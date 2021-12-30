Alan Pergament: Adele, NFL, 'Sheldon' rule with Western New York viewers; 'This Is Us' returns

Oldies but goodies: Even without Roseanne, “The Conners” continues to do well here. It is the top-rated series on WKBW, the local ABC affiliate, with a 6.4 rating that grows to a 9.2 seven days later and has a strong age 25-to-54 demographic. “Grey’s,” in what seems like its hundredth season, is the top-rated ABC drama here with a 4.8 live rating that grows to a 7.8 rating seven days later and has the best age 25-to-54 demographic of any ABC show here. CBS' "NCIS," which moved to Mondays, is CBS' second-highest-rated drama, but no longer averages a double-digit rating even seven days after it airs.

Reality bites: I’m often asked: Why is “Survivor” still on? Because it still is a hit. CBS’ ageless reality series averaged a 6.7 rating that grows to an 8.8 seven days later and has one of the best age 25-to-54 demographics of any of the network’s programs. NBC’s “The Voice,” which featured Lockport native Joshua Vacanti up to the semifinals, averaged an 8.0 live rating on Channel 2 that grew to an 8.6 seven days later and had the network’s strongest age 25-to-54 demographic here outside of football. ABC’s reality series, “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars,” didn’t do well here. The Fox reality show “The Masked Singer” had WUTV’s highest entertainment show rating, but only with a 4.2 live rating that grew to a 5.5 seven days later.