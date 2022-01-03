Alan Pergament: Bills analyst Eric Wood gets an A on the Madden broadcasting test

I chose Sunday’s game to call an audible and review the one Bills radio broadcast I do annually instead of reviewing the TV network announcers.

It had nothing to do with Mark Sanchez, although I suspect more Bills fans listened to the radio call because he was the Fox analyst.

I was in Florida, the Bills game wasn’t on where I am and I wasn’t about to venture into a sports bar during the pandemic in a state that doesn’t take it seriously.

My game plan was simple: I listened to Murphy, Wood and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio on the Sirius/XM feed while watching "Game Day Live" on the NFL Network. In that way, I could see all big plays in the Bills-Falcons on “GDL,” which switches to all games before or after big plays occur.

Since “GDL Live” is often several seconds ahead of the Bills network feed on Sirius, it took much of the drama out of the game.

Because of the radio delay, due to no fault of Murphy, he was heard calling many of the fumbles, touchdowns and interceptions well after they could be seen on TV.