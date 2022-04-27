Alan Pergament: Bills pep talk inspires romantic reunion on 'This Is Us'

Now it can be told.

A pep talk about the Buffalo Bills of the 1990s Tuesday night played a role in Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) finally getting back together with his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) on the popular NBC series “This Is Us.”

In the romantic episode titled “The Night Before the Wedding,” Kevin’s brother, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) gave a history lesson about the Bills that inspired Kevin to go back in the arms of the woman he married as a teenager and quickly became divorced after he cheated on her.

As Kevin debated with himself whether he belonged with the girl he met in grade school as he was filling out Valentine Day’s cards on the day she transferred into his elementary school, Randall gave him some wisdom.

He noted that when the Big Three – Randall, Kevin and Kate – were growing up the Bills lost four Super Bowls in a row.

However, he said the Buffalo merchandise that was manufactured in case the Bills won in those years was sent to African and Asian countries and nations around the world that needed the clothes.

“So for four consecutive years in the early '90s, there was Buffalo Bills merchandise flooding other countries,” said Randall. “There are tens of thousands of people thinking the Buffalo Bills are the greatest team of all time.”

“The world is freakin’ insane. It makes no sense. But you and Sophie together – that makes more sense than most things. You’re not going to screw it up this time. I know.”

Following the pep talk that was as good as any given by the late Bills coach Lou Saban, Kevin went over to Sophie.

First, Sophie, who was recently divorced, gave Kevin an extended speech about each of them growing into the best versions of themselves. Then Kevin pulled the Valentine’s Day card he signed for Sophie the day she joined his class and said: “I’ve always carried you with me Soph.”

Then they kissed as the entire extended Pearson family and friends at the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Phillip (Chris Geere) looked on and applauded.

It was pretty clear where the beautifully written episode was headed at the beginning when a 10-year-old Kevin addressed Valentine’s cards to his entire class on the day Sophie was introduced as the new student.

The episode was written by Danielle Bauman. The Bills exchange made me wonder if she was from Buffalo or had any ties here.

“I’m from New York actually, but Brooklyn, not Buffalo,” she replied via email through a NBC publicist for the show. “It was just a great true story that we wanted to include in the episode. But tell him I love his wings!!”

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.