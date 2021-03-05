Alan Pergament: 'Allen v. Farrow' similar to reporting by Orth in '92 Vanity Fair article

This is what I’m thinking:
If you have been as riveted by the first two parts of the HBO documentary “Allen v. Farrow” as I have been, I suggest some reading material before part three airs at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Maureen Orth, an award-winning writer who is the widow of Tim Russert, is interviewed on camera a few times during the four-part series.
I highly recommend you Google and read Orth’s 1992 Vanity Fair article, entitled “Mia’s Story.”
It is about the longtime relationship between filmmaker Woody Allen and actress Mia Farrow that deals with the allegations that Allen sexually abused their adopted daughter Dylan in Farrow's Connecticut home when Dylan was 7 years old. Orth wrote another article about the situation in 2013.
I’ve seen all four episodes of the series from filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy that – in my view – convincingly undermines Allen’s claims of being unjustly accused. Orth’s 1992 story seems to be a road map for the filmmakers to update in their devastating documentary.
Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, have released a joint statement calling the HBO series a “hatchet job riddled with falsehoods.”
Mia Farrow and the now 35-year-old Dylan Farrow are persuasive in making the case against the famed filmmaker in a series that contains considerable home movie footage of the Farrows and Allen before things went terribly wrong.
There are also some revealing telephone audiotapes of conversations between Allen and Farrow.
One of the strongest statements against Allen comes from the Connecticut prosecutor who declined to charge Allen because he felt asking a young Dylan to testify would have harmed her.
One of the most moving moments of the series occurs near the end when an adult Dylan meets with the prosecutor and they discuss the reasons for not going forward with the case.
The series also examines the biographical element of many of Allen’s movies, which one college professor notes often deal with relationships between older men and much younger women.
The question of whether the revelations in the series would or should color the audience’s view of Allen’s much-celebrated work is addressed, as is whether actors and actresses now regret working in his films.
The 85-year-old Allen has lost the support of many celebrities, but some defenders remain, including one notable one.
Diane Keaton, who was in a relationship with Allen and won an Academy Award for her role in Allen’s 1977 film “Annie Hall,” is shown in an old clip introducing Allen for a special award.
The documentary includes a clip in which she said in part that she supports him because she owes her career to Allen. I understand loyalty. In this case, it doesn’t seem to be a high-minded reason for support.
At the award ceremony, film director Ron Howard is shown as one of those in the audience enthusiastically cheering for Allen. You wonder if he still feels the same way.
After all, it can be difficult to look at Allen’s movies the same way you did when they premiered – if you can stomach looking at them at all after watching the revelations in this series. One critic in the series speaks for many viewers when he says he just can’t watch Allen’s films anymore.
Notably, HBO has been criticized for keeping six of Allen’s films on its streaming service HBO Max “to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work.”
As the series ultimately shows, Allen has become a pariah in the United States. As has been the case for years, the box office for his movies is much better overseas than in the United States.
Confession: I spent a recent weekend watching all six episodes of the Netflix series “Behind Her Eyes.” The plot involves a psychiatrist (played by Tom Bateman) who has an affair with a co-worker (Simona Brown) who is befriended by his wife (Eve Hewson). I stuck with it because a friend said the book had a great twist ending and I needed to know how it would end.
When it ended, my eyes glazed over. I had no idea what it all meant.
I actually had to Google the ending to find out what I missed and I discovered I wasn’t alone in being confused. Unless you are much better than me at seeing things, I guess you should consider this a warning.
Did you catch Channel 4 morning co-anchors Dave Greber and Melanie Orlins on the Feb. 14 episode of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”? They appeared in a brief bit about newscasters offering tips on “how to say I love you in the worst imaginable way.” Greber was the only one of the two who spoke as he introduced “a chicken wing/chicken finger bouquet.” Hey, it’s Buffalo.
I don’t know if it is only me, but I look away when local and national newscasts show people having the needle put in their arms when they get their Covid-19 vaccine shots. Do we really need that visual? I say this after getting my two shots and not feeling a thing when the needle went into my arm.