 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Alan Pergament: As Damar Hamlin improves, Jim Nantz says he is 'honored' to call the Bills game on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Hamlin Football

A sign sits along a fence outside UC Medical Center where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln remains hospitalized, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced in a statement on Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field.

 Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the No. 1 broadcast team at CBS for NFL games and as such are accustomed to calling some of the season's biggest games.

This week, they will call one that might be the most emotional as the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots, fresh from a week that saw safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest during a game and then mount a remarkable recovery.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“Our team, led by producer Jim Rikhoff, is honored to be assigned to this important game," Nantz said in a text. "We’ve had meetings all week as to how we will handle the scene before kickoff and during the game. Now that there is uplifting news about Damar, I believe the atmosphere in the stands will be one of joyful celebration for Damar and his healthy recovery.”

Hamlin was injured during the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been hospitalized since that night but the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

People are also reading…

This will be the fourth Bills game that Nantz and Romo will have called this season and the second in Buffalo.

The Bills won the previous three close games at Kansas City (24-20), Thanksgiving Day at Detroit (28-25) and at home against the New York Jets (20-12).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

NFL officially cancels postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

NFL officially cancels postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game

The NFL announced Thursday night the Bills' postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been canceled. The key reasons are the outcome of the game would have no impact on which teams make the playoff field and finishing the game would impact all 14 playoff teams by delaying the start of the playoffs for a week. 

Watch Now: Related Video

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News