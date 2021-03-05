Alan Pergament: 'Allen v. Farrow' similar to reporting by Orth in '92 Vanity Fair article

Alan Pergament: Crowning the Golden Globes' top 10 moments "Two of the three best moments of the night involved the late Chadwick Boseman," writes Alan Pergament.

The documentary includes a clip in which she said in part that she supports him because she owes her career to Allen. I understand loyalty. In this case, it doesn’t seem to be a high-minded reason for support.

At the award ceremony, film director Ron Howard is shown as one of those in the audience enthusiastically cheering for Allen. You wonder if he still feels the same way.

After all, it can be difficult to look at Allen’s movies the same way you did when they premiered – if you can stomach looking at them at all after watching the revelations in this series. One critic in the series speaks for many viewers when he says he just can’t watch Allen’s films anymore.

Notably, HBO has been criticized for keeping six of Allen’s films on its streaming service HBO Max “to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work.”

As the series ultimately shows, Allen has become a pariah in the United States. As has been the case for years, the box office for his movies is much better overseas than in the United States.

