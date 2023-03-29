This is what I’m thinking:

Inquiring minds want to know: How is the recovery going for Buffalo Bills’ radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy since he suffered a stroke near the end of the regular season in January?

There has been no word from the Bills on Murphy’s health situation.

And Murphy isn’t ready to discuss his recovery.

The Bills’ silence could be because the first preseason game is more than four months away and the Bills have a likely backup in Chris Brown if Murphy isn’t able to resume his duties then. Brown substituted for Murphy during the Bills’ regular season finale against New England and the team’s two playoff games.

I would think the Bills and Audacy, which owns the flagship Bills station WGR-AM, would give Murphy as much time as he needs to recover before a decision needs to be made whether he can resume his duties.

“We wish nothing but the best for John and the Murphy family as he recovers,” emailed Jeff Matthews, the vice president of media and content for the Bills.

Murphy has been the voice of the Bills since Van Miller retired after the 2003 season. Prior to that, Murphy was the radio analyst during separate periods in the 1980s and the mid-1990s.

Buffalo singer Matt Wilson’s dream continues on “American Idol” at 8 p.m. this Sunday on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV (Channel 7) when the recorded Hollywood rounds begin.

A graduate of Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, Wilson advanced several weeks ago after getting the votes of all three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry – after singing “For Tonight” by Giveon.

There will be much more on Wilson later this week. But here’s an “only in Buffalo” note: Wilson is a teacher’s aide at the Jewish Community Center on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, where I also happen to exercise. I'm surprised I haven't run into him there.

Apple TV+ has renewed “Shrinking” for a second season. I highly recommend the series starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams as therapists, individually dealing with death, aging and divorce.

As an added bonus, Williamsville native Wendie Malick plays a doctor who is dating Ford's character, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The series is from the writers of “Ted Lasso.”

The Buffalo Sabres were mentioned as being owed about $30,000 as a creditor after the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s regional sports subsidiary Diamond Sports Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Sinclair owns Fox affiliate WUTV and WNYO in Buffalo.

The Sabres haven’t returned emails or calls asking about it, but the presumption is the team is owed for production costs of carrying Sabres games.

Paul Reiser, who recently performed at Buffalo State University, acknowledges that he recently was hired to act in a couple of streaming shows, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Prime Video’s “The Boys,” that weren’t exactly his cup of tea as a viewer.

“Those are not shows that I would be drawn to as a viewer,” said Reiser. “But to participate and to be part of something, I had this really lovely luxury that I was invited to join the second season of ‘Stranger Things' after it was already a huge hit. And it was a role that they told me that they had sort of created with me in mind. I thought, well, can't say no to that to join a big show ... I also have a son. He's 22 and got me into both of those shows.

“He had watched ‘Stranger Things’ the minute it came out and told me about it. Which is a good thing because literally, like the same week it came out the first season, I got a call to meet the Duffer brothers (the creators) about joining for the second season. So I at least knew what I was talking about. When I was invited to ‘The Boys’ I had not heard of the show ... I asked my son, 'do you know the show?' He said, ‘oh, Dad, it's great and you'll hate it.’ I said, ‘that's not a great selling point.' And I watched it and it was so over the top and violent.

“But when I watched it a little more, I understood what they were going for and it's well done ... After doing shows like ‘Mad About You’ when you're creating something, it's a whole other different thing to go into somebody else's sandbox and go play. If you put a gun to my head, I couldn't come up with ‘Stranger Things.’ But if somebody already did it and I can just jump in, it's great fun.”

Reiser’s role as the balding, ponytailed son-in-law of Michael Douglas’ character in “The Kominsky Method” on Netflix was more to my liking. I thought the writers deciding to end it after three seasons was the right call even though I was looking forward to a fourth season.

“We all did,” said Reiser. “Netflix likes to move on, short of 'Stranger Things,’ they like to bring in new shows. It's a shame. It was a really well-done show.”