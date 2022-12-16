Alan Pergament: Bills fans get a secondary Fox team for NFL Network date with Miami

This is what I’m thinking:

Buffalo Bills fans have been spoiled the last month by the top-tier announcers assigned to the team’s games.

CBS’ No. 1 NFL team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo worked the 28-25 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions that now looks more impressive and last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the New York Jets.

Fox’s No. 2 team of Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston worked the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota and legendary play-by-play announcer Al Michaels teamed with analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the Bills' 24-10 win over New England carried on Prime Video.

On Saturday, the NFL Network telecast of the Bills-Miami Dolphins game that will be simulcast on WKBW-TV (Channel 7) at 8:15 p.m. will feature one of Fox’s secondary NFL teams, play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler and analyst Mark Sanchez. Laura Okmin, who is a regular on the Fox team, will be joined by Peter Schrager on the sidelines.

Kugler, who may be best known for his college basketball and college football duties, is in his third season doing NFL play-by-play on Fox. He has been teamed with Sanchez, the quarterback who led the Jets to two AFC championship games but perhaps is best known for the butt fumble in a 2012 Thanksgiving Day game.

The Bills-Miami game is the third NFL Network game Saturday. None of the three games has announcing teams that are as high profile as the ones who worked the last four Bills games.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Noah Eagle, the son of CBS’ No. 2 play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, is the play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Nate Burleson on the Indianapolis-Minnesota game at 1 p.m. Tom Pelissero and Lindsay Czarniak are the sideline reporters.

Burleson is best known for being on "CBS This Morning," the CBS’ pregame show “The NFL Today” and for hosting a weekly NFL program, "Slime Time," on Nickelodeon, designed for kids. He also worked with Ian Eagle the last two seasons on a simulcast of a wild-card playoff game carried by Nickelodeon designed for kids.

Rich Eisen is the play-by-play announcer and Kurt Warner the analyst on the Baltimore-Cleveland game at 4:30 p.m., with Steve Wyche and Stacey Dales on the sidelines.

The length of the pregame show for the Bills-Miami game will depend on when the 4:30 p.m. game ends. According to the NFL Network, it could be as short as 15 minutes and as long as 45 minutes.

Emmanuel Sanders, the wide receiver who played for the Bills last season, is part of the NFL pregame crew. It will be interesting to see if he is asked to address the Bills’ recent signings of wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown.

According to a spokesperson for the NFL Network, the pregame features could include a Michael Robinson interview with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and discussions of the Bills trying to keep the home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs and Miami’s attempt to bounce back from consecutive losses to San Francisco and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ratings Time: The Bills’ victory over the Jets at 1 p.m. last Sunday had a 43.9 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4). That’s in the middle range of Bills games this season. The rating for the Bills’ win over New England simulcast on Channel 7 and Prime Video comes with an asterisk. It had a 38.8 rating on Channel 7. Nielsen doesn’t supply local ratings for Prime, but we can assume the rating would have gone in the 40s if it had supplied them. A rating point equals 6,375 homes in Western New York.

As a rule, prime-time games get higher ratings. However, that theory can be tested this Saturday night since many people may have scheduled parties before the time of the game was announced last week and won’t be watching in their homes.

There still has been no statement from Nexstar, the owner of Channel 4, about the firing of Jerry Sullivan for his sexist comments on a podcast. Sullivan wrote columns and features for the channel but didn’t appear on-air.

You would have thought that a media company that relies on keeping people in power accountable by asking them questions would at the very least offer a brief public statement on Sullivan’s departure as the newspapers Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal did after firing him. The only evidence that Sullivan is gone from Channel 4 is that he is off the station’s website.