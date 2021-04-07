Alan Pergament: A shoutout and a loud boo as 'A Million Little Things' moves to Wednesday

This is what I’m thinking:
A positive shoutout and a loud boo for one of the few broadcast network series I regularly watch, ABC’s “A Million Little Things.”
It gets the shoutout for last week’s episode, which focused on the racism that Asian Americans are dealing with, partly because President Trump labeled the coronavirus “the Chinese virus.”
The episode, which dealt with the racism experienced by Theo (Tristan Byon), the young son of Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli), was TV as a positive force for combating bigotry.
In one scene, an ignorant neighbor of the Savilles angrily told Theo to stay away from him because he didn’t want to catch the virus. That led Eddie, who is dealing with drug addiction, to smash the neighbor’s car, which frightened Theo.
In another scene, one of Theo’s classmates claimed he feared catching the virus through a Zoom call.
At episode’s end, three of the actors gave a public service announcement against anti-Asian hate.
The loud boo goes for the episode a week earlier when there was a blatant product placement for the department store Target that ran several minutes before a paid Target ad ran. A little more subtlety please.
By the way, starting tonight, “A Million Little Things” moves to Wednesday from Thursday. The new series “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal replaces it at 10 p.m. Thursday.
As a critic, I can say that the most consistent thing about the profession is that reviewers often disagree about what is done well and what is beneath the writer's reputation.
That couldn’t be clearer than in the PBS series on Ernest Hemingway – which ends its three-night run on WNED-TV with part 3 tonight.
During the series, international novelists become critics and weigh in on the best and worst of the legendary novelist. It is amusing to see some praise of his novels when others call the same novels the worst of his works. And vice versa.
One example is the different views of the Hemingway classic, “The Old Man and the Sea.”
Speaking of Hemingway, Jeff Daniels, who voices Hemingway’s novels and letters, had this assessment of the writer’s work in a Zoom conference call with critics: “There's such a brevity and a simplicity that it just boils down to him telling you the truth. And there's no adornment. Since doing the reading … I have ceased using adjectives and adverbs because I felt so guilty.”
Daniels added that reading Hemingway’s work and letters, “you get pulled into his darkness. He's sharing something. And maybe he doesn't even know what he's sharing or he's searching for that. I mean, rewriting an ending 47 times. I mean, he's searching for something, and maybe it is more than just the last two paragraphs of a novel.
“That's what you felt, that there was a darkness within him. And we all know how he ended up (death by suicide). But the demons that he was battling ... and the struggle past all that to write well. He was a fighter, and he was fighting stuff through his fingers with that typewriter and he was fighting stuff inside.”
His view of Hemingway changed after being part of the film.
“I always think of him as this huge misogynist, and the truth is he wrote women characters better than some women do,” said Daniels. “And I am curious if you think his mother and his sisters might have influenced that in some way. But then also how he's influenced generations of writers and they don't even know it.”
Here’s another reason for New York Yankees fans to get Amazon Prime. It is carrying 21 games. I have been unable to find a Buffalo area radio station that carries Yankee games.