Alan Pergament: Bills-Falcons game highest-rated locally in 22 years; WGRZ-TV off Fios as Super Bowl nears

CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins will work the Bills’ regular season finale Sunday against the visiting New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. on WIVB-TV.

A Bills win will give them the AFC East title for the second season in a year.

That was one reason why I thought CBS’ No. 1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo might have been assigned the game.

Instead, they will work the 4:25 p.m. crossover game between Tampa Bay (12-4) and Carolina (5-11) that normally would be on Fox and is expected to be a rout. That makes no sense. Apparently, Tom Brady rules.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and stations owned by Tegna across the country was dropped by Verizon Fios on Tuesday due to the same issue between DISH and Tegna that took Channel 2 off the satellite provider three months ago.

Once again, it is a national issue involving stations affiliated with different networks and is out of Channel 2’s hands.

The so-called retransmission consent issue involving the Fios and Dish disputes with Tegna is over how much money each will pay the broadcast group to carry its stations.