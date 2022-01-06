Alan Pergament: An apology, a mystery and a wrong 'Jeopardy!' answer highlight a wild 2021 in broadcasting

Apology of the Year: WGRZ-TV anchor Maryalice Demler apologized for making a political statement about the Cuomo administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccines. Demler said: “Our state government had many months to plan a rollout and this is what we get. Remember that on Election Day.” It was a stunning comment, especially at a time that news organizations are policing the Twitter accounts of journalists who express political opinions to avoid being accused of losing objectivity. “I do want to make it clear in no way I or any of our journalists will tell you how to act and certainly how to vote,” she said in her apology. Of course, there won’t be another Election Day for Cuomo anyway.