Alan Pergament: A crazy season tests interest level in March Madness

If you are a regular reader of mine, you probably know I am a big college basketball fan.

You might even know that before I became a TV critic, I covered the teams at St. Bonaventure, Niagara, Canisius, University at Buffalo, SUNY Buffalo State and even my alma mater Syracuse because it has so many alumni here and some Western New Yorkers were on the roster.

One of the highlights was covering St. Bonaventure’s National Invitation Tournament championship in 1977 when the NIT was a much bigger deal at Madison Square Garden. The Bonnies coach back then was Jim Satalin, the Syracuse native who now is the radio analyst on Syracuse games.

But as much as I love college hoops, I couldn’t really get into this crazy season because all the postponements and cancellations associated with Covid-19 made this several months of madness.

You never knew if a game was going to be played because someone on a team might test positive for the virus, resulting in it being called off at the last minute.

Syracuse’s lackluster play, partly because of its Covid-19 pause, also played into my disinterest until March. That’s when its improved play led by the coach’s son, Buddy Boeheim, resulted in Syracuse receiving an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament that sparked some criticism.