Alan Pergament: Bills-Falcons game highest-rated locally in 22 years; WGRZ-TV off Fios as Super Bowl nears

The Buffalo Bills’ playoff-clinching 29-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday was the highest-rated Bills game in local history since meters came here in April 2000.
The game averaged a 53.3 rating and 67 share from 1 to 4:15 p.m. on Fox affiliate WUTV but the rating rises to a 54.5 rating and 81 share if you toss out the 4 to 4:15 p.m. period after the game ended right around 4 p.m.
A rating is the percentage of households watching, while the share is the percentage of households with their TVs on watching.
The previous highest-rated Bills game was a 53.0 rating for their 34-31 "Monday Night Football" loss to the Tennessee Titans in October that was simulcast on ABC affiliate WKBW-TV and ESPN.
A rating point in Buffalo is equal to 5,285 households.
The Bills ratings this season have generally been in the middle to high 40s and the low 50s.
Very few prime-time entertainment programs these days average a double-digit rating in Western New York.
To put the Bills-Falcons rating in more perspective, the Bills’ 33-21 win over New England on Dec. 26 had a 52.1 rating. And the Bills’ 38-24 playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 had a 52.2 rating.
CBS play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, analyst Trent Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins will work the Bills’ regular season finale Sunday against the visiting New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. on WIVB-TV.
A Bills win will give them the AFC East title for the second season in a year.
That was one reason why I thought CBS’ No. 1 team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo might have been assigned the game.
Instead, they will work the 4:25 p.m. crossover game between Tampa Bay (12-4) and Carolina (5-11) that normally would be on Fox and is expected to be a rout. That makes no sense. Apparently, Tom Brady rules.
WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and stations owned by Tegna across the country was dropped by Verizon Fios on Tuesday due to the same issue between DISH and Tegna that took Channel 2 off the satellite provider three months ago.
Once again, it is a national issue involving stations affiliated with different networks and is out of Channel 2’s hands.
The so-called retransmission consent issue involving the Fios and Dish disputes with Tegna is over how much money each will pay the broadcast group to carry its stations.
The stations are available for free in most places over the air with a decent antenna.
The timing of Fios’ loss couldn’t have been worse for fans of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which had its sixth and final season premiere Tuesday on Channel 2.
Down the road, the NBC affiliate also will be carrying prime-time NFL playoff games on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22 and the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
I can't imagine the local outrage if any of those NBC playoff game broadcasts involve the Bills and deals with Dish and Fios aren't done.
Inquiring minds want to know: Where is popular WIVB morning anchor Kelsey Anderson? She has been off for a few weeks.
Here’s the answer from WIVB News Director Lisa Polizzi: “Kelsey is currently on leave. All of us at Channel 4 are looking forward to her return soon.”
WKBW-TV anchor Ashley Rowe posted on social networks that her expected return from maternity leave Tuesday was delayed because her infant daughter is sick.