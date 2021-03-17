Alan Pergament: A crazy season tests interest level in March Madness

If you are a regular reader of mine, you probably know I am a big college basketball fan.
You might even know that before I became a TV critic, I covered the teams at St. Bonaventure, Niagara, Canisius, University at Buffalo, SUNY Buffalo State and even my alma mater Syracuse because it has so many alumni here and some Western New Yorkers were on the roster.
One of the highlights was covering St. Bonaventure’s National Invitation Tournament championship in 1977 when the NIT was a much bigger deal at Madison Square Garden. The Bonnies coach back then was Jim Satalin, the Syracuse native who now is the radio analyst on Syracuse games.
But as much as I love college hoops, I couldn’t really get into this crazy season because all the postponements and cancellations associated with Covid-19 made this several months of madness.
You never knew if a game was going to be played because someone on a team might test positive for the virus, resulting in it being called off at the last minute.
Syracuse’s lackluster play, partly because of its Covid-19 pause, also played into my disinterest until March. That’s when its improved play led by the coach’s son, Buddy Boeheim, resulted in Syracuse receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament that sparked some criticism.
The inability to watch UB play in person – which has made winters go more quickly in the Bobby Hurley and Nate Oats years – also played a role in my losing interest.
I rarely trek to Olean to see the Bonnies anymore but might have made an exception this championship season to go along with all the St. Bonaventure graduates who work for this newspaper and attend one game annually.
I bring all this up because I’m wondering how many college hoops fans feel the way I do as March Madness begins Thursday on CBS and the Turner networks of TNT, TBS and TruTV in games played in a bubble in the Indianapolis area.
A recent internet poll had a very small percentage of people saying they were very interested in watching the tournament.
I’m trying to get as excited as I used to be when I took off Thursday and Friday afternoons to watch first-round games.
And I am hoping that CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz is right in a prediction he made during a conference call Monday.
Noting every college cage junkie was “brokenhearted” a year ago when March Madness was called off due to the pandemic, Nantz said: “I think we’ll appreciate March Madness more than ever.”
He added he considers the tournament “a ray of sunshine for America’s psyche.”
Analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill, who are Nantz’s teammates, were on the same call, lamenting they couldn’t get together for meals this season and called games from their homes rather than where they were played.
“American Express called me knowing I haven’t used my card that much,” cracked Raftery, the comedian of the crew.
“Not going on the road has certainly ruined my image,” he added.
Raftery isn’t concerned that basketball blue bloods Kentucky and Duke didn’t make the field even though he preferred they were involved.
“To me the tournament has always been about first-timers or teams that haven’t been in a while,” said Raftery. “This particular year I don’t think (the absence of Kentucky and Duke) will have the impact that it would in other years. It is nice other people have the opportunity quite frankly.”
Noting that Loyola of Chicago made the tournament again, Raftery said he would be happy to see the team’s most well-known TV star, 101-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean. “I could use some prayers,” he said.
Hill, the former Duke and NBA star, lamented that the Blue Devils didn’t quality after a Covid-19 positive test led to their dismissal from the ACC Tournament they likely needed to win to get in.
“Yes, I’m still in mourning but I’ll get over that,” cracked Hill.
Nantz, Raftery, Hill and Wolfson will call the San Diego State-Syracuse game at 9:40 p.m. Friday on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. It will be played in Hinkle Fieldhouse, where scenes of the classic basketball movie “Hoosiers” were filmed. Nantz said he is “absolutely thrilled” to be there.
A California reporter asked Raftery what he thought of San Diego State, which is on a 14-game winning streak. His answer could frighten any Syracuse fan.
“They are a very talented team,” said Raftery. “It is a tough team. Very experienced. They play great defense.”
I asked about the Syracuse game and the St. Bonaventure matchup with LSU.
Raftery said he was “excited” to see “Mr. Warmth” without naming Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim. “He’s going to be charming and tell us great, funny, humorous stories. He’s amazing at what he is able to do without a center. They’re always a tough out.”
I noted the St. Bonavneture-LSU game, which will be played at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in Assembly Hall on TNT, might feature one of the biggest universities competing against one of the smallest in the tournament. The enrollment of St. Bonaventure is reportedly under 2,000. The enrollment of LSU is reportedly about 32,000.
Carter Blackburn, another in a long line of Syracuse graduates in sports television, is the play-by-play announcer, Deb Antonelli the analyst and Dana Jacobson, best known as Jeff Glor’s teammate on “CBS This Morning: Saturday,” the reporter on the game.
Raftery acknowledged that he hasn’t seen much of the Bonnies much since calling an Atlantic 10 championship game a few seasons ago. He praised St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt without naming him.
“They are so well-coached and always prepared,” said Raftery. “I’m just so impressed year in and year out they are always in the hunt and nobody pays attention to them quite frankly.”
I’ll be there for the St. Bonaventure and Syracuse games but can’t say much more grabs my attention in this tournament.
For Nantz to be right about how much America will appreciate the tournament, CBS and the Turner Broadcasting System may need prayers from Sister Jean.