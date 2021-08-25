Alan Pergament: Archuleta moves up CBS roster of analysts; Buffalo to see more NFL games on Sundays

“So, you'll start to see this notion of three games in every market on Sunday afternoon, two on the doubleheader network, one on the single. It's not new, but we're slowly but surely expanding the number of times that were willing to do that. So, more football on television in Buffalo we think is a good thing. Obviously, we are hoping they're watching the Bills because we’re hoping the Bills are successful, but certainly more games on television.”

He expects the practice will still be occasional, “but maybe a little bit more frequently. I think we’re inching towards the notion of three games in every market every weekend of the year. Not quite there yet, we want to walk before we run and make sure we’re not having any unintended consequences.

“A game on television opposite a Bills game isn’t going to get a lot of television viewership, but anything it gets is additive and that’s good for the NFL, that’s good for Fox, that’s good for a fan in Buffalo who doesn’t happen to be a Bills fan. I don’t think we’re quite there yet where it is going to happen every weekend but we’re inching closer to that.”

He added that the idea of a cross flex game like the Miami-Bills game on Sept. 19 will be eliminated when the new TV deal kicks in in 2023.