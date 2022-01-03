Alan Pergament: Bills analyst Eric Wood gets an A on the Madden broadcasting test

Eric Wood passed the John Madden broadcast test Sunday.
As I noted after Madden’s recent death, the legendary analyst once told me that he graded his performance after looking at the postgame analysis to see if he addressed everything important being discussed the next morning.
Wood, the analyst on the Bills radio broadcast alongside play-by-play announcer John Murphy, gets an A grade off his performance in the Bills’ 29-15 playoff-clinching victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The former Bills center noted all the big things, including the Bills running game coming through when the passing game from quarterback Josh Allen was uncharacteristically off its game.
He also noted two postgame talking points – the excellent play of defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips.
But he also saw the little things, like the key to a strip sack by Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau of Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was cornerback Levi Wallace’s excellent coverage of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
I’m not saying Wood is in Madden territory as an analyst. No one is. I am saying Wood is an exceptional radio analyst who sees key blocks, has a good sense of humor, explains things that only a former player likely knows, and he is objective for a guy working a team’s broadcast.
I chose Sunday’s game to call an audible and review the one Bills radio broadcast I do annually instead of reviewing the TV network announcers.
It had nothing to do with Mark Sanchez, although I suspect more Bills fans listened to the radio call because he was the Fox analyst.
I was in Florida, the Bills game wasn’t on where I am and I wasn’t about to venture into a sports bar during the pandemic in a state that doesn’t take it seriously.
My game plan was simple: I listened to Murphy, Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio on the Sirius/XM feed while watching "Game Day Live" on the NFL Network. In that way, I could see all big plays in the Bills-Falcons on “GDL,” which switches to all games before or after big plays occur.
Since “GDL Live” is often several seconds ahead of the Bills network feed on Sirius, it took much of the drama out of the game.
Because of the radio delay, due to no fault of Murphy, he was heard calling many of the fumbles, touchdowns and interceptions well after they could be seen on TV.
The most suspenseful delay came when “GDL” said the Bills were still ahead, 29-15, for a few minutes when the radio broadcast was in commercial after the Falcons appeared to have cut the lead to 29-21 on a Ryan touchdown run. The "GDL" score made me wonder what happened after Ryan scored the touchdown and was called for a taunting penalty that was going to be assessed on the kickoff.
After a long delay, "GDL" had the right score. It turned out that Ryan gave himself up inside the 1, the taunting penalty sent the Falcons back to the 16 and the Bills maintained the 29-15 lead after two Ryan incompletions.
Murphy explained all of that after a commercial. He has an exceptional excitement level on big plays, has a good sense of humor and asks Wood relevant questions. But unfortunately, he committed as many turnovers Sunday as Allen and may have added to the anxiety level of some Bills fans in the process.
Murphy thought Allen’s first interception was an incomplete pass, initially said kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point that went off the goal post but was good and he made a few other errors that were visible if you watched on TV.
At one point, Murphy suggested it took a long time for the officials to declare Devin Singletary had scored a rushing touchdown when you could see the official instantly raise his hands on the “GDL” broadcast.
Murphy also isn’t as objective as Wood, which is a little odd since Wood is a former Bill. He seemed to think Bills returner Marquez Stevenson was down before he fumbled a punt that led to a safety when Wood said Stevenson made a football move before fumbling. And Wood was the one who raised the possibility it would be a safety after the Bills’ Jake Kumerow recovered the ball in the end zone.
Murphy’s tendency to be a homer, which isn’t anything unusual for a home team announcer, made one wonder if he was right when he thought a challenge by Bills coach Sean McDermott of a sideline catch by Gabriel Davis would be successful even though Wood agreed with him.
It was successful, which led Wood to make fun of McDermott’s lousy track record on challenges: “I love messing with Sean McDermott with how bad he is with challenge percentages.”
On a more positive note, Wood mentioned that McDermott has been increasingly more aggressive when the Bills went for it on a couple of key fourth down and short plays.
Like most sideline reporters, Capaccio doesn’t get to do or say much, but he was sharp when called on.
His most notable contribution was noting that Pitts, the Falcons outstanding rookie tight end, appeared to injure his hamstring before halftime and barely played in the second half.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Overpaid: At game’s end, Murphy cracked that Bills punter Matt Haack was "overpaid" because he hasn’t been called on to punt in two straight games. Of course, this was different than a week earlier when the Bills offense was humming against the New England Patriots. This time, he didn’t have to punt partly because Allen threw three interceptions.
Hold the Mustard: Wood noted early after three drops by Bills receivers that Allen was using too much “mustard” on his throws on a cold day.
Oliver! As well as Oliver played, Wood didn’t hesitate to criticize him for another roughing the passer penalty, saying it was “Oliver again” and adding he has to learn to avoid touching a quarterback after releasing a pass the way the game is called today. Wood balanced that remark by saying it was Oliver again when he recorded a key sack during a trio of good plays.
No Football Move Initially Needed: After Stevenson’s fumble, Wood wondered if McDermott would bench him in favor of Isaiah McKenzie or Micah Hyde. The coach didn’t make the move until after Stevenson had trouble handling another punt.
The Murphy Jinx: After the announcer said he wouldn’t have any problems with Bills fans chanting “MVP” because of the way Allen was playing early in the game, three of the quarterback’s next four passes were intercepted.
The Magician: After one impressive Allen play, Murphy said “he’s a magician with the ball in his hands.” The magic soon disappeared.
Giving Out Bonuses: One of the bonuses of watching “GDL” was seeing former University at Buffalo star Jaret Patterson score a touchdown for Washington. “GDL” also served Bills fans a warning by showcasing the play of New England quarterback Mac Jones, who illustrated some swagger in shaking off his performance against the Bills in leading the Pats to a 50-10 romp over Jacksonville.
The Day After: In an amusing moment, Capaccio noted that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs sent some wings to his former Minnesota teammate Cordarrelle Patterson, who now is a Falcon. That led Murphy and Wood to note that one side effect of wings results the day after eating them.
The Big Man: Wood, a former center, said he was hoping for a Big Man TD when Allen threw an end zone pass to Dion Dawkins that was covered well and fell incomplete.
Ageism, Anyone?: After the weak roughing the passer call against Oliver, Murphy said “the 36-year-old Matt Ryan is protected.” After a 25-yard completion was overturned because the quarterback was over the line of scrimmage, Murphy said: “You don’t see a 36-year-old make a mistake like that.” After Ryan received the taunting penalty, Murphy asked: “How may taunting penalties has Matt Ryan had?” Then Murphy called the officials “flag happy.”
Best Timing: Wood praised Phillips a play before his fumble recovery after a sack by Rousseau, who the analyst noted was dealing with the rookie wall at this time of the season.
The Heater: Murphy made fun of Wood for having a personal heater in the booth, which seemed like a smart idea considering how cold it was.
Inside Info: After a Bills player was drawn offside, Wood explained Ryan did something the Bills used to do – use a hard count while another player goes in motion.
You Haven’t Seen Nothing Yet: After a couple of back-to-back Bills runs early in the game, Wood asked, “how many times have we said that?” Later, the Bills ran on 10 of 11 plays in a touchdown drive.
Throwaway Line: When Murphy asked Wood why Allen didn’t just throw away the first pass that was intercepted in the red zone, the analyst was succinct. “He is a playmaker.”
Clock Management: Wood was sharp to note that Ryan had enough time with 6 seconds left in the first half to try to throw a touchdown and still kick a field goal if the play failed. It failed, with 1 second left on the clock that was later raised to 2 seconds. “Who is running the clock?” asked Murphy, obviously hoping a homer would let the half run out.
Anything Goes: At halftime, Murphy noted that Wood essentially said the Bills could do anything they want and then asked why then were they trailing by a point. Wood had the obvious reply – because of Allen’s two turnovers and the safety.
The Number May Lie: After the Falcons decided to punt rather than try a 50-yard field goal, Capaccio noted that Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo was 12 of 13 on 50-yard kicks in his career and said that made the decision to punt difficult to understand. Wood reasoned that it was because of the wind and the possibility the Bills would get the ball in good field position if the kick failed. It should be noted that Koo is 3 of 4 on 50-yard kicks this season and all those were in the dome where Atlanta plays.
"Stunning" Ending: At game’s end, Murphy said the Bills making the playoffs for the fourth time in five years “is stunning to me” as a longtime follower of the Bills. That led Wood to recall the 17-year Bills playoff drought. It wasn’t being a homer to give the Bills credit. John Madden undoubtedly would have agreed.