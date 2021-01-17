Alan Pergament: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth are sharp, especially in Minute that Rocked WNY

NBC Sports cleverly hired “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta to narrate the Bills Mafia portion of the pre-kickoff open of Buffalo’s playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.
So, it seems perfectly fitting to say that Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were as entertaining as the character in the classic 1990 mob film played by Joe Pesci who memorably asked Liotta’s character Henry Hill: “Do I amuse you?”
In a game that wasn't as exciting as expected, the NBC duo was very entertaining, informative and even amusing at times, with Collinsworth clearly the TV star of the Bills’ 17-3 victory that earned them a spot in next Sunday's AFC title game.
Still, it is doubtful that most of America was as amused as Western New York in a surprisingly low scoring game involving Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
That was until The Minute that Rocked Western New York. Bills fans may want to relive the final minute of the third quarter called by Michaels and Collinsworth for years.
Michaels, who admitted this week that it is tough to sound as enthusiastic as usual in games without crowds, had the call that Western New Yorkers will much prefer to his “no, good, wide right” call of Scott Norwood’s field goal in the 1991 Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.
“Interception in the end zone,” said Michaels. “Johnson. Taron Johnson, and only Jackson can stop him. … Too late, to the end zone. Touchdown.”
Collinsworth immediately noted that Jackson didn’t see Johnson.
“You throw an interception,” said Collinsworth. “No big deal. But you have to get Taron Johnson on the ground.”
Actually, the interception was a big deal, leading to the touchdown that provided the 14-point swing that remained at the game’s end.
But that remark really was no big deal in the overall assessment of Collinsworth. The analyst and former wide receiver did a great job explaining the defensive strategies of the two teams and the offensive adjustments the Bills made on their lone touchdown drive at the start of the second half to take a 10-3 lead.
He also came up with the line of the night after Johnson’s historic 101-yard interception touchdown return as the Ravens appeared ready to tie the score at 10-all.
“The Buffalo Bills have all of Buffalo rockin’ like they haven’t been rockin’ in 20 some years,” said Collinsworth.
It would been nice if Michaels or Collinsworth had mentioned that it was Jackson’s first intercepted pass in the red zone in his three-year career.
On the previous play, Collinsworth noted that Jackson missed a potential touchdown to a wide open receiver Marquise Brown because of the pass rush of the Bills’ Jerry Hughes.
Forty-one seconds after the Johnson touchdown, Jackson tried to retrieve an errant shotgun snap near the end zone, picked up the ball and was called for intentional grounding after throwing it away and ended up in the end zone on the ground.
“That right there is gigantic,” said Michaels as the third quarter ended and NBC went to commercial while Jackson remained on the ground.
It took awhile to realize how gigantic it was. It was clear from the first replay after a commercial that Jackson hit his head on the ground as he was hit by two Bills. But it took until nine minutes was left in the game for NBC to emphasize Jackson hit his head. That’s when sideline reporter Michele Tafoya explained the reigning MVP was in concussion protocol.
Michaels had a strong game with some amusing moments.
He referenced his famous or infamous call of Norwood’s missed field goal after Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed what would have been a good sealing victory with Buffalo ahead, 17-3.
“No good, wide left,” said Michaels. “I once said ‘wide right’ and I’ve never gotten over it. Sorry Buffalo.”
Actually, it is Buffalo that has never gotten over it.
But that Michaels call now will be replaced in the memories of Bills fans with his call of Johnson’s pick six.
Sideline reporters don’t usually have much to add, especially this season when they are in the stands.
But Tafoya was able to tell viewers after halftime that Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the wind was affecting the team’s shotgun snaps to Jackson. That remark became even more noteworthy after the errant snap that ended with Jackson going into concussion protocol.
If there was one thing missing from the announcers, it was debates over some decisions made by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
You might have thought Michaels would have asked Collinsworth what he thought of having Bass try and miss the 44-yard field goal in the final six minutes when the wind was so bad that even Ravens’ future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker missed two field goals and barely made a third one.
But that’s nitpicking. It is hard to see any Bills fan who wasn’t amused even if the game played out so differently than the offensive show that most pundits had anticipated from Jackson and Allen.
If anybody thought they Bills would win after scoring only one offensive touchdown, they might have suspected some Goodfellas were involved.
Support Local Journalism
Of course, it is always amusing when the pundits get it wrong.
Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:
Best Sound: At game’s end, when Harbaugh and McDermott had the customary handshake, you could hear the Ravens coach tell the Bills coach: “Go win the whole thing.”
Do Over: With the score an unamusing 3-3 at halftime, Collinsworth called it “strange.” “We promoted it as a duel of quarterbacks,” said Michaels. “You think we should redo the opening?” added Collinsworth. He wasn’t referring to the Liotta opening.
Party Time: After Michaels noted that the 6,700 Bills fans in the stadium sounded almost like 67,000, Collinsworth added: “It is a party here. … They are impacting the game and they know it.”
Best Actor: It was Allen, who drew a questionable roughing the passer call early in the game. That prompting Collinsworth to say the quarterback earned a soccer award, apparently referencing the number of soccer players who exaggerate hits. “He sold it, baby,” said Michaels. “Best supporting actor.”
Best Decision: It was Johnson’s decision to bring the ball out of the end zone after his interception. I was surprised that neither announcer noted that it looked like Johnson initially considered kneeling in the end zone.
Best Promo: Collinsworth frequently praised the strategy of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who just may have earned himself that Houston Texans’ head coaching job.
Best News: Bills fans had to be happy that Michaels said that all the talk of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers wasn’t a sure thing.
The Kibosh: Before Tucker lined up for his first field goal attempt, Michaels noted,” “He almost never misses.” He missed. When Tucker lined up the second time, Michaels said he didn’t want put the kibosh on him. He missed again.
Where’s the Blitz? Collinsworth was surprised the Ravens – a blitzing team – didn’t blitz Allen too often.
Most Surprising Statistic: Michaels said it was Tucker’s two misses in the same game.
The Screwball: Tucker finally made a kick, but it wasn’t easy. “A screwball through the uprights,” said Michaels, who is in the Baseball Hall of Fame broadcasting wing.
Oh, Henry: Collinsworth explained the Bills called only one running play in the first half because of the incredible job Baltimore had done the week before against Tennessee’s Derrick Henry.
Another Jinx: After deservedly praising Bills tackle Dion Dawkins for his pass blocking ability and recovering an Allen fumble, he got beat on a sack. Collinsworth and Michaels also praised Bills tackle Daryl Williams. Linemen don't often get such TV love.
Weather Report: Before the game started, pregame host and University at Buffalo graduate Liam McHugh gave this weather report: “For January, this is pretty comfortable.” To which analyst Rodney Harrison replied: “I’m freezing Liam.”
Predictable: Harrison was one of the NBC pundits who picked the Ravens to win, which the rest of the NBC team noted would light up the Bills fans who attack him on Twitter. Meanwhile, huge Josh Allen fan Chris Simms surprisingly picked the Ravens to win.
The Bills Have His Number: On the play that Jackson was hurt, the referee called the grounding penalty on “No. 9.” Jackson is No. 8. You would think the officials would know that about the reigning MVP.
Crazy Eights: With the flags at the top of the stadium offering contrary evidence, Michaels questioned the idea that the wind was 8 mph. “If it is 8 miles per hour, I am an astronaut,” said Michaels.
Good Fellows: NBC had a great pregame shot of Jackson and Allen embracing as they went up the tunnel before the game. Harbaugh and McDermott’s embrace at the end of the game was a perfect bookend.
Best Shots: Who didn’t love the shots of the Electric Tower, the grain silos, Niagara Falls, Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, the pizza shaped like a Buffalo, and City Hall (which was used as a promo for the new NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor” starring Ted Danson)? However, who hasn’t had enough of the shots of Bills fans crashing tables?
Best Financial Decision: Collinsworth noted that McDermott gave up a job at Goldman Sachs to become an intern with the Philadelphia Eagles, which caused his father to say, “you did what?” I bet McDermott makes more money now as a coach than he would have at the investment banking firm.
Ye of Little Faith? Tafoya noted that Hall of Famer Jim Kelly told her that the Ravens weren’t the team he wanted to see play the Bills.
Speed Kills: Collinsworth frequently noted that the Bills’ defensive speed was winning the battle over the Ravens' offensive power.
Playoff Memories: Near game’s end, Collinsworth included the Bills among the teams that made the playoffs for the first time this year. They were in the playoffs last year.
Best Music: NBC used tunes from Jamestown’s 10,000 Maniacs, Buffalo native Rick James and Billy Joel going in and out of commercials. Joel’s “Allentown” was played as a tribute to the Bills quarterback.
The Video Game: Michaels likened one Jackson scramble to a video game.
Where’s Taron? NBC said it was going to interview the star of the game, which suggested we might see Taron Johnson. Tafoya interviewed Allen and Stefon Diggs instead. It would have been nice to hear from Johnson if just to ask him if he considered kneeling.
Their Moment: “This is the Buffalo Bills’ moment,” said Collinsworth at game’s end. “They’ve had a long, long road back and here they are playing in the championship game.” That led Michaels to recall the Bills’ “agonizing” Super Bowl losses. “They’ve had great moments. But they’ve never gotten the Lombardi (the Super Bowl trophy).”
It might be a good time to end by advising Bills players what Liotta’s character said in “Goodfellas”: “If we wanted something, we just took it.”