Alan Pergament: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth are sharp, especially in Minute that Rocked WNY

Actually, it is Buffalo that has never gotten over it.

But that Michaels call now will be replaced in the memories of Bills fans with his call of Johnson’s pick six.

Sideline reporters don’t usually have much to add, especially this season when they are in the stands.

But Tafoya was able to tell viewers after halftime that Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the wind was affecting the team’s shotgun snaps to Jackson. That remark became even more noteworthy after the errant snap that ended with Jackson going into concussion protocol.

If there was one thing missing from the announcers, it was debates over some decisions made by Bills coach Sean McDermott.

You might have thought Michaels would have asked Collinsworth what he thought of having Bass try and miss the 44-yard field goal in the final six minutes when the wind was so bad that even Ravens’ future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals and barely made a third one.

But that’s nitpicking. It is hard to see any Bills fan who wasn’t amused even if the game played out so differently than the offensive show that most pundits had anticipated from Jackson and Allen.