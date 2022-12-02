Alan Pergament: Al Michaels was off his prime days in a sleepy Bills win but Kirk Herbstreit was solid

In the postgame show after the Buffalo Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Prime Video’s "Thursday Night Football," studio analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick summarized the second half succinctly.

“Everybody was kind of sleepwalking in the second half,” said Fitzpatrick.

He was talking about the play on the field, but that also could have summarized the game telecast and people watching across the nation.

It wasn’t a Hall of Fame telecast by play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The legendary Michaels made a couple of mistakes that most likely wouldn’t have happened in his prime.

Michaels, who will be remembered in Buffalo for his call of Scott Norwood’s wide right kick in the Bills' first Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants, thought that Patriots kicker Nick Folk had made a late 48-yard field goal in the first half that would have brought New England within 17-10 at halftime. To his credit, Michaels quickly owned up to his mistake after Folk's kick bounced off the upright and was no good.

In the fourth quarter when the Bills’ Sam Martin punted for the third time, Michaels noted that Martin hadn’t punted in two games last year against the Patriots before quickly correcting himself by saying, “actually he wasn’t even the punter last year.”

Those things can happen. The Folk kick looked good from the straight-on camera angle and ended up being a yard short.

But Michaels also didn’t have his characteristic excitement level on a couple of touchdowns, including Josh Allen’s amazing touchdown pass to Gabe Davis as the scrambling quarterback was close to being out of bounds with the Patriots’ Mack Wilson draped over him when he threw the pass.

At times, Michaels had a higher energy level reading the promos for upcoming Prime Video series than he did during the game. To be fair, some of Michaels’ low energy could be attributed to the second half “sleepwalking” that Fitzpatrick referred to in his postgame remarks.

Herbstreit isn’t the most exciting analyst but he had a solid game. He quickly noted that Allen had made a similar play to the touchdown to Davis when he hit tight end Dawson Knox for a touchdown when he was about to go out of bounds in a wild-card playoff game against the Patriots last season. And he added the Patriots’ Jonathan Jones gave up on Thursday's play.

Better known as a college analyst, Herbstreit did a good job explaining how Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was attacking the Patriots’ deep safety looks with the Bills running game and Allen’s shorter, safe throws.

Herbstreit also noted Patriots quarterback Mac Jones wasn’t able to attack the Bills because his offensive line was so poor and couldn’t handle the Bills pass rush even without injured Von Miller.

However, Herbstreit made one comment that made you wonder how well the college analyst follows the NFL. He said he only realized Thursday morning that Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson was acquired for the No. 1 draft pick in the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to the Bills.

It was strange that any NFL commentator didn’t know something that most fans have known for three years. It was even stranger that Herbstreit admitted it.

It is doubtful than any Bills fan thought a telecast of a game this important to both teams would be boring. But for Bills fans, it was boring in a good way.

As Fox pregame and postgame analyst Charissa Thompson noted at the top of the postgame show, “it was a good one if you are a Bills fan.”

Generally, I’m not a fan of pregame shows, but the Prime Video cast alongside Thompson of Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman and Tony Gonzalez is an excellent one.

Fitzpatrick is a TV natural. Gonzalez is the weak link. It isn’t because he was the only one to predict New England would win or that Miami will win the AFC East.

His weakest comment was when he compared Allen to Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, who now is on his third team, because of his struggles. His studio teammates even winced on that one and protested that comment.

The pregame show featured Fitzpatrick’s very cute interview with Allen, who arrived in an old No. 14 Fitzpatrick Bills jersey. The two exchanged autographs, which they claimed where for their “cousins” named Josh and Ryan. There also was another cute feature that showed all of Allen’s different handshakes with his teammates.

Another strong pregame featured a group of Patriots fans who gave some terrific sound bites about the team’s previous domination of the Bills when Tom Brady was quarterback.

One Pats fans likened it to being “like an annoying older brother sitting on top of you on the couch. Now Buffalo is trying to older brother us.”

All the talk of cousins and older brothers may make Bills fans think that after three straight wins over New England led by Allen they can chant to Pats fans: “Who’s your daddy?”

Now on to more highlights of Prime Video’s coverage.

The “No-No” Play: That’s how Herbstreit described Allen’s touchdown pass to Davis that gave the Bills a 17-7 lead. “(Allen) just goes airborne before he goes out of bounds and throws back against the grain. Every no-no that is known and big 17 can pull it off.”

Where’s the Replay?: There was no comment or replay of what looked like a possible roughing or running into the kicker penalty when Martin appeared to be knocked down.

Generation Gap: When the conversation came to who you think of when you consider old Patriots players, Michaels said Gino Cappelletti. Herbstreit said Steve Grogan. The late Cappelletti was 20 years older than Grogan.

Strongest Comment: After Prime Video showed footage of Mac Jones that any decent lip reader could see was an expletive and was believed to be directed at the play calling of Pats assistant coach Matt Patricia, Fitzpatrick said there could be repercussions for showing up a coach. “There is a point in time Mac Jones won’t be out there if he’s not doing it the Patriot Way,” said Fitzpatrick.

Storm Coverage: Herbstreit was so impressed by the Bills he suggested it would be difficult to beat them in the playoffs if they get home-field advantage. “Unless a storm comes through and they have to play in Detroit,” cracked Michaels.

Humble and Kind: After Allen was presented an oversized Prime Video hat on the postgame show, Thompson remarked “that is the only team we can accuse you of having a big head. You are one of the most humble guys in the league.”

Advertising Man: On the postgame show, Allen put in a plug for Gillette, the company he does shaving commercials for, after noting that he was playing in Gillette Stadium.

Good Vibes: That’s how Herbstreit described the attitude around the Bills.

Trusting the Process: Early in the game, Herbstreit praised Mac Jones’ ability to process things and make quick decisions. It wasn’t evident Thursday.

Airborne Allen: Herbstreit spoke for many Bills fans during one Allen run in which he took a big hit before the touchdown gave the Bills a 10-7 lead. “I love his competitive spirit,” said Herbstreit. “He just can’t help himself. He’ll tell you, 'I know I’ve got to slide. I’ve got to get out of bounds.' Then he goes airborne like that.”

Cue the Michael Bublé Song: Noting the connection between Allen and Diggs, Herbstreit said, “They almost look like they can close their eyes and be in sync.”

Not So Special: Michaels and Herbstreit both mentioned how the Patriots’ special teams, which have always been a strength of Bill Belichick coached teams, were hurting them Thursday.

Clock Management: The announcers also couldn’t believe how the Patriots messed up using their timeouts at the end of the first half before Folk’s failed field goal attempt. Michaels called the Pats use of timeouts “very odd.”

Best Anecdote: Fitzpatrick supplied it in the postgame show. He noted that tight end Lee Smith played for the Bills when both Allen and Fitzpatrick were the quarterbacks. The self-deprecating Fitzpatrick quoted Smith as saying, Allen “has a lot of the qualities you have, but he’s talented.”

Game Ball: Herbstreit wanted to present a game ball to Bills tackle David Quessenberry for “taking one for the team” and playing hurt as the replacement for injured Dion Dawkins. It was a nice sentiment, especially since every time Quessenberry was shown on the telecast he was badly beaten on a pass rush.

Enough Said: When Belichick decided against using his timeouts in the final minute as Allen took a knee three times, Michaels said: “We’ve had enough.” Herbstreit added: “We all have.” It was all over except for the handshakes. Proving what a great sport he is, Allen taught Gonzalez, the analyst who compared him to Wentz, a signature handshake on the postgame show.

The Future: CBS’ No. 1 team of play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will call the Bills next game against the New York Jets on Dec. 11. There had been some speculation that NBC wanted that game to be flexed from CBS to “Sunday Night Football” but CBS protected it. Protected games occasionally even end up in prime time. With past as a guide, if the NFL office really wanted Jets-Bills to be in prime time it probably would have found a way to make it happen.