Alan Pergament: Bills-Pats game gets Super Bowl-like rating; Ch. 7 adds reporter to 'Problem Solvers' team

Comings and Goings: I’m generally not surprised when a younger reporter leaves Buffalo. But Channel 2 investigative reporter Steve Brown’s decision to leave for a job in Indianapolis surprised me because he is closing in on retirement age. I tried to find out why he left, but he hung up on me. I usually know why someone in the business would do that but have no clue why Brown did. He is going to a bigger market and likely will get a bigger paycheck and perhaps more time to do investigative work.

It is understandable why reporter Jeff Preval would leave Channel 2 for Channel 4 after nine years at the NBC affiliate. He is becoming Channel 4’s weekend anchor, something that wasn’t available at WGRZ unless the station promotes Claudine Ewing to a weekday anchor job. (It should.)

Channel 7, which lost several staffers this year, has hired Michael Schwartz, an Ithaca College graduate who has worked in Rochester and Binghamton. He joined the ABC affiliate as the leader of the station’s new Problem Solvers franchise. It will focus on cutting red tape and helping Western New Yorkers.

With Keith Radford retired and Ashley Rowe on maternity leave, WKBW is turning to its morning team to work its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop program. Ed Drantch and Katie Morse will co-host the coverage, which will be live at Roosevelt Plaza.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.