Alan Pergament: Ali Touhey leaves WKBW, Vacanti exits 'The Voice' and a new radio alternative arrives

“We have great radio stations in Buffalo and Toronto but we were missing a non-commercial Triple-A station,” said Calderone in a release. “I knew the talented staff here would be able to get this idea off the ground quickly, and they have! We’re now playing the top 1,132 of the best New Wave-Post Modern-Classic-Old School-Indie-Alternative songs of all time. Basically, it’s college radio for adults.”

The rotation includes music from Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, Mumford & Sons, The Cure, Nirvana, Panic! At the Disco, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Radiohead and more.

According to the release, the Bridge will eventually “add music from local bands in Western New York and Southern Ontario, launch new programming, add live music, and create music storytelling formats through video, podcasting, and artist collaborations.”

Here are the ways you can listen to WBFO The Bridge: WBFO 88.7 HD2, wbfo.org/TheBridge, through the WBFO The Bridge app, TuneIn, or on smart speakers. Ask Alexa to “Play WBFO HD2” or “Enable the WBFO The Bridge app” and every time after that, ask her to “Play WBFO The Bridge.” Ask Google to “Play WBFO HD2” or "Talk to WBFO The Bridge” and then “Listen Live” when prompted.