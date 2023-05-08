Most television reporters and anchors leave Buffalo for bigger markets.

That’s what makes the decision of former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) anchor Abby Fridmann to leave the morning program “Wake Up!” to join a morning program at WHAM -TV in Rochester on a three-year contract starting today more intriguing.

Buffalo is the No. 53 market in the country, while Rochester is the No. 77 TV market.

WHAM is an ABC and Fox affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcasting, while WIVB is a CBS affiliate owned by Nexstar Media.

Fridmann’s reasons for leaving for a smaller market 80 miles down the Thruway are partially explained by her college experience. She is a graduate of SUNY Brockport near Rochester who later received a master’s degree from Syracuse University. Before joining WIVB in November of 2020, she worked at a Burlington, Vt., station.

“Rochester is my home away from home,” she explained in a telephone interview. “I didn't grow up there. But I did a lot of growing up there. It's where I went to undergrad. It's where I fell in love with journalism.

“I shadowed reporters at WHAM and I interned at News 10 while in college. Coming back was just an amazing opportunity I really couldn't pass up. This seemed like a great fit. I knew that this was a great newsroom going in because I interned there in college and when I saw the opportunity, I didn't want to miss out on it.”

The move from Channel 4 was even more surprising when you consider that the station needed stability in its morning program.

A Lancaster native, Fridmann became the third female co-anchor to leave Channel 4’s morning program in less than a year.

Melanie Orlins left last summer to become a morning anchor at a station in Charleston, S.C., while Kelsey Anderson was promoted to Channel 4’s 11 p.m. co-anchor after veteran Jacquie Walker decided to step down from that newscast.

Fridmann had been the permanent “Wake Up!” co-anchor alongside Chris Horvatits since December and filled in on the newscast for several months before that. She started at Channel 4 two and a half years ago as the anchor of “Weekend Wake Up!” and a weekday reporter.

Stations here often hire reporters and anchors from Western New York who they believe will stay here longer than those from outside the area.

Fridmann previously said WIVB was surprised by her decision to leave.

“I think for the very same reason, so many people have been surprised,” said Fridmann. “I'm from the area. I grew up here. I have been a Buffalo booster the entire time. I've been a huge advocate for the city and everything that we stand for. I think that's probably why a lot of people are surprised.”

She acknowledged something that also may be surprising: She was offered more money to go to Rochester than she was offered to stay at Channel 4 where she was working under her original contract as a multimedia journalist and weekend morning anchor.

“I said in my original interview, money wasn't my concern,” she said of a previous interview. “I said, it definitely helps. But that was not a deciding factor there. I was just looking for a station where I could really grow and spend a very, very long time, possibly the rest of my career there.”

Why couldn’t she do that at Channel 4?

“That's a great question,” she said. “I don't know.”

She also couldn’t explain why a Rochester station would offer her more money than a Buffalo station.

People who work for Nexstar may speculate why. The media company reportedly has previously asked its staffers to accept raises of 1% annually. Former Channel 4 meteorologist Andrew Baglini tweeted about that again this weekend.

Nexstar also made Fridmann pay to get out of her current contract early.

She said Channel 4 did offer a new contract with a sizable raise from the one she was working under to stay on its weekday morning program, but the Rochester offer was higher.

“It wasn’t outrageously more,” said Fridmann. “It was reasonable. Like I said, really money did not play a role here.”

Fridmann, who is married, said she and her husband, a marketing director for a financial company based out of Amherst with offices in Rochester and Syracuse, haven’t decided whether they will move to Rochester.

At WHAM, she will be co-anchoring with another Western New Yorker. Dan Schrack, her morning co-anchor, is a native of Niagara Falls and a former Channel 4 assignment editor and producer.

According to his biography, Schrack was awarded the "Tim Russert Medal of Merit" in 2015 by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, for "Student of Outstanding Performance."