Alan Pergament: Bills preseason games rating highest on record; WGR extends Bills, Sabres radio rights deals

The preseason games on WKBW in 2018, when Bills fans were still assessing whether Allen was the answer as franchise quarterback, averaged a 22.4 rating.

The 2021 preseason games will easily be the highest-rated programs of the summer in Western New York.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Prime-time programs rarely average double digits these days, even less so in the summer. WGRZ-TV’s prime-time coverage of the Tokyo Olympics had some nights in double digits, but the overall rating for all nights averaged a 9.9.

Bills regular season games regularly get ratings in the 40s when the team is doing as well as it did last season.

On the radio side, Audacy, the owner of WGR 550, announced today it has reached multiyear radio broadcast contract extensions with the Bills and Buffalo Sabres to be the flagship station of both teams.

The renewal is hardly a surprise since Audacy owns the three biggest AM stations in Western New York – WGR, WBEN and WWKB, ESPN 1520 – and there likely wasn’t another owner of an AM or FM station here in the financial position to compete for the rights.

The new deal comes with a new wrinkle.