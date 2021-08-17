Alan Pergament: Bills preseason rating is a winner; Latest long-running 'Jeopardy' champion returns Sept.13

The WIVB telecast featuring play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst Steve Tasker and sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund was a strong one considering all the players who appear in a preseason game aren’t always easy to track.

However, there were some regrettable moments.

To add to the entertainment value of a game in which winning isn’t as important as getting a read on new players, Frelund did some interviews during plays. Unfortunately, her extended interview with new Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders came when the Bills intercepted a pass and then the interception was overturned by a penalty against Buffalo. Frelund continued with the interview. It would have been better if Catalon had been able to interrupt the interview to explain why the interception was negated and Frelund would have returned with Sanders after the explanation.

Tasker did a fine job but had one head-shaking moment that appeared to be a math mistake. With the Bills ahead 13-12, he said: “With six points you ice the game completely.” Uh, no. That would make it 19-12 before an extra point would make it 20-12. Even then, Detroit could have tied it with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.