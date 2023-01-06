Alan Pergament: As Damar Hamlin improves, Jim Nantz says he is 'honored' to call the Bills game on Sunday

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the No. 1 broadcast team at CBS for NFL games and as such are accustomed to calling some of the season's biggest games.

This week, they will call one that might be the most emotional as the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots, fresh from a week that saw safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest during a game and then mount a remarkable recovery.

“Our team, led by producer Jim Rikhoff, is honored to be assigned to this important game," Nantz said in a text. "We’ve had meetings all week as to how we will handle the scene before kickoff and during the game. Now that there is uplifting news about Damar, I believe the atmosphere in the stands will be one of joyful celebration for Damar and his healthy recovery.”

Hamlin was injured during the Bills' Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been hospitalized since that night but the Bills released a statement Friday morning that read: "Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

This will be the fourth Bills game that Nantz and Romo will have called this season and the second in Buffalo.

The Bills won the previous three close games at Kansas City (24-20), Thanksgiving Day at Detroit (28-25) and at home against the New York Jets (20-12).