A couple of weeks ago, Spectrum News in Buffalo made a baffling editorial decision that looks worse by the day because of events surrounding the controversial issue of how to fairly deal with asylum-seekers.

Spectrum News won’t comment on its decision to initially decline to cover the story of the asylum-seeker from Venezuela accused of raping a woman in front of a young child. Prosecutors said the suspect and the victim know each other.

Political outcry follows arrest of asylum-seeker on rape charge An accusation of rape last week in a Cheektowaga hotel against an asylum-seeker from Venezuela has touched off a firestorm of criticism from Republicans who have been critical of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's response to the migrant crisis.

All other local news outlets covered the story at the time.

Asked why Spectrum was an exception, a spokesman for the cable news channel said: “As a practice, we don’t discuss our editorial decision-making process.”

Spectrum eventually covered the continuing story when a second asylum-seeker was accused of a sex crime in Cheektowaga, leading Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to halt allowing asylum seekers to come here from New York City.

National Guard headed to Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers after second sex-crime arrest National Guard troops being sent to the Cheektowaga hotels housing asylum-seekers from New York City will “act as a stabilizing presence,” Erie County Executive Mark Pononcarz said Saturday, reacting to the arrest of a second migrant on a sex charge.

The asylum issue continues to be in the news after SUNY Buffalo State University’s decision to evict 44 asylum-seekers who had been on campus since May without incident. They were in a different group of migrants than the accused.

While Spectrum News wouldn’t discuss its editorial decision with the public, Spectrum managing editor Stephen Marth explained the decision to decline to cover the initial story in a memo to the staff obtained by The Buffalo News.

The memo appeared to be concerned with the inevitable politics of the asylum situation – many journalists would say overly concerned.

Marth wrote: “After discussion with the senior leadership team regarding our journalistic standards, we will not be reporting on the story at this time. The person is accused at this point and appears to have known the victim.

The memo continued: “If politicians are implying the person is guilty of the act, we need to steer clear. If DA or law enforcement are concerned about a larger issue and public safety, we have a story. But the DA told us there is not a public safety issue.”

Buffalo State evicts 44 migrants who had been staying in dorm rooms Forty-four migrants who have been staying in dormitory rooms at SUNY Buffalo State will be evicted this weekend after the school abruptly ended an agreement with Jericho Road Community Health Center.

“This is only the fourth incident they’ve had to deal with for asylum-seekers, the other ones were petty larcenies.”

When reached for an explanation, Marth declined comment and sent this reporter to the Spectrum spokesperson who issued the statement that it wasn’t going to discuss it.

Marth’s memo appeared to suggest that Spectrum News believed reporting on the initial story would have unnecessarily exaggerated the danger to the community.

Spectrum apparently was trying to be fair and to avoid spreading fear.

But, journalistically, the explanation is bizarre.

Spectrum seemed overly concerned about inevitable political fallout. In the process, it essentially made Erie County District Attorney John Flynn the news director. He said it wasn’t a safety issue, so it wasn’t one.

The journalistic way to handle the initial story was the way most in the media did: Report the accusations and air the same interview with Flynn that other stations did. He explained the circumstances and downplayed any safety concerns for the community because the reported crime involved people who knew each other.