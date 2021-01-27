Alan Pergament: Bills-Chiefs TV rating is huge, but finished below the Ravens game

Despite the best efforts of CBS analyst Tony Romo to keep hope alive late in the fourth quarter, many Buffalo Bills fans dropped out of the team's 38-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final hour.
As a result, the preliminary local TV rating for the AFC title game did not reach the level of the Bills' 17-3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens eight nights earlier.
The Bills-Chiefs rating still was huge, but you might have expected its importance – the winner was Super Bowl bound – would have led to a higher rating than the Ravens game.
The rating Sunday was 52.2 on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. That was six-tenths of a point lower than the 52.8 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) for the Bills-Ravens game.
The 52.2 rating means that 52.2% of television households in Western New York were tuned in to the Chiefs game. The share was 71.7, which means that 71.7% of the televisions on in Western New York were tuned in to the game.
The rating peaked at 57 from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. and stayed in the mid-50s until halftime, when the Chiefs led 21-12.
The game’s final hour averaged a 47.4 rating, which resulted in the overall rating slipping below that of the Ravens game.
The rating slipped to a 50.4 from 9:15 through 9:30 p.m., 49.0 from 9:30 through 9:45 p.m. and hit a low of 42.3 from 10 through 10:15 p.m. CBS said the game ended at 10:06 p.m., which may lead to a slight adjustment higher for the final Buffalo rating.
Nationally, CBS reported the game attracted 41.85 million viewers, the largest audience for any program this year.
Of course, that will be exceeded Feb. 7 when CBS carries the Kansas City-Tampa Bay Super Bowl featuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady.
Buffalo is the No. 53 TV market, with each rating point equaling 5,767 households.
All three Bills playoff games this season and the playoff games in the 2017 and 2019 seasons exceeded a 50 rating.
The Bills’ 27-24 wild-card playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts a week before the Ravens game had a 51.8 rating on Channel 4.
At the time, the Colts game was the highest-rated Bills game locally since meters came here in 2000. The Baltimore game now has that honor.
The Bills’ playoff 22-19 loss last season to Houston on Jan. 4, 2020, averaged a 50.9 combined rating on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7.)
The Bills’ playoff loss to Jacksonville on Jan. 7, 2018, had a 51.1 rating on Channel 4.
The ratings for Super Bowls since meters came to Western New York in 2000 are generally in the low 50s. Of course, the Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl during that time so the rating for one involving them could be much higher.
Kansas City’s 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl a year ago had a 50.4 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.