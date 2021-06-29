Alan Pergament: A Keith Radford tribute, a hilarious Cole Beasley post and an anchor search

This is what I’m thinking:
If you read my Sunday story about WKBW-TV’s retiring anchor Keith Radford, you probably realize that he is a pretty unassuming and self-deprecating newsperson.
In other words, Radford isn’t the kind of local celebrity journalist who wants to go out with a big fanfare.
But he’ll have to live with a planned celebration of his 50-year broadcasting career on his final broadcast at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He will be on the newscast with co-anchor Ashley Rowe, who interviewed Radford a few weeks ago in his Lewiston home.
The broadcast is meant as a tribute to Radford, who has spent almost 34 years at WKBW.
Rowe, who is Radford’s eighth co-anchor, will be the solo anchor of the 6 p.m. newscast the rest of the week.
The station will be down two anchors after Radford leaves, with noon anchor Madison Carter recently exiting for a job in Atlanta.
A Stanley Cup Final game between Montreal and Tampa Bay carried by NBC Friday night has interfered with WGRZ-TV’s plans to carry its new 9 p.m. nightly newscast for a second night on Friday after premiering it on the main station Thursday night.
After the Thursday telecast, WGRZ’s “Your First Late News at 9” only will be carried Friday on 2.2, WGRZ’s digital channel that carries Antenna TV, and be streamed.
The main channel WGRZ might also carry some 9 p.m. newscasts next week to promote it before it permanently airs on 2.2 and is streamed.
The plan is to rotate WGRZ’s anchors, as was done when the station carried a 10 p.m. newscast on Fox affiliate WUTV.
WUTV is premiering its hourlong 10 p.m. newscast, which is anchored by newscasters from Syracuse and Rochester, on Thursday as well.
WIVB-TV is looking for a new anchor as well after the official departure of Christy Kern last week after her announcement that she has been battling the long-haul version of Covid-19.
Kern is one of several local newscasters who have dealt with Covid-19, with most others preferring to keep it private.
She received some unfair criticism from people who felt she should have protected herself by being vaccinated. At the time she became infected, Kern was too young to be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.
Kern’s Facebook post should be a must read for those people still hesitant to be vaccinated.
Since people in local television news – like local sports stars – are celebrities, I wish more media members who were stricken with Covid-19 revealed it and spoke out about the need to be vaccinated rather than kept quiet about it.
Speaking of vaccination hesitancy, Mike Schur, a writer-producer of “The Office” and co-creator of “Parks and Recreation,” did a blistering parody of the social media post by the Bills' Cole Beasley in which the receiver said he wouldn’t be vaccinated. I can’t quote Schur here because some language in his post isn’t suitable for a newspaper. But you can go on Twitter and put Schur’s pseudonym Ken Tremendous in the search to find the hilarious June 18 post.