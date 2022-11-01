Alan Pergament: Bills-Packers game gets big 'SNF' rating; Chojnacki exits Channel 2

This is what I’m thinking:

NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen did a good job keeping the nation interested in the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Despite the Bills taking a 24-7 halftime lead and Buffalo and Green Bay being the two smallest TV markets in the NFL, NBC reports that the game delivered its highest audience for a Week 8 game since 2015.

It unofficially averaged approximately 21.0 million viewers. Last year’s Week 8 game between Dallas and Minnesota, two much bigger TV markets, averaged 16.9 million viewers.

Before Sunday’s game, the most-watched Sunday game in the last seven years in Week 8 was between the then-undefeated Packers visiting the then-undefeated Denver Broncos quarterbacked by Peyton Manning. That 2015 game had a 23.1 rating.

Sunday’s rating for a game between the now 6-1 Bills and now 3-5 Packers illustrates that the star power of quarterbacks can overcome the size of the TV markets they play in.

The national household rating for the game was 10.6 at a time few prime-time entertainment programs get double-digit ratings. The local rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) doesn't arrive until later today.

CBS’ No. 2 NFL team of play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and sideline reporter Evan Washburn have been assigned the Bills’ 1 p.m. game Sunday against the surprising New York Jets on WIVB-TV (Channel 4). They worked the Bills’ 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens earlier in October.

Channel 2 sports anchor-reporter Brian Chojnacki announced on social networks that he isn’t renewing his contract and has exited the NBC affiliate.

Chojnacki was hired in November of 2021 as a temporary replacement for former Channel 2 anchor-reporter Ashley Holder when she was on maternity leave and he stayed on after she returned.

Holder, who gave birth to twins in November of 2021, left the station in late August “to be closer to family” in Charlotte, N.C.

It is the second time that Chojnacki has left a Buffalo station. The Hamburg High graduate also worked for about six months in 2020 at Channel 4. No reason was given when he left that station in September of 2020.

Channel 2 plans to replace Chojnacki, who exited during a busy sports time with the Buffalo Bills a Super Bowl favorite and the Buffalo Sabres getting off to a strong start this season.

The Bills Mafia received even more national attention as NBC reporter Harry Smith did a lengthy piece on “Today” last Friday. At the end of it, Smith said fans can’t get a hotel room for 65 miles or so when the Bills have home games. That surprised me and made me wonder how Smith was able to verify that.

WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, had a weird experience last week of being on cable systems but not available for about two days to viewers who watch over-the-air or via satellite services.

“We had a critical fault with a cooling component at our transmitter on (last) Wednesday,” explained station manager Tamara Walter.

The station explained the situation in a message posted before the issue was resolved to the websites of WUTV and WNYO, which is also owned by Sinclair Broadcasting:

“On Wednesday October 26th at 1:41 p.m. a critical cooling component on our transmitter failed which required it to be shut down. The materials needed to fix this unexpected issue have been ordered and are currently in transit.

“This failure did not affect the fibers that deliver our programming on Spectrum or Fios but all 'over-the-air', satellite and Canadian viewers are experiencing the disruption.

“Please note we are working as quickly as possible to bring the transmitter back up so you can enjoy your favorite shows on our two stations.

“If you would like to see any FOX prime shows that were missed due to this outage, please download the free FOXNOW app.”

The situation was rectified at 3:16 p.m. Friday in time for the first game of the World Series between Houston and Philadelphia carried by Fox.

WUTV viewers should keep in mind they can watch Fox prime shows on the free FOXNOW app in case something like this happens, or if Sinclair has a retransmission dispute with a provider as WIVB’s owner, Nexstar, recently had with Verizon Fios.

As predicted, Nexstar and Verizon settled last week without explaining the details of the settlement that put WIVB and sister station WNLO-TV back on Fios. That means Fios subscribers won’t know how much, if anything, their bills will go up to pay for the added cost the provider is paying Nexstar.

The additional alternative ways that viewers can get network programming via streaming should reduce the leverage that broadcast companies have in retransmission deals.

After all, Fios subscribers could watch Bills games carried on CBS, CBS primetime shows and WIVB newscasts via the streaming site Paramount + for free for a week and for a monthly fee after that.