Alan Pergament: Bills-Chiefs is the main course Sunday, but there are lots of appetizers

The Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game doesn’t air until 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Channel 4 but Bills fans will have multiple reasons to catch the CBS pregame show at noon.

In a release, CBS said its No. 1 announce team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson “reflect on last year's unforgettable playoff game between Buffalo and Kansas City, focusing on memorable moments from the final minutes of regulation and overtime.”

In addition, there will be an EyeVision segment on Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, who had four touchdown receptions in the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss and two touchdown receptions in last Sunday’s 38-3 stomping of the Pittsburgh Steelers. EyeVision is the technology that illustrates instant replays through cameras flying above the field.

CBS studio analyst Phil Simms also sits down for an interview with Brian Daboll, the former Bills offensive coordinator who now is the head coach of the surprising 4-1 New York Giants under “the resurgence of quarterback Daniel Jones.”

Bills rating: If the Buffalo-K.C. game isn’t on via Channel 4 on Verizon Fios Sunday, there certainly will be a lot of angry fans because Bills games are the highest-rated program of every week. And the K.C. game could be the highest-rated game of the season locally unless Verizon subscribers are blacked out due to a retransmission consent dispute between the carrier and Channel 4's owner, Nexstar.

The Bills’ victory over Pittsburgh had a 44.7 rating and 82.7 share on Channel 4. A rating point equals 6,375 households in Western New York. The 82.7 share means that’s the percentage of households with their TVs on were watching the game.

The rating was slightly ahead of the 42.9 rating of the Bills’ 23-20 victory the week before in Baltimore. Bills fans didn’t disappear Sunday despite the one-sidedness of the Steeler game. The rating peaked at 47.2 from 3:30 to 4 p.m. when the Bills primarily were playing backups.

The five Bills games have had ratings between 42.9 and 48.1 this season.