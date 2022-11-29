Alan Pergament: Bills-Pats is simulcast on Ch. 7; Fitzpatrick to interview his favorite QB – Josh Allen

This is another special edition of the old Sports on the Air column:

I will try and clear up some confusion over how to watch the Buffalo Bills game with New England on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football series.

In the same way ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" and former Thursday night games on the NFL Network were handled, any cable games are also available to a broadcast station in the home markets of the teams.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7), the local ABC affiliate owned by the E.W. Scripps Company, is simulcasting the Prime Video game in Buffalo and a Fox affiliate is carrying it in Boston. The game also is available on the gaming site Twitch that is also owned by Amazon, and the new paid NFL subscription service NFL+, which replaced Game Pass and costs $4.99 monthly.

The Rochester market, which has a sizeable number of Bills fans, is shut out from watching it on a broadcast channel. Fans there can watch it on Prime Video, Twitch or NFL+, which is available on a phone or tablet. (They also can try to find it online on some illegal sites.)

Prime has a couple of interesting pregame pieces planned for Thursday night’s game revolving around Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

According to a Prime spokesman, ex-Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to do a sit-down interview with Allen. Fitzpatrick, who is on the Prime studio team, acknowledged in the offseason he is a huge Allen fan.

“Josh Allen is my favorite (quarterback) because it looks effortless,” Fitzpatrick told the ESPN Adam Schefter Podcast in June. “He’s so talented, he still doesn’t know how good he is. He’s just going to continue to get better. It doesn’t hurt also that he plays in Buffalo. It doesn’t hurt that he fits that city to a T, just in terms of his demeanor.”

Fitzpatrick, once considered a candidate to be the Bills backup quarterback for this season before signing with Prime Video, also told the “Half-Forgotten History Podcast” with Trey Wingo that he didn’t want to sign as the Bills backup because he didn’t want Allen to get hurt.

There also is expected to be a pregame piece highlighting Allen’s different handshakes with all his teammates.

Prime Video’s Michael Smith also will be sitting down for a pregame piece with New England pass rush Matthew Judon, who the Bills want to keep off Allen during the game.

Ratings Time: The inaugural TNF package on Prime Video has attracted strong viewership, which isn’t that surprising considering how many people pay for Amazon subscriptions to get free delivery of their purchases and get the streaming shows with their subscription.

Through 10 games, TNF is averaging 9.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s even more impressive when you consider that some of the games have been less than must-see TV.

For comparison’s sake, last year’s tri-cast (TNF on Fox, the NFL Network and Prime Video) averaged 12.782 million viewers.

This year’s “Monday Night Football” on ESPN, which includes some games on broadcast network ABC, was averaging about 13.176 million viewers before Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis on Monday night.

More importantly to the NFL, the Prime games have done very well with the coveted age 18-34 demographic that advertisers find more difficult to get.

TNF on Prime average viewership of 2.24 million viewers in the age 18-34 demographic is up 21% from last year when the package was shared by Fox, the NFL Network and Prime.

Prime boasts that almost two thirds of the TNF audience is younger than 55 and the median age of the TNF on Prime audience is 47, seven years younger than the NFL average on broadcast networks.

Buffalo's 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day was the rare Bills game that didn't hit a 40 rating. It had a 39.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. The rating includes local streaming viewership for the first time.

That’s a strong rating for any TV program at a time no prime-time program averages a double-digit rating. But it is a relatively low rating for a Bills game, which generally get ratings in the 40s. The rating should come with some asterisks. It was undoubtedly lower because many people were at other people’s homes watching together. Some people also might have decided to eat during portions of the the game.

The three straight Thanksgiving games involving the Bills have had lower ratings than regular season games usually get here.

The Bills’ 31-6 victory over New Orleans in a prime-time Thanksgiving Day game in 2021 had a 42.0 rating on WGRZ-TV (Ch. 2). That’s lower than usual for a prime-time game.

The Bills’ 26-15 win over Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2019 in what was widely viewed as Allen’s coming out party, had a 36.2 local rating.

A rating point in Western New York increased this year to 6,375 households.

Nationally, the Bills-Lions game that started at 12:30 p.m. was the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on any network on record (since 1988), according to Nielsen Fast Nationals, which includes out-of-home audience. The game averaged 31.627 million viewers, up 12% from last year’s comparable game window, and is CBS’ most-watched game of the season. Buffalo’s victory peaked with 41.981 million viewers.

You should notice that CBS doesn’t give national ratings. A game can be most-watched without being the highest-rated because the number of households in a rating point increases annually.

CBS also reported that Paramount+, which features live NFL ON CBS local market games, scored its most-streamed Thanksgiving Day game ever and delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in households, minutes and average minute audience (AMA) vs. last year’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Dallas’ victory over the New York Giants in the late afternoon Thanksgiving Day game averaged 42 million viewers on Fox, which said it was the most-watched regular season game on any network on record.