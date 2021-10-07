Alan Pergament: Al Michaels expects Bills return to KC to be high-scoring but not a statement game

Bills fans hope McDermott will eventually lead them to something Michaels referenced in the Bills playoff win over Baltimore.

During that game, Michaels said the Bills have “had a lot of great moments, but they've never had the Lombardi.” (The Super Bowl trophy). Does he think this could be the year?

“I did the game in 1990. That was their best chance up until now … It is hard to say … There are a lot of good teams. They have to get over the hump in that conference. That's a tough conference.”

Then he ticked off the Chiefs, Cleveland, Baltimore, the Chargers and possibly Las Vegas as AFC obstacles.

The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where Michaels lives could be his last SNF game. His contract runs out after the game. Although he remains sharp, there has been speculation this could be the end of his 36-year prime-time run.

“It is because I am of a certain age where people say, ‘well, he should be done,’ ” said Michaels, who turns 77 in November. “By the way, so is Tom Brady, right? I have an affinity with Tom. Tom and I even laughed about this in the last couple of years. Look, I feel great right now.”