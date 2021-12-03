Alan Pergament: 43North's 'For the Love of Buffalo' is a love letter to the city

If you’ve seen the billboard, the free shirts distributed at the Turkey Trot or a full-page ad in The Buffalo News promoting the documentary “For the Love of Buffalo,” you may wonder: What’s that all about?
The hourlong film, which premieres at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 on WKBW-TV, showcases many of the positive developments that make it harder – as the slogan goes – to Keep Buffalo a Secret.
Many of the secrets that make Buffalo a great place to work and live are revealed in a film produced by freelancer Brett Tuttle, the line producer of the recent Netflix series, “Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space,” about four civilians who went to space on one of Elon Musk’s rockets.
This beautifully filmed love letter to the Buffalo area is more grounded, with the primary component being the 2014 creation of the technological contest for startups at 43North.
43North is the latitude of Buffalo, one of many things people who haven’t been paying attention will learn while watching a local version of the ABC reality show “Shark Tank.” The film focuses on the pitches from startups in the recent 43North competition that culminated in the finals in late October in Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.
Maura Devlin, 43North’s vice president for marketing and public relations, said the film is primarily designed for Western New Yorkers to enjoy.
“This is something that we developed for Buffalo, for people in Western New York to see,” said Devlin. “It really is for a wide range of ages. I want the 16-year-old that's sitting in a high school in Western New York to see this, just as much as I want the 55- or 60-year-old who might have a little extra money in their pocket and could be an angel investor in one of these businesses.”
The sites and landmarks that make Buffalo unique never looked so good thanks to cinematographer Michael Bozzo, who worked on one episode of the recent docuseries “Home” for Apple TV+.
Made possible by a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, the film intersperses shots of the waterfront, Delaware Park, Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, Highmark Stadium, Niagara Falls and the man who sends bubbles above a restaurant at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street as well as interviews with Buffalo boosters.
The overhead shot of Wilkeson Pointe that reveals the landscape in a unique way may surprise some of the bicycle riders who circle it in the summer as I do.
The shot of celloist Alex Cousins playing inside a Delaware Park archway is one of many visual and audio highlights.
“This was to remind people of Buffalo when they drive by something like that every day or know about something like that, how cool it is, and how pretty it is and it exists here,” said Tuttle. “Equally for us, as filmmakers, the idea to be able to show and demonstrate the great things that are here in Buffalo. I just moved here in June. So, my ability to kind of experience this stuff with new eyes or fresh eyes along with our director of photography and our director was what we were going for. Maybe not a lot of people know you have this beautiful bridge at Delaware Park or the beautiful sculptures at Wilkeson Pointe.”
The documentary, which will be on the 43North YouTube channel after its premiere, bursts some of the popular misconceptions about Buffalo that recruiters must overcome.
Jordan Levy, the founding board chairman of 43North, opens and closes the film. He begins by explaining people initially laughed at the idea. Levy is a proud Buffalo native. But some of the strongest advocates are out-of-towners who had to be sold on Buffalo.
The interviewees sit in a chair in a spartan empty floor of Seneca One tower, the former HSBC building that has been developed by Douglas Jemal and is the 43North headquarters.
Jemal said the negativity he faced when planning to buy Seneca One angered and inspired him.
At the Statler, Jemal plans a blend of banquet and event space, apartments, hotel rooms, shops and 700 interior parking spaces spread across five floors.
Mike Wisler, chief information officer of M&T Bank, explained that a recruiter initially pitching the job told him there was one problem: “But it is in Buffalo.”
Wisler was eventually persuaded to come here, adding becoming part of an area where people care about their community made it one of the best decisions of his life. Riding around town in a hoverboard, Wisler is one of the best spokesman for Buffalo in a film that plays like a recruitment pitch.
All the startup creators pitching in the competition illustrate the one thing needed to succeed – a belief in their product overcoming overwhelming obstacles.
No one epitomizes that more than Scott Wayman, founder and chief executive officer of Kangarootime, a child-care management company. His story is inspiring on multiple levels. His parents raised six biological children and adopted 18 more.
Keep your tissues handy as Wayman explains how winning a $500,000 prize saved his company. He failed in his first attempt in the 43North competition, but he entered a second time after exhausting his savings and borrowing $100,000 from his in-laws.
The special includes some laughs, with one woman explaining she returned to Buffalo because she couldn’t get a decent pizza elsewhere and had difficulty accepting people elsewhere who put ranch on their wings instead of blue cheese.
Jemal, who just turned 79, cracks that he is a young man who expects to be around another 50 years to see all the progress made.
Besides Jemal and a few others, the film primary focuses on younger workers drawn to 43North and emphasizes the diversity of the creators looking for seed money as the competition goes from 50 to 20 to 10 finalists.
There are brief glimpses of their short pitches and questions from the judges. It would have been nice to see more of the internal discussions before deciding on the $1 million winner, but Devlin said 43North wanted to avoid revealing sensitive information about the companies.
Spoiler alert: The $1 million winner in late October was Top Seedz, maker of organic crackers and roasted seeds. Seven other companies claimed runner-up prizes of $500,000. 43North gets a 5% stake in each of the eight winners that agree to move their companies to Buffalo.
They all undoubtedly hope to achieve the extraordinary success of the locally based 2015 champion ACV Auctions, a used car auction app that has a market value exceeding $3 billion.
ACV Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun finally arrives near program’s end. ACV’s success story has been repeatedly told so 43North understandably wanted to highlight other lesser-known stories.
Rebecca Brady, the Top Seedz founder originally from New Zealand, looks shocked after her company is announced as this year’s winner.
Undoubtedly, so are those who had seeds of doubts seven years ago that 43North would be successful.