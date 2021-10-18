Alan Pergament: 8 Sabres games will be carried exclusively on ESPN+; Josh Allen a Formula 1 fan

With expectations so low when the National Hockey League season began, missing a handful of Sabres games on television might not have bothered many fans.

But after the Sabres started the season with home wins over Montreal and Arizona, many fans may miss the first game exclusively on ESPN+ Friday night with the Boston Bruins.

After the Sabres won Saturday, I tweeted: “Here are six words I never thought I’d write this season: The Sabres are fun to watch.”

The tweet gathered my most “likes” this month.

Presumably, the people “liking” the tweet won’t like not seeing Friday’s game and seven others this season on MSG.

Fans will be able to see Friday’s game and seven others this season on ESPN+ only, which also requires an internet connection.

ESPN+ costs $6.99 monthly alone or is part of a package with two other streaming platforms owned by Disney – Disney+ and Hulu – for $13.99 a month.

The seven other Sabres games on ESPN+ are Nov. 2 at San Jose; Nov. 12 against Edmonton; Dec. 7 against Anaheim; Feb. 1 at Las Vegas; March 4 at Minnesota; April 5 against Carolina; and April 7 at Carolina.