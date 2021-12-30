Alan Pergament: Adele, NFL, 'Sheldon' rule with Western New York viewers; 'This Is Us' returns

As the final season of NBC’s “This Is Us” is set to premier Tuesday, joined by several new midseason shows on broadcast networks next week, it is a good time to look at what Western New York was watching during the November sweeps.
Mixed results in local news: WIVB (Channel 4) dramatically expanded its lead in household ratings in November over WGRZ (Channel 2) in every newscast, except for 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. That could be partially attributed to Channel 2 being off Dish due to a national dispute between the satellite provider and Tegna, Channel 2’s owner. However, Channel 2 wins or ties in the important age 25-to-54 demographic in all the newscasts.
The new hourlong WUTV 10 p.m. newscast, which replaced Channel 2’s newscast on the station, doesn’t even average a 1 rating and lost more than half of Channel 2’s rating from a year ago.
Adele rules: The singer's special with Oprah Winfrey was the highest-rated nonsports program of the sweeps with a 12.7 live rating on Channel 4, the local CBS affiliate, that grew to a 13.7 rating seven days later and had fantastic numbers in the age 25-to-54 demographic.
NFL rules: Of course, the Buffalo Bills are by far the highest-rated program in Western New York weekly, with ratings regularly in the 40s and even hitting 50. The top regularly scheduled prime-time program was NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” which averaged a 12.4 live rating and was the only program that had a higher rating in the age 25-to-54 demographic than Adele.
The top-rated show on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, was “Thursday Night Football,” which averaged a 9.6 live rating and had the channel’s best rating in the age 25-to-54 demographic.
“Young Sheldon” is aging well: The former “Big Bang Theory” spinoff was the only regularly scheduled entertainment program to average a double-digit live rating at 10.4 on Channel 4 and it grew to an 11.8 seven days later. It also did well in the age 25-to-54 demographic.
The CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” averaged a 9.9 live rating that only grew to a 10.2 seven days later. It had a strong age 25-to-54 demographic.
The CBS Monday comedies “The Neighborhood” (8.9 live rating grows to a 9.6) and “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7.9 live rating that grows to a 8.9) do well. “The Neighborhood” has a stronger 25-to-54 demographic, but both do well in that category.
“The Blacklist,” which NBC can’t kill, does well here. It only averages a 3.7 live rating, but it grows to a 5.9 seven days later and has NBC’s second highest-rating in the age 25-to-54 demographic.
Wolf series roar: The three NBC “Chicago” series and the three CBS “FBI” series produced by Dick Wolf do well here. The “FBI” does the best in household ratings, averaging an 8.3 live rating. It grows to a 10.1 seven days later, making it only one of three regularly scheduled entertainment series to average double digits seven days after it airs.
Oldies but goodies: Even without Roseanne, “The Conners” continues to do well here. It is the top-rated series on WKBW, the local ABC affiliate, with a 6.4 rating that grows to a 9.2 seven days later and has a strong age 25-to-54 demographic. “Grey’s,” in what seems like its hundredth season, is the top-rated ABC drama here with a 4.8 live rating that grows to a 7.8 rating seven days later and has the best age 25-to-54 demographic of any ABC show here. CBS' "NCIS," which moved to Mondays, is CBS' second-highest-rated drama, but no longer averages a double-digit rating even seven days after it airs.
Reality bites: I’m often asked: Why is “Survivor” still on? Because it still is a hit. CBS’ ageless reality series averaged a 6.7 rating that grows to an 8.8 seven days later and has one of the best age 25-to-54 demographics of any of the network’s programs. NBC’s “The Voice,” which featured Lockport native Joshua Vacanti up to the semifinals, averaged an 8.0 live rating on Channel 2 that grew to an 8.6 seven days later and had the network’s strongest age 25-to-54 demographic here outside of football. ABC’s reality series, “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars,” didn’t do well here. The Fox reality show “The Masked Singer” had WUTV’s highest entertainment show rating, but only with a 4.2 live rating that grew to a 5.5 seven days later.
Most new shows have a “Ghost” of a chance: Most new shows haven’t done that well. The top-rated new series was CBS’ “Ghosts,” which averaged an 8.0 live rating that grew to a 9.4 seven days after it aired on Channel 4. It also did well in the key 25-to-54 demographic.
The “FBI” spinoff, “FBI International,” was the second highest-rated new show with a 6.0 live rating that grew to a 7.8 seven days later. It also had the best 25-to-54 rating among the three FBI series.
“CSI: Las Vegas” didn’t do all that well live with a 4.2 rating, but it grew to a 6.9 seven days later.
The “NCIS” spinoff set in “Hawaii” only averaged a 4.7 rating that grew a point seven days later.
NBC’s laughable new series “La Brea,” which the network has proclaimed a hit, averaged a 4.5 rating on Channel 2 that grew to a 6.2 seven days later.
By comparison, “Ordinary Joe” just had an ordinary 3.0 live rating that grew to a 4.3 seven days later and didn’t have a great 25-to-54 demographic.
ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years” didn’t do wonderfully with a 3.5 live rating that grew to a 4.5 seven days later. But it had a strong age 25-to-54 demographic rating.
The new series “Queens” bombed here. It didn’t even get a 1 live rating and it only hit a 1 seven days later. It did terribly in the age 25-to-54 demographic.
The new Fox scripted series, “Our Kind of People” (0.9) and “The Big Leap,” did poorly on WUTV in live viewing and didn’t do much better seven days later. The reality series “Alter Ego” had a 1.8 live rating that only grew to a 2.0 seven days later.
None of the CW series received a 1 rating on WNLO (CW23).