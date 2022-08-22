Alan Pergament: Ashley Holder sings Buffalo's praises after ending run with WGRZ sports

WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports anchor-reporter Ashley Holder became the fifth member of a local TV station to exit this summer before the start of the regular seasons of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.

Holder announced her departure after two years at Channel 2 over the weekend on Twitter before saying an on-air goodbye at the end of Channel 2’s 11 p.m. newscast Sunday.

In an email to this reporter, Holder said she is leaving “to be closer to family” in Charlotte, N.C.

“I'm not announcing any TV opportunities I've accepted as of now,” she added. “Buffalo is always going to (be) a home as my kids were born here. Love it but this is a family decision for me to get help with my children. Loved everything about this place and WGRZ!”

She expressed even more love for the area in her tweet and on-air goodbye over the weekend.

Here’s an edited version of her tweet: “Western New York will forever hold a special spot in my heart. To be the first Black female sports anchor in this market was an honor and a title I’ll hold dearly to my heart. My twins were born here (mini-Bills fans for life) and I bought the most precious puppy here as well.”

“We as a community battled through a mass shooting that claimed 10 precious lives and forever changed me as a person. Leaving Buffalo isn’t an easy decision, but I know I’ll definitely be back to visit.

“The city of good neighbors, I’ll forever cherish you all! 716, you left your mark on me and I hope I did the same.”

Holder took maternity leave after the birth of her twins last November.

Brian Chojnacki, a Western New York native who had a brief stint at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), was hired as a fill-in sports anchor and reporter during Holder’s maternity leave. He has remained at the station after Holder returned from maternity leave. Channel 2’s sports staff includes sports director Adam Benigni and anchor-reporter Julianne Pelusi. The station does have a sports opening posted.

When she was hired two years ago, Holder became the first African American woman sports anchor and reporter working regularly on a local network TV affiliate in Western New York. Channel 2 noted that Holder was selected from a pool of 100 applicants for the job. Her impressive résumé included working at the CBS Sports Network and for a CW affiliate in Charlotte.

Her hiring came only three weeks after I wrote a column about the lack of diversity in the sports departments of the three local broadcast affiliates. It had been a glaring omission for years.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7)’s Briana Aldridge recently became the second African American woman sports anchor and reporter working regularly on a local network TV affiliate in Western New York.

Holder was also part of another historic moment in local TV. When Pelusi was hired four months after Holder, it was the first time in Western New York history that two out of three on-air regular members of Channel 2’s sports department were women.

Holder’s departure continues the change in the local TV sports landscape.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) sports anchor-reporter Adam Unger and sports anchor-reporter Jenna Callari left earlier in the summer. Unger is now working at an Indianapolis TV station, while Callari now works in the public relations department of the Kenmore-Tonawanda School District.

They have been replaced by Aldridge and sports anchor-reporter Dom Tibbetts.

WIVB sports anchor Paul Stockman, who married Callari (she now goes by Jenna Stockman on Twitter) this summer, left the CBS affiliate earlier this month. Digital sports reporter Mary Margaret Johnson also left the station recently. Johnson, who had been at WIVB for three years, now works for Daemen University as an assistant athletics communication director/new media manager. Stockman hasn’t announced his plans. The station is actively looking for their replacements.