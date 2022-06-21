Alan Pergament: 'America's Got Talent' fumbles NFL Players' Choir names; 'Game Pass' becoming 'NFL+'

Inquiring minds want to know: When will receiver Isaiah McKenzie and the three former Buffalo Bills on the NFL Players’ Choir make their next appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”?

An NBC publicist said the network doesn’t have a date for their next performance after getting “yes” votes from judges Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell (Howie Mandel wasn’t there to vote) last week after their performance of Bill Withers’ classic “Lean on Me.”

When the choir performs next, you hope the program will do a better job identifying the players than they did in last Tuesday’s performance.

None of the players was identified, not even the spokesman, former Bills linebacker Bryan Scott.

Several players – but not all – were asked by host Terry Crews what teams they play or played for.

McKenzie wasn’t one of them on the show that averaged a 5.6 local rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), which is a good showing at this time of year. The rating for the repeat airing Sunday night isn’t yet available. A rating point in Western New York equals 6,375 households.

The player who told Crews he was a Bill was former running back Dwayne Wright.

I didn’t remember him. A Bills representative told me Wright was drafted by the Bills in the fourth round out of Fresno State and played in Buffalo from 2007 to 2008. He rushed for 94 yards on 29 carries and caught three passes for 17 yards.

The other former Bills involved were Scott, the Penn State alum who played for the team from 2007 to 2012 and had four interceptions in his final season in Buffalo; and tight end Michael Gaines, who played at Central Florida and caught 25 passes for 215 yards as a Bill in 2007.

Veteran “AGT” watchers knew the group would move on to the next round because they were the last act to perform. The show typically saves the best or most interesting act for the end of two-hour audition programs.

McKenzie wasn’t highlighted but he stood out in the front row for one reason. He apparently didn’t get the dress code information. His pants were lighter than the dark ones worn by the rest of the choir.

Here is the list of the other players on the choir as identified by an NBC publicist:

Willie Yarbary, USFL (previously Chargers); Bryant D. McKinnie Jr., Minnesota; Cameron Newton, Atlanta safety, not the quarterback; Leonard Weaver III, Seattle, Minnesota; Stephen Pierce, Cleveland; Nick Roach, Raiders; Tully Banta-Cain, New England.

The NFL is expected to announce a change in its streaming plans next month.

It is eliminating Game Pass and replacing it with NFL+, which will have more content.

There will be monthly and yearly purchase options for the service. Bills preseason games will still be streamed in the Bills app.

But once the regular season begins, the games will be streamed on NFL+ and only be available if you are in an area where the game is on local TV.

Bills season ticket holders will get NFL+ for free, as they did Game Pass.

I wasn’t surprised that WUTV, the local Fox affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, didn’t carry last Thursday afternoon’s Jan. 6 Select Committee Hearing. After all, Sinclair is generally viewed as a conservative owner and supportive of former President Donald Trump.

But I was surprised that WNED-TV, the local public broadcast station, chose to run an “Inspector Morse” episode and kids’ programming instead of the hearing.

Here is an explanation from a station representative about how the public broadcasting stations plan to cover the remaining hearings, including Tuesday’s: “When there are daytime hearings, we carry them on WBFO but not necessarily on WNED PBS. We feel it’s important to provide our lineup of PBS Kids during the morning and afternoon as an educational and alternative program resource on WNED PBS so even though the hearings started during non-kids content, they were expected to extend into that time, so we didn't air them (Thursday). If events are broadcast during prime time, we generally carry them both on WNED PBS and WBFO as we did with the first night of hearings on the January 6th committee.”

