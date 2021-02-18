Alan Pergament: A Buffalo angle to inspiring story about 90-year-old who walked 6 miles for vaccine

This is what I am thinking:
Here is the latest example of the phrase, “there is always a Buffalo angle.”
“The NBC Nightly News” and NBC’s morning program “Today” both ran a story this week about a 90-year-old woman, Fran Goldman, who walked six miles to and from a Seattle hospital to get her Covid-19 vaccination shot because a snowstorm created road conditions that made it too difficult to drive.
It was an uplifting, inspirational story by NBC reporter Joe Fryer about an amazing woman with a good sense of humor.
Goldman admitted to Fryer that she was five minutes late for her appointment, but no one there cared and she added she was happy to wait more than the usual 15 minutes as a precaution so she could rest before starting the uphill walk home.
And, oh, yeah, she had a hip replacement about a year ago.
Some of the higher profile personnel at Spectrum News in Buffalo were able to stay in different roles in different cities after the realignment of the 24-hour news operation was announced late last year.
Here is the Buffalo angle: Goldman is the mother of SUNY Buffalo State College communications professor Ruth Goldman, who was shown in some family pictures that were part of the story.
Professor Goldman has been receiving several messages about her amazing mother from her colleagues at Buffalo State.
Since the NBC story and one in the Seattle Times ran, the 90-year-old Goldman has received interview requests from a variety of outlets, including CNN, USA Today and weather.com
Get your questions ready for CNN anchor and Buffalo native Wolf Blitzer and former CNN reporter and former WGRZ-TV reporter Susan Candiotti.
They are the guests at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association (BBA) online speaker series “A Conversation With … "
BBA President Katie Morse will host the hour-long discussion that will address today’s media and political coverage. And since Blitzer has become as big a Buffalo Bills fan on air as the late Tim Russert was during his days as the host of "Meet the Press," it wouldn’t be surprising if the team’s postseason run also becomes a topic.
Viewers can submit questions for the live fundraiser. The cost is $10 for BBA members and current students and $20 for non-members and can be purchased at www.buffalobroadcasters.com.
Blitzer’s role recently changed. He remains the host of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” but it has been cut from two hours to one hour and airs at 6 p.m. to make room for an extra hour of Jake Tapper’s program.
Blitzer is the principal anchor for all major breaking news, including the recent impeachment trial of President Trump, and also is the host of special reports.
He is a member of the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Candiotti, who is retired, also is a member of the Hall of Fame.
She was a national correspondent at CNN for 25 years, covering major stories during that time, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Sandy Hook shooting and the Miracle on the Hudson.
“Young Rock” is sweet, charming and has enough funny moments to make it a bigger winner than any of the “Jumanji” movies or professional wrestling storylines, Pergament says.
Variety reports that CBS is canceling the sitcom “Mom” after eight seasons and the series finale will air May 6. There are a couple of Buffalo angles. One of the showrunners, Nick Bakay, is from Buffalo. And one of the stars, Bill Fichtner, who plays the husband of Allison Janney’s character, is from Cheektowaga. The series proceeded for an eighth season after co-star Anna Faris left the show.
Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, has added nearly 80 live, 24-hour local news feeds from the owners of WKBW-TV (E.W. Scripps) and WGRZ (Tegna) stations, as well as stations owned by Cox Media Group (CMG), Hearst Television and Fox Television.
WKBW General Manager Marc Jaromin reports that WKBW isn’t part of the initial group of Scripps stations involved with Tubi. I am checking about whether WGRZ is involved.
In 2021, Tubi will carry close to 100 local stations, covering 58 designated market areas (DMAs), including 24 of the top 25 markets.
In a release, Tubi Chief Operating Officer Farhad Massoudi said of the video on demand service: “Since News on Tubi launched in October, Tubi viewers have instantly taken hold of its value as a destination for a variety of free news choices, and we’re excited to bring the most comprehensive local news offering to streaming.”
Tubi also carries more than 30,000 movies and television shows free of charge. It is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, the Roku® platform, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.
I’ve previously written about losing interest in the Showtime series “Your Honor,” in which Bryan Cranston played a principled judge in New Orleans breaking bad to protect his teenage son after the son killed the son of a mobster in a hit-and-run car accident. I was a big fan of the series until one of the plot lines became too preposterous for me.
But having devoted so much time to it, I watched the season finale Sunday. Without revealing any spoiler details that would upset those who haven't yet watched the finale, it tied multiple story lines together quickly in subtle and not so subtle ways. In the end, it was one of the more disappointing finales in recent years.
I felt a little like “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan during Sunday’s season premiere of the reality singing show watching the audition of Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump megacritic George Conway. Bryan gave several quizzical looks as Claudia performed, and as fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie decided to move her on to the Hollywood round. I found the whole thing exploitive and painful to watch. But, I’m sure, Claudia’s next “Idol” appearance won’t be bad for ratings.