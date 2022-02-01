Alan Pergament: A WNY native's inside view of 'Jeopardy!' on the day Amy Schneider's winning streak ended

Kenmore East graduate Maria Krasinski was in the “Jeopardy!” room where an improbable historical event happened – Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak ended.
Krasinski’s experience on “Jeopardy!” brings Western New York behind the scenes of the syndicated hit that gets more viewership than almost all network prime-time entertainment programs.
She finished in second place the day of Schneider’s last victory – which was filmed in November and carried a week ago – and stayed around for the next game in which Rhone Talsma shocked the “Jeopardy!” world by ousting Schneider.
In a telephone interview, Krasinski explained the more than yearlong process it took to get on the show, the game day experience and interactions with Schneider and host Ken Jennings.
She also explained that her family had to deal with heartbreak this month. The episode ran in January four days after the unexpected death of her brother Gary.
“With the passing of my brother, it has been a surreal mix of emotions,” said Krasinski. “At the same time people are sending condolences, but adding, ‘I saw you on "Jeopardy!" That’s amazing.’ It is a crazy thing, but I’ve been grateful to have some bit of lightness, a positive thing, to focus on.”
Krasinski, who works remotely in Williamsville for a company, News Decoder, based in Paris, arrived on the California set on Nov. 9 before Schneider’s 40-game winning streak that earned her $1,382,800 games started airing. Five games are taped in one day. Her game was the fourth of the five.
Krasinski, who graduated third in her 1997 Kenmore East class and holds three degrees from the University of Chicago, and the other contestants waiting to go on asked the obvious questions: Who is the returning champion and how much has she won?
By that time, Schneider had won 35 games and earned more than $1 million.
“Oh, wow,” thought Krasinski, who knew that 38-time champion Matt Amodio had lost. "So we were all like, ‘All right, we have a shot now.’ And then you get there and there is another mega-champion.
“I think it actually takes some of the pressure off,” added Krasinski. “Well, if I lose, it’s to this mega-champ.”
Schneider was so fast buzzing in to answer in the form of a question during the game that Krasinski had to change her game plan.
“It really comes down to the buzzer,” said Krasinski. “Amy was lightning fast.”
Krasinski decided to buzz in before she even knew if she had the answer.
“It was hit or miss,” she said of the results. “It was 50-50.”
She finished second and earned $2,000.
“I was the last of the victims,” she laughed.
Krasinski praised Schneider, who has gotten a lot of love since departing the show because of the classy way she treated other contestants and her defeat.
“Amy is so lovely,” added Krasinski. “She was so very chill about it. Very calm and kind of unassuming, really gracious and generous. She didn’t have any arrogance about her in any way.”
Krasinski used the same word – lovely – to describe Jennings, who interacted with the competitors during breaks.
“He was my choice for host when they had guest hosts," she said. "I was rooting for Ken. I think he just captures a lot of ‘Jeopardy!’ history and lore and is such a trivia nerd at heart like all of us. He is one of us.”
Krasinski was on set for two days and saw eight games. She played in the seventh game on Nov. 9 and stuck around for the eighth in which Talsma shocked Schneider.
Because there is no studio audience due to Covid-19, the contestants who lose can stick around and watch the other games with the crew to become the audience.
“I also wanted to stay because I had been talking a bit with Rhone because he is from Chicago and I lived there for 20 years,” said Krasinski. “It was sort of hometown support.”
Like viewers at home almost three months later, Krasinski was shocked when Talsma won.
“It was so exciting,” said Krasinski. “I thought Amy even said to Rhone, ‘I was a little bit worried about you.’ Rhone came in just like, ‘Oh, wow, you won a million dollars.’ Anybody can be beaten and he had this like, ‘it could be me.’ He wasn’t intimidated at all.”
Krasinski was hopeful that she would get categories that matched her strong suits to help her have a chance at winning.
“The game before mine there was a '90s Hip Hop category that I was bummed that I didn’t get,” she said. “And the final ‘Jeopardy!’ clue was about a Chicago museum, which Amy got wrong and I definitely would have gotten right.”
It wasn’t easy getting on “Jeopardy!” or for Krasinski to give the show a brief explanation of her career when she was introduced.
Krasinski estimated she took the initial 50-question quiz to get on the show seven or eight times. She took it in October of 2020, moved on to another 50-question package in June of 2021 remotely and then passed a simulated game with other contestants shortly after that before being put into a contestant pool to wait for a call.
She got the call when she was working in Paris and was granted a delay to get on the show, where she asked to be introduced as an illustrator. The show added managing director to the introduction.
“I hate titles,” said Krasinski. “It is impossible to capture everything in a title.”
Her day job is managing director of News Decoder, an educational startup teaching young people journalistic skills. She always has done art and illustration on the side. She illustrated a 2020 book written by a childhood friend from Buffalo, Lori Zimmer, “Art Hiding in New York: An Illustrated Guide to the City’s Secret Masterpieces.”
Her "Jeopardy!” performance wasn’t a masterpiece, but Krasinski enjoyed the experience.
“It was completely magical and surreal,” said Krasinski. “I dreamed of ‘Jeopardy!’ since I was a kid. I always said it was a win just to get to this stage.”