TV in the last year of its contract averaged a 17.7 rating with the preseason opener getting the highest rating at 21.3. There were no preseason games in 2020.
The preseason games on WKBW in 2018 when Bills fans were still assessing whether Allen was the answer as franchise quarterback averaged a 22.4 rating.
The 2021 preseason games will easily be the highest-rated programs of the summer in Western New York.
Prime-time programs rarely average double-digit these days, even less so in the summer. WGRZ-TV’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics had some nights in double digits, but the overall rating for all nights averaged a 9.9.
Bills regular season games regularly get ratings in the 40s when the team is going as well as it did last season.
The WIVB telecast featuring play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund was a strong one considering all the players who appear in a preseason game aren’t always easy to track.
However, there were some regrettable moments.
To add to the entertainment value of a game in which winning isn’t as important as getting a read on new players, Frelund did some interviews during plays. Unfortunately, her extended interview with new Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders came when the Bills intercepted a pass and then the interception was overturned by a penalty against Buffalo. Frelund continued with the interview. It would have been better if Catalon had been able to interrupt the interview to explain why the interception was negated and Frelund would have returned with Sanders after the explanation.
Tasker did a fine job but had one head-shaking moment that appeared to be a math mistake. With the Bills ahead 13-12, he said: “With six points you ice the game completely.” Uh, no. That would make it 19-12 before an extra point would make it 20-12. Even then, Detroit could have tied it with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Unfortunately for those who DVR “Jeopardy” nightly on WIVB-TV like I do, Friday’s season finale of the popular game show featuring recurrent champion Matt Amodio instead played in its regular 7:30 p.m. start time on sister station WNLO-TV because of the Bills game. My DVR didn’t account for the channel shift.
Fox announcer Joe Buck was the final celebrity host and he read the answers so loudly that you would have thought he was trying to be heard over stadium noise. Someone should have told him to quiet down sometimes during the week.
Spoiler alert: Amodio won Friday for the 18th straight time, with his total earnings at $574,801. He only trails former champions Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer in cash totals and can add to that when original episodes resume on Sept. 13.
Amodio has a long way to go to catch either Jennings or Holzhauer. Jennings won $2,522,700 in 74 games, with Holzhauer winning $2,464,216 in 33 games.