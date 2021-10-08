Alan Pergament: Bills-Chiefs may get huge 'SNF' rating locally a week after high numbers for Bucs-Pats game

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

It is a national issue for Tegna and DISH, which presumably lowers their concern that Buffalo viewers won’t get the game unless a deal is made by Sunday night. DISH is believed to have 9% to 10% of the Western New York market.

Of course, DISH subscribers can find other ways to watch the game. WGRZ is available over the air with a decent antenna. NBC also carries "SNF" on its new streaming series Peacock. And national games have been carried on the Bills app in the past for customers who have location services on. Of course, the game will be carried by multiple establishments in Western New York. I’m sure more technically savvy people can provide other ways to watch the game.

The high local rating for the Oct. 3 "SNF" game featuring Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s return to face his old team, the New England Patriots, reflected Western New York’s love-hate relationship – OK, mostly hate – with Brady.

The Buffalo market had the highest rating outside the territories of fan support for the Patriots and Bucs.

The game had a 22.2 rating on WGRZ, which made it No. 5 nationally among all NBC affiliates, according to NBC.

The top four markets were Providence (45.1 rating), Boston (43.8), Tampa (27.1) and Hartford (23.9).