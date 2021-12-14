Alan Pergament: Ali Touhey leaves WKBW, Vacanti exits 'The Voice' and a new music alternative arrives

Catching up with some news after a week off:
WKBW-TV anchor-reporter Ali Touhey recently left the ABC affiliate owned by E.W. Scripps. She announced her departure on social networks earlier in this month.
“This is some difficult and personal news to share, but I’m no longer with WKBW,” she wrote.
“For almost six years, you’ve welcomed me into your home, your newsfeed and your life. I’m forever grateful you have trusted me to collect and share the stories that matter most to you. It’s a job I don’t take lightly, and one I’ve held with the utmost pride and passion in a place that truly lives up to its ‘City of Good Neighbors’ slogan.”
Touhey, who announced on social media in October that she and her husband are expecting twins next month, didn’t say why she is leaving in the post so close to what could have been maternity leave.
In a private Twitter exchange, she declined to address anything beyond her statement.
WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin and a Scripps representative in Cincinnati declined to comment on a “personnel matter.”
Her departure did put the spotlight on the Scripps vaccine mandate, which became effective Dec. 1. Its employees “with a medical reason or sincerely held religious belief for not getting the vaccine” could apply for an exemption through an accommodation process.
Scripps isn’t the only media company with a Buffalo station to mandate vaccinations.
Tegna, WGRZ-TV’s owner, also has a vaccination mandate that has a process for employees who are unable to get vaccinated because of medical or religious reasons.
Representatives of WIVB-TV and WNLO-TV, the local Nexstar stations, declined to comment on whether its owner mandates vaccinations. It is not believed they do.
A permanent replacement for Touhey on the anchor desk hasn’t been named. Taylor Epps, a Syracuse University graduate who has been a WKBW reporter for more than two years, was impressive in the role last weekend. She has previously been a fill-in anchor on the station’s morning show.
Lockport native Joshua Vacanti’s excellent, extended run on NBC’s “The Voice” ended in last week’s semifinals. He made it as far as his former bandmate, Cami Clune. Now we will see if his coach, John Legend, will follow through in his vow to perform with Vacanti at some point. It would be a good idea for some outlet – perhaps the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda – to put together Clune and Vacanti for a concert.
It will be interesting to see if the rating for the Bills’ 33-27 overtime loss to Tampa Bay Sunday will be higher than rating for the Bills’ 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots six nights earlier on Monday Night Football.
The Bills-Pats game had a combined 49.7 rating on ESPN (29.9), WKBW (17.9) and ESPN 2 (1.9). ESPN 2 carried the Peyton and Eli Manning alternative to ESPN’s regular broadcast.
Notably, ESPN had a higher rating than the local broadcast channel. That could be partly because some viewers realize that the ESPN broadcast is a split second ahead of the WKBW broadcast.
It also was interesting to see that only a small percentage of Bills fans opted to watch the Manningcast.
While the 49.7 rating is impressive, the Bills’ 34-31 loss to Tennessee on Monday Night Football had a Super Bowl-like 53.0 local rating on Oct. 18, making it the highest-rated game in team history since meters came to Buffalo.
In that game, WKBW (38.2) had almost three times the audience of ESPN (14.8).
The rating for the Bills-Tampa Bay game, which ended in prime time on WIVB, arrives later today or Wednesday.
Tom Calderone, the newly hired president and chief executive officer of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, started his career programming Buffalo State College’s campus radio station, WBNY, 35 years ago. He went on to glory at MTV, VH-1 and Spotify.
So, it isn’t surprising that one of his first moves with the local public broadcasting company is to launch a new music service, WBFO The Bridge, with a Triple-A (Adult Album Alternative) format.
“We have great radio stations in Buffalo and Toronto but we were missing a non-commercial Triple-A station,” said Calderone in a release. “I knew the talented staff here would be able to get this idea off the ground quickly, and they have! We’re now playing the top 1,132 of the best New Wave-Post Modern-Classic-Old School-Indie-Alternative songs of all time. Basically, it’s college radio for adults.”
The rotation includes music from Beck, Death Cab for Cutie, Mumford & Sons, The Cure, Nirvana, Panic! At the Disco, Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Radiohead and more.
According to the release, the Bridge will eventually “add music from local bands in Western New York and Southern Ontario, launch new programming, add live music, and create music storytelling formats through video, podcasting, and artist collaborations.”
Here are the ways you can listen to WBFO The Bridge: WBFO 88.7 HD2, wbfo.org/TheBridge, through the WBFO The Bridge app, TuneIn, or on smart speakers. Ask Alexa to “Play WBFO HD2” or “Enable the WBFO The Bridge app” and every time after that, ask her to “Play WBFO The Bridge.” Ask Google to “Play WBFO HD2” or "Talk to WBFO The Bridge” and then “Listen Live” when prompted.
Emyle Watkins, a Canisius College graduate and the lead Disabilities Desk reporter for WBFO, was recently presented with the Self Advocacy Media Award at the annual conference for the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State. The annual award goes to a media member who brings attention to issues that impact people with development disabilities. She was nominated by a member of the organization from Western New York.
WBFO created a Disabilities News Desk that covers rights and access issues that impact people with disabilities. Watkins, whose mentor from the National Center on Disability and Journalism is former Buffalo News Features Editor Susan LoTempio, joined WBFO earlier this year.
“The disability community deserves attention and dedicated journalism,” said WBFO News Director Dave Debo in a release. “Emyle’s passion for covering disability issues with empathy and substance is evident in her reporting. We’re proud that her efforts have been recognized by SANYS, especially so early in her career!”