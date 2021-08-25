Alan Pergament: Archuleta moves up CBS roster of analysts; Buffalo to see more NFL games on Sundays

If you are a regular reader of this column, you know that I’ve frequently praised NFL analyst Adam Archuleta for his work on Buffalo Bills games in recent seasons and called him CBS’ most underrated analyst worthy of a promotion.
CBS apparently has agreed, as Tuesday it announced Archuleta has joined play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel on what is arguably the network’s fourth team. He had been working with play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, who will work with Jay Feely this season.
Archuleta was impressive in two Bills games last season, a 31-28 win over Miami and a 30-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Here’s what I wrote after the Raiders game, slightly edited: “Archuleta once again illustrated that he is one of the most underrated NFL analysts. He easily belongs in the top three of CBS analysts behind Tony Romo and perhaps newcomer Charles Davis."
Archuleta replaces Rich Gannon, whose contract wasn’t renewed. He becomes the third analyst alongside Gumbel in three years. Gannon replaced Trent Green last season when Green joined play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan on CBS’ third team.
Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle and analyst Charles Davis, who CBS announced Tuesday will work the Bills regular season opener against Pittsburgh Sept. 12 carried by WIVB-TV, are the second team.
CBS’ No. 1 team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and analyst Tony Romo will be working the 4:25 p.m. game Sept. 12 between Cleveland and defending AFC champion Kansas City.
It is unclear if WIVB, the local CBS affiliate, will carry that game or the Miami-New England game between AFC East rivals that also is being played at the same time.
CBS announced the first two weeks of announcer assignments but the Bills game on Sept. 19 against Miami is a cross flex game that will be carried by WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.
A couple of other things of note about CBS’ announcements Tuesday:
Andrew Catalon, who has worked with former Bill Steve Tasker on the Bills preseason games, is being teamed with ex-Bill James Lofton, who also was a candidate to work with Gumbel.
And Beth Mowins hasn’t been given a regular NFL assignment but is mentioned as someone who will do some games.
There is a an expanded wrinkle in the NFL’s broadcasting plans.
Mike North, the vice president of broadcasting planning and scheduling, told me in an interview that the league is getting away from the practice of not allowing a game on a different network to be carried against the Bills home games.
“There never used to be a game on television in Buffalo opposite a Bills game when they're playing at home,” said North. “The theory was you didn't want to make the couch experience better than the stadium experience. And so we would never allow if the Bills were playing a home game. Week 1 they’re playing Pittsburgh on CBS at 1. We wouldn't allow a Fox 1 p.m. game to come into the market that day. We didn't want anybody to have an excuse either not to watch or certainly not to go to the stadium. Our fans viewing habits have certainly changed. And if they're going to watch the Bills game, they're going to watch the Bills game and if they're not going to watch the Bills game, well, better to watch another NFL game maybe than to not watch television at all or watch something else.
“So, you'll start to see this notion of three games in every market on Sunday afternoon, two on the doubleheader network, one on the single. It's not new, but we're slowly but surely expanding the number of times that were willing to do that. So, more football on television in Buffalo we think is a good thing. Obviously, we are hoping they're watching the Bills because we’re hoping the Bills are successful, but certainly more games on television.”
He expects the practice will still be occasional, “but maybe a little bit more frequently. I think we’re inching towards the notion of three games in every market every weekend of the year. Not quite there yet, we want to walk before we run and make sure we’re not having any unintended consequences.
“A game on television opposite a Bills game isn’t going to get a lot of television viewership, but anything it gets is additive and that’s good for the NFL, that’s good for Fox, that’s good for a fan in Buffalo who doesn’t happen to be a Bills fan. I don’t think we’re quite there yet where it is going to happen every weekend but we’re inching closer to that.”
He added that the idea of a cross flex game like the Miami-Bills game on Sept. 19 will be eliminated when the new TV deal kicks in in 2023.
“When the new TV deals kick in that goes away, no games belong to anybody. All 272 games are free agents and we can deploy them as best as we see fit. So you could have a lot of Bills games on CBS, you could have a lot of Bills games on Fox. Obviously, if they're still competitive, they're going to be a lot of games in prime time, but the notion that the Bills are a CBS team and this game is CBS, and if you want to take it away and give it to Fox or NBC and then you’ve got to make it up to CBS somewhere that all goes away in 2023.”
Britini D’Angelo was evicted from "Big Brother," but she's not headed home to Niagara Falls just yet.
I can’t say I was sad to see former Niagara University valedictorian Britini D’Angelo be eliminated from this season’s “Big Brother” last week. It makes it easier for me to ignore the program. But I will say from the little I watched, D’Angelo had one of the biggest personalities on the program and handled her exit with class.
WGRZ-TV reporter Jackie Roberts announced on social networks that she has decided “to step away from my career in TV news” after her final day on Thursday. She wrote: “I want to spend more time with my husband and my family and focus on work that is more in line with the future I see for myself.”
Weekend recommendation: If you have about three hours this weekend, I recommend the six-episode Netflix comedy-drama “The Chair.” Sandra Oh stars as the chairperson of an English department who has to deal with older professors who have become out of touch, a love interest and widower (played winningly by Jay Duplass) who behaves outrageously and a donor who thinks it is a good idea to give actor David Duchovny a prized teaching honor. The Duchovny cameo alone makes the series worth watching. Holland Taylor, David Morse and Bob Balaban also are in the cast.