Alan Pergament: A shoutout and a loud boo as 'A Million Little Things' moves to Wednesday

By the way, starting tonight, “A Million Little Things” moves to Wednesday from Thursday. The new series “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal replaces it at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As a critic, I can say that the most consistent thing about the profession is that reviewers often disagree about what is done well and what is beneath the writer's reputation.

That couldn’t be clearer than in the PBS series on Ernest Hemingway – which ends its three-night run on WNED-TV with part 3 tonight.

During the series, international novelists become critics and weigh in on the best and worst of the legendary novelist. It is amusing to see some praise of his novels when others call the same novels the worst of his works. And vice versa.

One example is the different views of the Hemingway classic, “The Old Man and the Sea.”

Speaking of Hemingway, Jeff Daniels, who voices Hemingway’s novels and letters, had this assessment of the writer’s work in a Zoom conference call with critics: “There's such a brevity and a simplicity that it just boils down to him telling you the truth. And there's no adornment. Since doing the reading … I have ceased using adjectives and adverbs because I felt so guilty.”