Alan Pergament: Bills-Chiefs may get huge 'SNF' rating locally a week after high numbers for Bucs-Pats game

How high can the Buffalo Bills regular season ratings go locally?
We may find out when the Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” (8:20 p.m., WGRZ-TV) in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game.
For the third time in four Sunday afternoon games, a Bills game hit a 45.9 rating or higher despite being a blowout.
The Bills’ 40-0 win over the Houston Texans Sunday had a season-high 46.4 rating on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate.
The Bills’ season opening loss against Pittsburgh had a 46.3 rating on WIVB and their 35-0 win over Miami had a 41.8 rating on Fox affiliate WUTV. The 43-21 win over Washington had a 45.9 rating on WUTV.
A rating point in Western New York is equal to 5,285 households.
A 46 rating means 46% of TV households in Western New York on average were watching the game.
The Bills’ 38-24 loss to Kansas City in last year’s AFC’s title game had a 52.2 rating on WIVB.
The one thing that may prevent Sunday’s game featuring Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes from hitting a 50 rating Sunday is that WGRZ was pulled off DISH this week in a contract dispute between the station’s owner, Tegna, and the satellite provider.
It is a national issue for Tegna and DISH, which presumably lowers their concern that Buffalo viewers won’t get the game unless a deal is made by Sunday night. DISH is believed to have 9% to 10% of the Western New York market.
Of course, DISH subscribers can find other ways to watch the game. WGRZ is available over the air with a decent antenna. NBC also carries "SNF" on its new streaming series Peacock. And national games have been carried on the Bills app in the past for customers who have location services on. Of course, the game will be carried by multiple establishments in Western New York. I’m sure more technically savvy people can provide other ways to watch the game.
The high local rating for the Oct. 3 "SNF" game featuring Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s return to face his old team, the New England Patriots, reflected Western New York’s love-hate relationship – OK, mostly hate – with Brady.
The Buffalo market had the highest rating outside the territories of fan support for the Patriots and Bucs.
The game had a 22.2 rating on WGRZ, which made it No. 5 nationally among all NBC affiliates, according to NBC.
The top four markets were Providence (45.1 rating), Boston (43.8), Tampa (27.1) and Hartford (23.9).
Nationally, the Pats-Bucs game had the highest "SNF" audience in nine years, averaging 28 million who watched on NBC and streamed the game.