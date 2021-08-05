Alan Pergament: A crime wave in TV unfortunately involves some favorite characters

Allie isn’t the best role model. He could be charged with child endangerment for all the jeopardy he put his teenage son and daughter in over the seven episodes.

Charlie committed the most dangerous and perhaps dumbest of the fictional crimes in this story. He is a teenager, so I had a little sympathy for his misguided behavior. However, he also was a big part of a show that wasted several hours of my life, so he can’t be totally forgiven. Incredibly, Apple TV + has renewed “Mosquito” for a second season.

While on the subject of my favorite characters, I was sad to see Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas) stay back in Guatemala and leave ABC’s “The Good Doctor” after four seasons. But at least she didn’t commit a crime.

The exit of her sweet character in the season finale made perfect sense. She was the most caring member of the surgical team, the one who becomes emotionally invested in her patients. So, it wasn’t surprising that she decided to stay in Guatemala to help treat patients who otherwise wouldn’t get quality medical care.

I’ll miss Thomas, who first came to my attention starring in the British series “Lovesick” that later was carried on Netflix. If you’re a Thomas fan, “Lovesick” is worth checking out and binging.