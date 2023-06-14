Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy was at the National Football League team’s minicamp Tuesday as he continues his road to recovery from the stroke he had at the end of last season.

I was alerted to Murphy's attendance by Buffalo News sportswriter Mark Gaughan, who covers the Bills.

Murphy told me via text he isn’t ready to be interviewed, but he did send me this reply: “I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.”

Chris Brown, who works for the Bills and substituted for Murphy during the Bills’ regular season finale against New England and the team’s two playoff games, is expected to continue in the WGR-AM booth alongside analyst Eric Wood if Murphy is unable to return this season.

Murphy became ill before the highly anticipated “Monday Night Football” game Jan. 2 with the Cincinnati Bengals that ended up being canceled in the first quarter because of the horrific injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Murphy has been the Bills play-by-play announcer since the late Van Miller retired after the 2003 season. Before that, in the 1980s and the mid-1990s, Murphy was the analyst alongside Miller.

You’ll be seeing new faces at WKBW-TV (Channel 7) soon and might be wondering where some former reporters have gone.

That’s because it’s the time of year for some Syracuse University journalism graduates to depart and others to arrive as part of a partnership with Channel 7’s owner, E.W. Scripps Co.

Multimedia journalist (MMJ) – that’s the way reporters are described these days – Sydni Eure is heading to WTMJ in Milwaukee, the No. 37 market in the country, after one year at Channel 7.

MMJ Krizia Williams is heading to WCPO in Cincinnati, the No. 36 market in the country.

MMJ James Kattato is headed to WAVY in Portsmouth- Norfolk, Va., as a sports anchor and reporter. The station is owned by Nexstar, the same owner as WIVB-TV (Channel 4) and WNLO-TV (CW 23 in Buffalo.) His new station is in the No. 44 market in the country.

MMJ Hannah Ferrera started this week and MMJ Adam Campos starts July 24.

Kennedy Houston, a producer, starts Aug. 21, the same day Isabel Flores starts as a digital content producer.

None of the new hires are from Western New York.

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) has found its replacement for “Dr. Phil,” which is ending its run after 21 seasons of providing TV therapy.

General Manager Mark Manders confirmed the NBC affiliate will be carrying “The Jennifer Hudson Show” at 3 p.m. weekdays in the fall in place of “Dr. Phil.” The syndicated show premiered in September of 2022 and was given a second year renewal.

Hudson rose to fame in 2004 on “American Idol” when it was a Fox hit. She finished seventh on the third season of the reality singing program. Since then, she became the youngest woman to earn an EGOT – the acronym for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winners.

“Dr. Phil” isn’t going away completely.

WNLO is going to carry syndicated reruns of his show at 10 a.m. weekdays.

The sister station of WIVB also will be carrying two court shows this fall, “Equal Justice with Ebony Williams” at 1 p.m. and “Court Cam with Dan Abrams” at 2 p.m.

WBFO-FM (88.7) has announced that on-air host Mark Wozniak is saying farewell Friday after 44 years at the public radio station. Wozniak couldn't be reached for comment.