Alan Pergament: A vote for a well-cast, gossipy and still relevant 'Impeachment'

Do we really need to – or want to – watch another impeachment?
That’s the issue surrounding the latest Ryan Murphy docudrama, “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” about the sexual scandal involving President Clinton during his second term that premieres on FX at 10 p.m. Tuesday and runs for 10 episodes.
A similar question about the need to re-examine a controversial case was asked in 2016 before Murphy’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
Like that series, “Impeachment” is partly based on a book by Jeffrey Toobin, this time “A Vast Conspiracy.”
The Simpson series earned 22 Emmy nominations and nine wins. “Impeachment” could get the same treatment.
I wanted to watch it as much as Bill and Hillary probably did, partly because of impeachment overload during the Trump presidency.
It took some time to ignore some of the early cheesy aspects of “Impeachment” but it slowly drew me in and by the sixth episode, I was hooked.
The tense episode, called “The Prom,” is the most riveting of the first seven episodes made available for review as it deals with the intense pressure on White House intern Monica Lewinsky to tell the truth about her affair with the older president.
Like the Simpson series, “Impeachment” gives a fresh look at events two decades earlier that in retrospect seem to have been unfairly covered and guilty of sexism.
The cast is as excellent as it was in the Simpson series. You might quibble with some physical qualities of the actors playing real-life figures in the late 1990s, but they present them in a believable, compelling way.
Two of the leads, “American Crime Story” regular Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and British actor Clive Owen as President Clinton, are unrecognizable.
Wearing a fat suit, Paulson is terrific as the woman who befriended Lewinsky to get details of the affair with Clinton that Lewinsky felt were mutual and consensual and wanted to keep private but ultimately led to his impeachment trial in January of 1999 and acquittal in February.
Owen doesn’t have the weight of Clinton, but he gets his mannerisms and voice down perfectly and exudes charm like the former president who eventually complained that “no one has been more supportive of women than me” in his hiring practices.
Beanie Feldstein (“Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”) may not remind people of Lewinsky physically, but she inhabits her personality, anxiety and naivete.
Annaleigh Ashford, who stars in a CBS sitcom “B Positive,” is a sympathetic Paula Jones, the unsophisticated Arkansas woman who accused Clinton of exposing himself to her and then was manipulated by the Christian right to pursue the case in court rather than accept a healthy monetary settlement. (Clinton eventually settled.)
Oddly, the one bit of casting that doesn’t work is the brilliant actress Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, who barely appears in the first seven episodes.
The series focuses on the women in the drama, especially Lewinsky, and illustrates that she was unfairly treated in the media decades before the #MeToo movement brought down powerful men. A producer on the film, Lewinsky reportedly approved her dialogue.
Many viewers likely will sympathize with Lewinsky and Jones, detest Tripp and special prosecutor Kenneth Starr (Ken Bakkedahl) while being repulsed by Clinton’s behavior and lies.
Lewinsky was manipulated by her supposed friend and co-worker Tripp, who secretly taped their telephone conversations as evidence for a book she was writing.
While Paulson told TV critics during a Zoom interview she didn’t think that Tripp was unlikable, Tripp is villainous and called a word rarely heard on American television.
Tripp is portrayed as a detestable figure who treated co-workers badly, was dismissive of her children, felt unappreciated at her government job and eventually betrayed Lewinsky for what she excused as being the right thing to do for the good of the country.
Hillary’s claim that her husband was the victim of a “vast right-wing conspiracy” was belittled at the time. But the depiction of the Christian right led by Starr and manipulative conservative feminist Susan Carpenter-McMillan (Judith Light) give the claim some credence – if you forget that Clinton’s actions put him in jeopardy.
Of course, Lewinsky’s infamous beret, thong and dress are on display and there are also several amusing gossipy moments.
George Conway, the fierce Trump critic married to Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, is involved in the right-wing agenda to bring down Clinton, and future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh works for Starr.
Right wing media stars Ann Coulter (deliciously played over-the top by Cobie Smulders of “How I Met Your Mother”) and Laura Ingraham also show up. Smulders’ real-life husband, former “Saturday Night Live” star Taran Killam, plays Jones’ husband, an actor who supposedly wanted to get a role in the CBS comedy “Designing Women” as part of a settlement.
Billy Eichner plays a caricature of internet gossip Matt Drudge, who became prominent by taking the scoops of investigative reporter Michael Isikoff after Newsweek was reluctant to carry the scandalous stories.
There also is an amusing, unnecessary moment in the fifth episode when future CNN anchor Jake Tapper has a date with Lewinsky.
But viewers looking for some tawdry sex scenes will be disappointed the series – to its credit – doesn’t go there.
The peripheral gossipy items don’t impact the larger point of the most powerful man in the world and some conservative women taking advantage of a young woman while law enforcement abused her and her parents to try and oust Clinton from office.
Late in the series, a White House aide dismissive of the allegations, suggests Clinton wouldn’t risk his presidency for an affair with an intern.
And yet, Clinton did precisely that.
Which brings us to a less than subtle symbolic moment in episode 7. After Clinton lies under oath, he returns to the White House as a portrait of George Washington is visible.
I cannot tell a lie. Against my initial judgment, I vote in favor of watching this well-cast and still relevant “Impeachment.”