Alan Pergament: As final broadcast nears, Keith Radford reflects on 50-year career

He also didn’t plan on staying at WKBW for almost 34 years, just a few months shy of how long the late legendary Irv Weinstein anchored at the station.

WIVB-TV co-anchors Don Postles and Jacquie Walker have anchored here longer than Radford. Postles has anchored for 42 years combined at three Buffalo stations and Walker has anchored for 38 years at WIVB. Mike Randall, the feature reporter and meteorologist, is the only person who has been on-air longer at WKBW than Radford.

Radford has anchored with eight different people at WKBW – Weinstein, Susan Banks, Joanna Pasceri, Kathleen Leighton, Ann Edwards, Maria Genero, Mary McCombs and the current co-anchor Ashley Rowe. By his count, he also has been here through 18 news directors, four or five general managers and four or five different owners.

“I thought I’d be here a few years and move on one more time to a larger market,” said Radford.

He almost went to Tampa, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Seattle, but it didn't happen for a variety of reasons.