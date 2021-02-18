Alan Pergament: A Buffalo angle to inspiring story about 90-year-old who walked 6 miles for vaccine

Tubi also carries more than 30,000 movies and television shows free of charge. It is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, the Roku® platform, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

I’ve previously written about losing interest in the Showtime series “Your Honor,” in which Bryan Cranston played a principled judge in New Orleans breaking bad to protect his teenage son after the son killed the son of a mobster in a hit-and-run car accident. I was a big fan of the series until one of the plot lines became too preposterous for me.

But having devoted so much time to it, I watched the season finale Sunday. Without revealing any spoiler details that would upset those who haven't yet watched the finale, it tied multiple story lines together quickly in subtle and not so subtle ways. In the end, it was one of the more disappointing finales in recent years.

I felt a little like “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan during Sunday’s season premiere of the reality singing show watching the audition of Claudia Conway, the teenage daughter of President Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump megacritic George Conway. Bryan gave several quizzical looks as Claudia performed, and as fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie decided to move her on to the Hollywood round. I found the whole thing exploitive and painful to watch. But, I’m sure, Claudia’s next “Idol” appearance won’t be bad for ratings.

