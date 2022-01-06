Alan Pergament: An apology, a mystery and a wrong 'Jeopardy!' answer highlight a wild 2021 in broadcasting

It was a wild year in broadcasting in Buffalo, with retirements, firings and unsolved mysteries.
Let’s take a quick look at the headlines of 2021.
97 FM Rocked: The morning team of Rich (Bull) Gaenzler, Rob Lederman and Chris Klein and Hall of Fame program director John Hager were fired because of a racist segment in which the darkness of toast was compared to the skin tone of three Black female celebrities. After several months, (Ted) Shredd and (Tom) Ragan moved over from 103.3 FM to 97 Rock, which have the same owner, to replace them.
Buffalove: The 43North documentary, “For the Love of Buffalo,” on WKBW-TV, and Rich Newberg’s historical documentary “The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here” on WIVB-TV, were love stories to Western New York.
“Jeopardy!” Gets the Wrong Answer: After months of highly publicized tryouts to replace the late Alex Trebek, the syndicators settled on producer Mike Richards, who immediately came under fire because of his past behavior. He was ousted soon after the new season started.
Year of the Temps: Local TV news has something in common with mall stores during the holidays with temporary help. Former WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini, former WIVB sports anchor Brian Chojnacki, former Rochester anchor Lia Lando all filled in during the holidays. Former WIVB, WGRZ-TV and WKBW-TV meteorologist Don Paul frequently fills in at WIVB.
Happy Retirement: WKBW-TV anchor Keith Radford, WUTV General Manager Nick Magnini and Buffalo/Toronto Media leader Don Boswell retired. WIVB-TV reporter George Richert plans to join them shortly this month.
"Fifty years is enough. And it has all changed. Everything is different now," Keith Radford said.
Radio Dropouts: Andrew Peters and Craig Rivet, the former “Instigators” on WGR radio, quit when their show was being cut to an hour and started a podcast.
Covid Spreads Through Radio: Radio personalities Shredd, Ragan, Bill Lacy, Tom Bauerle and John Murphy, the voice of the Bills, all publicity shared their battles with the virus, with many of them crediting the vaccines for making their cases less severe and advising their fans to get the vaccines. Many TV personalities kept their positive cases to themselves.
Mystery of the Year: WIVB anchor Christy Kern mysteriously was off the air for months before confirming she was experiencing long-haul Covid symptoms that kept her from working. She eventually left the station. It wasn’t long before she re-emerged as an anchor in Orlando, Fla.
"With rents high and the stress of their jobs even higher now that reporters fulfill multiple roles of reporting, editing and filming, it isn’t any wonder that so many TV reporters exit the business," Pergament writes.
TV Statement of the Year: When she left WIVB for a better-paying job with better hours in public relations, anchor-reporter Erica Brecher became the symbol locally of a national issue in TV news: The difficulty of being a parent and maintaining a work-life balance in broadcasting.
Patriot Games: Kern was replaced by Elmira anchor Jordan Norkus, a Connecticut native who didn’t hide her love of the New England Patriots and put a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a jersey of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones at a game in Highmark Stadium.
Commercial Spokesman of the Year: Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t yet in the Rob Gronkowski/Peyton Manning class, but he has appeared in numerous local commercials and in a national one for a national chicken wing restaurant chain that belies his love of Bar-Bill Tavern.
Super Numbers: The Bills games are by far the most popular television programs in Western New York, with a Monday Night Football loss to the Tennessee Titans receiving the highest Bills rating in history at the time of 53.0. The first Bills game in 2022, a playoff-clinching victory over Atlanta, broke the record at 54.5.
Notable Departures: WKBW-TV anchor-reporters Madison Carter and Jeff Slawson left for bigger markets and WGRZ-TV meteorologist Heather Waldman left with her husband for California, where she is a fill-in weather anchor. WGRZ investigator reporter Steve Brown left for a similar job in Indianapolis. WKBW’s award-winning investigative journalist Charlie Specht is now back working for The Buffalo News.
Vexing Vaxxing Issue: Local news hasn’t quite figured out how to cover the protests of anti-vaxxers and people who don’t want to wear masks to protect the community without giving the minority an outsized voice.
Rush to Judgment: How surprising was India Walton’s surprising victory over Mayor Brown on primary night? WGRZ’s Scott Levin, WIVB’s Jacquie Walker and WKBW’s Ashley Rowe all had the historic night off. The coverage that night suggested Walton would be the next mayor and downplayed the idea that Brown would wage a write-in campaign and win.
News Expansion: Fox affiliate WUTV dropped the half-hour WGRZ newscast it carried to start an hourlong newscast anchored from Syracuse. WGRZ responded by carrying a 9 p.m. newscast on one of its digital channels. WNLO added an hourlong newscast at 7 p.m. The low viewership in all cases suggests WNYers aren’t buying the need for more news.
They are the owners of Laundromutt Dog Grooming and Self-Service Salon on Delaware Avenue in Kenmore.
Reality Bites: Lockport native Joshua Vacanti made it to the semifinals of NBC’s “The Voice,” Niagara University graduate Britini D’Angelo enlivened CBS’ “Big Brother” and Laundromutt Dog Grooming of Kenmore co-owners Macie Pisa and Corina Stammworthy won the $100,000 first prize in the ABC series “Pooch Perfect.”
The Future is Now: Several Buffalo Sabres games aired exclusively on ESPN+, which shut out many fans unwilling to pay to see one of the worst teams in the NHL even if they are showing signs of improvement. However, the future looks brighter so I imagine more fans will pony up next season
Welcome Distractions: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” HBO’s “Succession” and the Beatles documentary “Get Back” on Disney+ were overrated in my book, but during these Covid times were worth passing the time at home.
Morning Glory: The only local anchors to survive the changes at Spectrum News were in the morning, with the rest of its news time anchored from other parts of the state.
Olympian Disappointment: The local ratings on WGRZ for the delayed Tokyo Summer Games were disappointing, which isn’t a good sign for the Winter Games in February from Beijing.
Wild about Harry: NBC News correspondent Harry Smith’s story about the Toronto Blue Jays playing games in Buffalo because of Covid was a winner for WNY.
Last Call: The Sabres announced that this is the final season for legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.
Historic Footage of the Year: Nothing can compete with the images of the rioters in Congress during the Jan. 6 insurrection that should never be forgotten.
Brotherly Love: The amusing appearances by former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the CNN show anchored by his brother Chris raised journalistic concerns that proved warranted after both Cuomos lost their jobs in disgrace.
Interviews of the Year: Oprah did it again, with two big ratings grabbers, interviews with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and English singing queen Adele.
In Memoriam: It was a sad year locally with the deaths of former WKBW-TV great Rick Azar and former radio great Tommy Shannon.
Villain of the Year: Buffalo loves to hate “NBC Sunday Night Football” analyst Cris Collinsworth, who is very good at his job.
Apology of the Year: WGRZ-TV anchor Maryalice Demler apologized for making a political statement about the Cuomo administration’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rollout of vaccines. Demler said: “Our state government had many months to plan a rollout and this is what we get. Remember that on Election Day.” It was a stunning comment, especially at a time that news organizations are policing the Twitter accounts of journalists who express political opinions to avoid being accused of losing objectivity. “I do want to make it clear in no way I or any of our journalists will tell you how to act and certainly how to vote,” she said in her apology. Of course, there won’t be another Election Day for Cuomo anyway.
Programs of the Year: It is impossible to see everything with all the cable and streaming options, but here are many of the programs on my best list. Apologies if your favorite didn’t make it: Showtime’s “Attica”; Ken Burns’ “Muhammad Ali” and “Hemingway”; Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso”; Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” “Maid” and “The Crown"; HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” “Hack,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts”; FX’s “Framing Britney Spears” and “Impeachment”; Amazon Prime’s “Bosch”; WNED-TV’s “Death is But a Dream”; National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha”; CBS’ “Sunday Morning” and “Bob Hearts Abishola”; NBC’s “This Is Us” and "Saturday Night Live"; ABC’s “The Good Doctor” and “A Million Little Things”; and CNN’s “The Story of Late Night.”