Alan Pergament: Bills-Chiefs TV rating is huge, but finished below the Ravens game

Despite the best efforts of CBS analyst Tony Romo to keep hope alive late in the fourth quarter, many Buffalo Bills fans dropped out of the team's 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final hour.

As a result, the preliminary local TV rating for the AFC title game did not reach the level of the Bills' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens eight nights earlier.

The Bills-Chiefs rating still was huge, but you might have expected its importance – the winner was Super Bowl bound – would have led to a higher rating than the Ravens game.

The rating Sunday was 52.2 on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That was six-tenths of a point lower than the 52.8 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) for the Bills-Ravens game.

The 52.2 rating means that 52.2% of television households in Western New York were tuned in to the Chiefs game. The share was 71.7, which means that 71.7% of the televisions on in Western New York were tuned in to the game.

The rating peaked at 57 from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. and stayed in the mid-50s until halftime, when the Chiefs led 21-12.