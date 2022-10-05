Alan Pergament: 'Alaska Daily' puts a needed spotlight on importance of local journalism

Early in the improved second episode of the new ABC newspaper series “Alaska Daily” that airs next week, reporter Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) literally almost runs into a moose on her morning jog.

She also immediately gets out her cellphone and asks: Are moose dangerous to humans?

The scene indirectly illustrates the plight of the newspaper industry. Forget the moose. The real threat is technology, symbolized by easy access to the internet via cellphones or computers.

From Oscar-winning writer-producer Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”), “Alaska Daily” (10 p.m. Thursday on WKBW-TV) does its best to try and rescue the newspaper industry that allowed its product to be available for free on the internet for so long that it is in a battle to survive.

You shouldn’t be surprised I was predisposed to love the series. Anything that can emphasize why the investigative powers of local newspapers is so important to communities by keeping those in power accountable gets my applause.

The series set in Anchorage but primarily shot in Vancouver has some great visuals, and a little of the “Northern Exposure” small community feel. I just wish the early episodes had a bit more “Exposure” in it beyond telling us how many hours the sun is out in Alaska and that Uber isn’t out there.

“Daily” does have its heart in the right place and gets a lot of things about the current state of the industry right. The reliance on online clicks to illustrate popular stories. The downsizing in staff, which results in a move to a smaller building in a strip mall. The skepticism that has led some people to vilify the media as the enemy rather than view reporters as heroes.

My main concern is the occasional short speeches about the importance of local reporting, especially to focus on stories that otherwise would be ignored, may turn off viewers. After all, there is some truth in movie mogul Sam Goldwyn’s famous line about movies, “if you want to send a message, call Western Union.”

It has never been easy to make a successful and realistic newspaper series. It has been a long time since “Lou Grant,” which had the benefit of starring the beloved lead character played by Ed Asner from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

The success of “Alaska Daily” may be determined more by whether viewers will eventually find Swank’s hard-edged character likable or at least admirable than whether it gets the state of journalism right.

We meet Fitzgerald as she is about to become discredited after her solo source on a hugely important story disappears and she is accused of being demeaning to co-workers.

She exits a big city newspaper and plans to write a book when a former editor, Stanley Cornik (an excellent and believable Jeff Perry of “Scandal”), convinces her to take a job at an Alaska newspaper with budget problems to investigate the murder of an Indigenous woman in a state where the widespread problem of missing and murdered indigenous women (MMIW) is largely ignored by authorities.

She reluctantly accepts – her salary is never revealed – a job “in the minor leagues” and joins a diverse team of reporters and editors who are more accustomed to getting along with authorities than questioning their methods and motives.

As Lou Grant would say, Fitzgerald has spunk. A lot of spunk. She is a moose in the China shop. Her big-city methods initially rattle old school editor Bob Young (Matt Malloy) but her “I’m going to do what it takes to break the story” attitude gets results. She is quickly teamed with an Indigenous reporter, Rosalind Friendly (Grace Dove), who isn’t so friendly. They resent each other, but you know that won’t last long as they work the murder case together in a smarter way than law enforcement.

While the case apparently continues through the season for Fitzgerald and Friendly, there are smaller secondary cases for the other reporters to deal with in each episode to illustrate reporters have big hearts but have a tough job to do.

A younger reporter, Jieun Park (Ami Park), wonders if she belongs in a business that results in a public figure begging her not to run an important story about him because revealing his secrets will ruin his family.

A veteran reporter, Claire Muncy (Meredith Holzman), tries to get to the bottom of why a local diner owner she knows well would sell a successful little business to a national company.

Fitzgerald, who is vulnerable to panic attacks, is there to help in any way she can. When she isn’t playing psychologist to other reporters, she is getting around red tape and the paper’s poor finances.

That includes taking questionable advantage of a quick romance with a pilot-poet. But, hey, it’s TV. Romance is needed. And I’m all for romancing an industry that needs any help it can get.

Do I love “Alaska Daily”? Not immediately. But I’ll give it time to grow on me because I certainly love its message.

In a video conference interview with television critics, McCarthy said he decided to set the show in Anchorage because of reporting by Kyle Hopkins, who wrote a series in conjunction with the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica that covered the crisis that is the focus of the series.

“I just felt like to set a journalism show in Alaska and not take some time to examine that would be almost negligent, that it was a terrific opportunity to put such an important topic onto mainstream TV and maybe start a conversation with the 'Lower 48' specifically, as the Alaskans like to refer to us, on this topic,” said McCarthy. “It just hasn't received nearly enough attention, and maybe with the show, we could make something that was not only compelling but raised some interesting questions and started the conversation.”

McCarthy added he wanted to show why the absence of local reporting matters to democracy, politics and the community.

“Quite frankly … local journalism is really, really struggling. The numbers of these papers have just not only dried up but disappeared over the last 10 years. It’s staggering and terrifying. … I wanted the American people to understand that and why it's worth supporting journalists and the work they do.”

Executive producer Peter Elkoff said the story goes beyond solving the murder and focuses on why the system is broken.

“Why is the whole operation, particularly in Alaska, failing Indigenous women?” said Elkoff.

Elkoff realizes that reporters aren’t seen as heroes these days, but he hopes this series will help change the negative narrative.

“I think that's why Tom chose to do this on broadcast TV … because we're trying to reach people who may or may not have lost their respect for journalists, and we're trying to help them regain that and show them the humanity,” said Elkoff. “As Hilary said, good journalists are truth seekers, and everybody should care about the truth. So I think we're trying to fight against that current that has been flowing for the last 6½ years or so.”