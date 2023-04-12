Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub) has been at times my most aggravating character on the popular Prime Video series showcasing his daughter, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Abe’s perfectionist, rule-following tendencies and unrealistic expectations of his children and grandchildren can be particularly annoying.

But Abe, who used to be a college educator and now writes reviews for The Village Voice, made me smile widely in recognition in the third episode of the fifth and final season that begins streaming Friday.

That’s when he obsesses over misspelling a celebrity’s name in a review.

His editor doesn’t think it is a big deal, but Abe is dealing with every writer’s nightmare.

I can’t tell you how many times I have awoken in the middle of the night thinking I spelled someone’s name wrong in a column. Every time I wrote something about Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame voice Rick Jeanneret I checked and rechecked the spelling of his name.

I imagine the worst nightmare of a comedy show writer like “Maisel” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is messing up the ending of a hugely popular series.

After watching the first episode of the final season, I worried that Sherman-Palladino would even get a lousy review from Abe.

Fortunately, Prime Video is premiering three episodes Friday because the first one has unnecessary violent and slightly raunchy moments that overwhelm the humor. The additional six episodes premiere on Fridays, with the series ending on May 26.

Of course, a mediocre season premiere is nothing new for “Maisel,” the series about a housewife turned stand-up comedian, played brilliantly by Rachel Brosnahan, trying to triumph in a man’s field in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York City.

When the second season arrived, I lamented that the early episodes were so disappointing that newcomers to the Emmy Award-winning show might have wondered what all the fuss was about for Season One.

To use a phrase appropriate to a character’s repetitive dental issues, at times watching the first episode of the final season is as much fun as having a toothache.

The next two episodes premiering Friday are a much stronger mix of seriousness, nostalgia, silliness, timeless music and humor that initially made “Maisel” must-see TV.

And the entire season of nine episodes made available for review illustrates Sherman-Palladino has devised a fantastic finish that comes full circle from the first captivating episode of the series.

I loved the ending as much as I loved the beginning.

The only thing I would have done differently is make the episodes shorter, especially the finale. It could have ended without the postscript that was added, though it likely will lead viewers of a still-popular syndicated game show to smile.

This season picks up where Season Four ended when stand-up comedian Miriam (Midge) Maisel (Brosnahan) was lectured by Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) to avoid missing her window of opportunity after she infuriatingly declined to be an opening act for Tony Bennett.

As she traipsed through snow on her way home from Bruce’s performance at Carnegie Hall, she saw a sign that said “Go Forward” that was a promo for a late-night talk show with Gordon Ford as host.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The final season has a time traveling aspect that extends to the 21st century. It goes forward and backward for decades. Midge’s future is revealed in the second episode, which was too quick for my taste.

Viewers also quickly get to see the toll Midge’s ambitions have on her relationships with her grown children.

Anyone who has seen the first four seasons will understand why Midge’s fast-talking, college-age daughter and her adult son have mommy issues.

An appearance on a popular TV news program early in the second episode removes the suspense about the arc of Midge’s career and romantic life.

But to be honest, I doubt any “Maisel” viewer doesn’t know how this series should end so maybe the writers took that into consideration. We’re not talking “Succession”- like shocker here.

Still, the early revelations feel like receiving a punchline of a joke before hearing the setup. However, by the end of the season, it all makes sense.

The season smartly emphasizes Midge’s complicated relationship with her manager, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). Susie would do anything to get her favorite talent the chance to become a star while she goes along for the ride. Everyone deserves someone who believes in themselves as much as Susie believes in Midge.

By anything, I mean that includes making a deal straight out of “The Godfather,” which was revealed in a previous season.

Midge’s ex-husband Joel Maisel (Michael Zegen) also will do anything for her. Despite their divorce, Joel’s love of Midge has never diminished and there are flashbacks to illustrate how it all began.

In a key, season-long development revealed in promos, Susie helps Midge become the only female in the writer’s room for Ford, a smooth late-night host who is modeled after Johnny Carson.

The plot allows viewers to see how the late-night sausage is made, one of many elements about the entertainment industry that add to the enjoyment of the series. All writers must come up with 20 jokes in one hour – called 20 in 1 in the trade – to please Ford, who is played so effortlessly by actor Reid Scott that you think he could replace James Corden on “The Late Late Show.”

The writers are as good at name-dropping as they are writing jokes as Mel Brooks, Sid Caesar, Carl Reiner, Mort Sahl and other comedy legends are referenced. They all have one thing in common. They are all men.

Ford respects Midge’s talents but isn’t about to give her a prized stand-up spot on his show because it breaks a rule of his. Anyone who understands narrative structure, which delays a viewer’s satisfaction, knows how that likely will play out.

Ford is a low-key sexist. He appears more interested in dating Midge than he is in recognizing her talents and giving her a date to perform her act about raising kids, dealing with crazy relatives and adding other examples of observational humor with Jewish themes.

But like the famous rye bread commercial, you don’t need to be Jewish to enjoy “Mrs. Maisel.”

At its core, “Maisel” is a female empowerment series about a woman trying to make her way in a field dominated by men. Midge often has to experience and overcome sexism, even from her father.

Abe is a critic through and through, who laughingly reads into things in plays that aren’t there and doesn’t see what is right in front of him.

The sexist way he treats his fearless daughter compared to his son is a much bigger mistake than misspelling a celebrity’s name even if it is a product of the times.

The Education of Abe Weissman in the final season is a beautiful thing to watch.

And it helps make the brilliant, poignant ending of “Maisel” so marvelous that even Abe would review it as being close to perfection.