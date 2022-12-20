Alan Pergament: Bills-Miami TV rating near season high; Gumbel, Archuleta assigned Bears game

The Buffalo Bills’ last-second, 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins decided by Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal after a six-minute, 86-yard drive orchestrated by quarterback Josh Allen came close to the season-high local TV rating.

The combined 48.6 local rating for the prime-time simulcast on WKBW-TV (34.0) and the NFL Network (14.6) was even more impressive when you consider it was played on a Saturday night when many people were watching at holiday parties rather than in their homes.

Alan Pergament: Like the weather in Bills win, Kugler, Sanchez mostly defy expectations Everything about the Bills’ 32-29 fourth-quarter comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins Saturday night was special, except for the end of the NFL Network telecast, Pergament says.

The national ratings for the three games carried by the NFL Network Saturday are expected to arrive later Tuesday, with the Bills-Miami game likely the highest-rated by a wide margin.

Saturday’s local rating was just 0.4 points below the season-high 49.0 rating for the Bills’ 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday on local CBS affiliate WIVB-TV (Channel 4) that was played when most Western New Yorkers were housebound in the aftermath of the historic snowstorm that forced the Nov. 20 game to be moved from Highmark Stadium to Detroit.

Saturday’s game also tied the 48.6 rating for the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 30.

Prime-time games involving the Bills generally receive the highest ratings.

The Bills’ 41-7 rout of Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” on carried by Channel 2 and ESPN had a 48.3 rating on Sept. 19.

The Bills’ 31-10 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Sept. 8 season opener had a 43.4 local rating, which was surprisingly a little low.

The Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on" Thursday Night Football" on Dec. 1 had a 38.8 rating on WKBW (Channel 7) that deserves an asterisk. It was a simulcast on Prime Video, which assuredly would have added several rating points if Nielsen measured streaming services locally. There was no streaming rating available.

A rating point is equal to 6,375 households in Western New York.

To put the local ratings for Bills games in perspective, not one prime-time network program averages a double-digit rating this season.

The Bills also are a huge revenue stream for local stations, which air special pregame and postgame shows when their stations carry the games, air evening specials during the week, and often led their weekend newscasts with postgame interviews and highlights.

Channel 4, which is affiliated with the network, CBS, that carries most AFC games, has lost some big games due to the Bills' prime-time popularity that it normally would have carried. It is losing one more on Jan. 2 when the (11-3) Bills visit the (10-4) Cincinnati Bengals in a “Monday Night Football” game that will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC. The game, which could decide who gets home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, will be the third prime-time contest carried by Channel 7, the local ABC affiliate.

Channel 4 is carrying Saturday's 1 p.m. game at the Chicago Bears that is expected to be played in brutal weather. Greg Gumbel is the play-by-play announcer and Adam Archuleta the analyst. AJ Ross will have to brave the elements as the sideline reporter.

NBC’s “Football Night in America” crew Sunday night seemed more impressed by the Dolphins losing their third straight game than the Bills winning their fifth straight.

“Three losses, but three tough places to play,” said Tony Dungy of Miami. “Their offense got going against Buffalo, so I’m encouraged. Now, those are games you have to win if you want to be a playoff team, but I was encouraged.”

“I would have one suggestion for coach (Mike) McDaniel: Run the ball in the red zone. When you’re averaging eight yards a carry, please keep running it.” He laughed as he said that.

“I still like Miami,” said Jason Garrett. “I liked what they did against Buffalo. They ran the ball. There was more balance in their offense. Buffalo is a tough team to beat up there when the snow starts falling against that quarterback.”

“They’re still a young football team that’s learning how to win these types of games,” said Chris Simms of the Dolphins. “I’m with the coaches here. I’m positive about them. I know I wouldn’t want to see them coming into town with all those weapons on offense. That aggressive defense. They’ve got playmakers everywhere.”