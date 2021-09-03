Alan Pergament: A vote for a well-cast, gossipy and still relevant 'Impeachment'

Like the Simpson series, “Impeachment” gives a fresh look at events two decades earlier that in retrospect seem to have been unfairly covered and guilty of sexism.

The cast is as excellent as it was in the Simpson series. You might quibble with some physical qualities of the actors playing real-life figures in the late 1990s, but they present them in a believable, compelling way.

Two of the leads, “American Crime Story” regular Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and British actor Clive Owen as President Clinton, are unrecognizable.

Wearing a fat suit, Paulson is terrific as the woman who befriended Lewinsky to get details of the affair with Clinton that Lewinsky felt were mutual and consensual and wanted to keep private but ultimately led to his impeachment trial in January of 1999 and acquittal in February.

Owen doesn’t have the weight of Clinton, but he gets his mannerisms and voice down perfectly and exudes charm like the former president who eventually complained that “no one has been more supportive of women than me” in his hiring practices.

Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”) may not remind people of Lewinsky physically, but she inhabits her personality, anxiety and naivete.