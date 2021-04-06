Alan Pergament: ABC's 'Home Economics' is a Hallmark Card with few laughs but a sweet message

In a Zoom interview with television critics, co-creators Michael Colton and John Aboud acknowledged the premiere is based on Colton’s life.

“We were in the middle of a particularly bad year where we couldn't get a job,” said Colton. “I was actually collecting unemployment. At the same time, I have a twin brother who sold a company for about $7 million. And then I have a sister who works in, sort of, social work and has never made money. And it was just all of these feelings of anxiety mixed with pride, mixed with jealousy and insecurity, and we realized this has the makings of a show. And so many shows focus on rich families or blue-collar families, but we haven't really seen one where you saw all of these different levels within one family.”

He added his brother was a twin, “which makes it worse.”

“And he works in private equity. And we've actually kind of written this into the show that no one really understands what he does. So it was, like, a company he invested in, and I think it was a tree care company. Like, they make things for arborists, like safety equipment.”

Unlike Grace’s character, Colton told his family that he was writing a sitcom based on their life.