Alan Pergament: A crime wave in TV unfortunately involves some favorite characters

[Spoilers ahead]
If you’ve been watching local and national news, you undoubtedly realize that there has been a significant increase in certain crimes in many cities across the country.
That’s real-life scary and concerning.
There also has been a fictional crime wave in television involving two of my favorite characters and one of my least favorite streaming shows.
Spoiler alert: If you haven’t seen the season finales of ABC’s “A Million Little Things,” NBC’s “New Amsterdam” and the Apple TV + series “The Mosquito Coast” and plan to binge any of them during the rest of the summer, you should stop reading.
In the season finale of “A Million Little Things,” Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) was taking the law into his own hands by breaking into the home of a music teacher who groomed teenaged student Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) to be a victim of sexual abuse. Gary then put a bag over the teacher’s head. Gary, who feels guilty that he couldn’t protect Sophie while she was his responsibility during the absence of her mother Delilah (Stephanie Szostak), apparently planned to do some very bad things to the man.
We will have to wait until the series returns on Sept. 22 to see if Gary calms down and doesn’t do as much damage to the guy as it appeared he planned to do. But he’s already committed a crime.
I hated that ending because Gary is my favorite character in the series. He provides almost all the show’s much-needed light moments. I wanted the music teacher to go to prison, not Gary.
Perhaps Gary will just be sentenced to an anger management program.
In the season finale of “New Amsterdam,” Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) bribed someone important and risked her career to get her partner into a residency program at the hospital so they could be together and not need to have a bicoastal relationship. Her partner, who was homeless and sleeping in her car until Dr. Bloom took her in, was unaware of the illegal deal.
Once again, I hated that plot because Montgomery's complicated and flawed character – who previously overcame a drug addiction – is one of the best ones in the medical series.
The 37th annual Television Critics Association Awards nominations came out the same week as the Emmy nominations and there aren’t many differences.
Besides taking part in a criminal act, lying to your partner isn’t exactly a great way to continue a relationship, either, even if it is done with good intentions. We will have to see how things turn out when the series returns Sept. 21.
And then there was the season finale of “The Mosquito Coast.” Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), the son of MacGyver-like inventor Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), shot a really bad guy who eventually died. Charlie then was miraculously broken out of jail by his father.
Allie isn’t the best role model. He could be charged with child endangerment for all the jeopardy he put his teenage son and daughter in over the seven episodes.
Charlie committed the most dangerous and perhaps dumbest of the fictional crimes in this story. He is a teenager, so I had a little sympathy for his misguided behavior. However, he also was a big part of a show that wasted several hours of my life, so he can’t be totally forgiven. Incredibly, Apple TV + has renewed “Mosquito” for a second season.
While on the subject of my favorite characters, I was sad to see Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) stay back in Guatemala and leave ABC’s “The Good Doctor” after four seasons. But at least she didn’t commit a crime.
The exit of her sweet character in the season finale made perfect sense. She was the most caring member of the surgical team, the one who becomes emotionally invested in her patients. So, it wasn’t surprising that she decided to stay in Guatemala to help treat patients who otherwise wouldn’t get quality medical care.
I’ll miss Thomas, who first came to my attention starring in the British series “Lovesick” that later was carried on Netflix. If you’re a Thomas fan, “Lovesick” is worth checking out and binging.
In other crime news, there’s good news for fans of Tom Fontana’s Showtime series “City on a Hill.” Fontana confirmed the series that stars Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge has been renewed for a third season.
The second season set in 1990s Boston was a strong one that is worthy of binging this summer if you haven’t seen it. The season finale could have easily played as a series finale, which was concerning before the renewal of a third season was announced.
I had been a fan of the Netflix series “Virgin River,” a sweet show that has been comfort viewing during the Covid-19 pandemic. It revolves around several sweet relationships in a scenic small town.
It is especially a hoot to see Tim Matheson, who famously played Otter in the 1978 comedy “Animal House,” playing the principled Doc Mullin, who is romancing his annoying wife Hope (Annette O’Toole.) But the romance that propels the series is between bar owner and military veteran Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Melinda (Mel) Monroe (Alexandria Breckenridge), a widowed doctor who arrived from California to assist Doc Mullin in his family practice.
But the third season finale lost me even before what may have been the most ridiculous one-sentence cliffhanger I’ve seen in years. I won’t spoil it for any “Virgin River” fan who hasn’t finished season three, but the wording of the final line from Mel about an extremely personal situation was awkward. It led to an "oh my god" reaction, and not in a good way. More like “oh my god, really, that’s the best way the writers could think of to end the season?”
I’ve never been a fan of Formula 1 racing, but a friend got me to sample the Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and it got me hooked. It goes behind the scenes of the people and sponsors who run the competing teams and allows viewers to see the personalities of the drivers and the competition between opponents and even teammates. It has run for three seasons so far, and it is so compelling it may even get more people like me to watch the Formula 1 races currently happening.