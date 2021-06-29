Alan Pergament: A Keith Radford tribute, a hilarious Cole Beasley post and an anchor search

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After the Thursday telecast, WGRZ’s “Your First Late News at 9” only will be carried Friday on 2.2, WGRZ’s digital channel that carries Antenna TV, and be streamed.

The main channel WGRZ might also carry some 9 p.m. newscasts next week to promote it before it permanently airs on 2.2 and is streamed.

The plan is to rotate WGRZ’s anchors, as was done when the station carried a 10 p.m. newscast on Fox affiliate WUTV.

WUTV is premiering its hourlong 10 p.m. newscast, which is anchored by newscasters from Syracuse and Rochester, on Thursday as well.

WIVB-TV is looking for a new anchor as well after the official departure of Christy Kern last week after her announcement that she has been battling the long-haul version of Covid-19.

Kern is one of several local newscasters who have dealt with Covid-19, with most others preferring to keep it private.

She received some unfair criticism from people who felt she should have protected herself by being vaccinated. At the time she became infected, Kern was too young to be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination.

Kern’s Facebook post should be a must read for those people still hesitant to be vaccinated.