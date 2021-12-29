Alan Pergament: Bills-Pats game gets Super Bowl-like rating; Ch. 7 adds reporter to 'Problem Solvers' team

This is what I’m thinking:
The Josh Allen Show Sunday afternoon hit Super Bowl-like ratings in Western New York.
The Buffalo Bills’ 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon led by Allen’s three touchdown passes was the second highest-rated game of the season locally and the highest-rated 1 p.m. game this season.
The game had a 52.1 rating and 78.3 share from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate.
That means 52.1% of Western New York households were watching the game and 78% of those with their TVs on were watching.
Sunday’s game hit a high rating of 58.0 at 4 p.m. during the Bills clinching drive in the final 15 minutes of the game. The share hit 84, which means 84% of WNY households with their TVs were watching, meaning only 16% were watching something else.
The only game with a higher rating this season was the Bills’ 34-31 Monday Night Football loss to Tennessee, which had a 53.0 rating simulcast on ESPN and WKBW-TV, the local ABC affiliate.
And that Bills-Tennessee game was the highest-rated game in Buffalo since meters arrived here in 2000, according to WIVB-TV research director Bob Gallivan.
It was even higher than the Bills’ three playoff games last season.
To put the Bills-Pats local rating in more perspective, the rating and share were in Super Bowl territory even though the game was played in the afternoon and not when more viewers are available in prime time as the Super Bowl is annually.
Support Local Journalism
Sunday’s rating was only one-tenth of a point lower than the 52.2 rating for the Bills’ 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC title game carried by Channel 4.
It was three-tenths of a point higher than the 51.8 rating on Channel 4 for the Bills’ 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Bills’ 17-3 playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens the week after the Indianapolis game had a 52.8 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate.
The Bills’ playoff 22-19 loss to Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and Channel 7.
The Bills’ playoff loss to Jacksonville on Jan. 7, 2018, had a 51.1 rating on Channel 4.
Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl had a 51.3 rating in Buffalo on WIVB.
A rating point in Buffalo, the nation’s No. 53 TV market, represents 5,285 households.
Comings and Goings: I’m generally not surprised when a younger reporter leaves Buffalo. But Channel 2 investigative reporter Steve Brown’s decision to leave for a job in Indianapolis surprised me because he is closing in on retirement age. I tried to find out why he left, but he hung up on me. I usually know why someone in the business would do that but have no clue why Brown did. He is going to a bigger market and likely will get a bigger paycheck and perhaps more time to do investigative work.
It is understandable why reporter Jeff Preval would leave Channel 2 for Channel 4 after nine years at the NBC affiliate. He is becoming Channel 4’s weekend anchor, something that wasn’t available at WGRZ unless the station promotes Claudine Ewing to a weekday anchor job. (It should.)
Channel 7, which lost several staffers this year, has hired Michael Schwartz, an Ithaca College graduate who has worked in Rochester and Binghamton. He joined the ABC affiliate as the leader of the station’s new Problem Solvers franchise. It will focus on cutting red tape and helping Western New Yorkers.
With Keith Radford retired and Ashley Rowe on maternity leave, WKBW is turning to its morning team to work its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop program. Ed Drantch and Katie Morse will co-host the coverage, which will be live at Roosevelt Plaza.