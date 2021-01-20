Alan Pergament: After being thrown for loss, WIVB to hit big payday for Bills-Chiefs title game

With all the prime-time regular season losses, Channel 4 carried only nine regular season games, down two from 11 games in the 2019 season when the Bills lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs. That means the station could have been down by about $300,000 – $150,000 multiplied by two – in Bills ad revenue going into the postseason.

“It is true that the number of hometown team’s games on each network during the regular NFL season can fluctuate each year,” said WIVB General Manager Brien Kennedy. “Having our Buffalo Bills in the postseason, including the AFC championship this Sunday will help make up for games lost during the regular season. Like all Bills fans, I will be passionately rooting for our Bills on Sunday so they can compete for a world championship two weeks later in the Super Bowl on Channel 4.”

For competitive reasons, Kennedy isn’t about to say how much money the station stands to gain in the AFC title game Sunday at 6:40 p.m. and a potential Bills Super Bowl against Green Bay or Tampa Bay on Feb. 7.

But according to sources, Channel 4 may have almost tripled the expected regular season revenue for the wild-card victory over the Indianapolis Colts it carried on Jan.9.