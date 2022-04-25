Alan Pergament: A super Bills exchange in 'This Is Us'; WNY angle in 'Antiques Roadshow'

This is what I’m thinking:

NBC’s “This is Us” has a super Buffalo Bills angle on Tuesday night’s episode.

I’ve seen it but can’t reveal any spoilers about the episode, titled “The Night Before the Wedding.” It picks up where the April 19 episode left off dealing with Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) romantic life.

In last Tuesday’s episode about the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Phillip (Chris Geere), Kevin was seen talking with the wedding singer played by Katie Lowes (“Scandal”), his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge of Netflix’s “Virgin River”) and his plus one at the wedding, Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison of “House”), as his sister-in-law Beth (Susan Kelichi Watson) and the mother of his twins Madison (Caitlin Thompson) tried to figure out what was going on.

An NBC publicist has allowed me to reveal that the episode includes some key dialogue about the Bills' four Super Bowl losses that surely will have Western New Yorkers talking after it airs and on Wednesday morning.

It arrives about 45 minutes into the episode via a conversation between Kevin and his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Lowes, who plays the wedding singer, is a second Buffalo angle. She is from Long Island but has family in Buffalo and spent a lot of her childhood here. When she starred in a CBS Christmas movie, a publicist for that network said, “she always spends Christmas in Buffalo at her Grandma Pat’s house and has loved continuing the tradition with her two kids.”

She also is the co-star of the new CBS comedy, “How We Roll,” playing the wife of the lead character (Pete Holmes) trying to live out his dream of being a professional bowler.

WNED-TV reports that in addition to advice columnist Amy Dickinson, the other panelists for the episode of the NPR comedy quiz show “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” at Shea’s Performing Art Center Thursday night will be Irish comedian Maeve Higgins and standup and storytelling comedian Alzo Slade. Dickinson and Higgins are regulars.

Buffalo News readers already know that Dickinson is a panelist. She was featured in a column Sunday by Sean Kirst.

It will be Slade’s first live appearance with the show. He has done some remote shows during the pandemic. There is no word yet on the guest.

As if there needs to be another reason for Western New Yorkers to watch PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” Monday night there is a Buffalo angle.

Lloyd Draper, a longtime resident of Lewiston and retired Niagara Wheatfield teacher, reports he will be on tonight’s episode of the most popular program in the United States carried by WNED-TV, the local PBS affiliate.

In an email, he said he traveled to Hamilton, N.J., to ask the appraisers to look at a rare WWII U.S. Navy helmet worn by his great uncle, Capt. James Earl Arnold, who was assigned as the Navy Officer in charge of the allied invasion of Utah Beach at Normandy, France.

“You will have to watch to see what I found out about our family heirloom,” wrote Draper.

Last Friday’s series finale of Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed” starring Jared Leto as Israeli Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as his wife, Rebekah, as the founders of a real estate startup, was a bit of a letdown.

Like the Hulu series “The Dropout” concerning how Elizabeth Holmes charmed powerful people into believing her medical testing startup, “WeCrashed” is another example of how charismatic leaders can con so-called financial experts. In this case, a character played Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is fooled in the same way as a character played by Alan Ruck (“Succession”) was fooled in “The Dropout.”

I was impressed by the performances of Leto and Hathaway as the narcissists at the same time I felt the story based on a podcast would have worked better as a two-hour movie.

Spoiler alert: I was disappointed by the ending for the Neumanns, which is spelled out by crawls at the end. They ended up very rich while many of their employees did not.

I advise viewers to stay for the credits, which shows an interview with the real Neumanns.

In the last few weeks of the Buffalo Sabres season, there have been a few instances that have illustrated why the team’s announcers should be at road games rather than calling them from Western New York.

In a game last week, play-by-play announcer Dan Dunleavy said on air he couldn’t see if a penalty was called against Casey Middelstadt. He thought there should have been one called as play continued but he didn’t instantly see if the referee raised his arm to call it. A few seconds later, it was called. The previous week, it took Dunleavy some time to see an opponents’ net was empty as they tried to tie the score.

It made some sense to call the road games from home earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic. But no longer.

With expectations high for the Sabres to compete for a playoff berth next season, the organization should give in to the chorus of fans and media members who have gone on social media to complain that calling road games from home is embarrassing. It is tough for Dunleavy and analyst Rob Ray to see everything from a studio and get a better feel for the game and it makes the organization seem second rate not to be there.

