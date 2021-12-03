Alan Pergament: 43North's 'For the Love of Buffalo' is a love letter to the city

“This is something that we developed for Buffalo, for people in Western New York to see,” said Devlin. “It really is for a wide range of ages. I want the 16-year-old that's sitting in a high school in Western New York to see this, just as much as I want the 55- or 60-year-old who might have a little extra money in their pocket and could be an angel investor in one of these businesses.”

The sites and landmarks that make Buffalo unique never looked so good thanks to cinematographer Michael Bozzo, who worked on one episode of the recent docuseries “Home” for Apple TV+.

Made possible by a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation, the film intersperses shots of the waterfront, Delaware Park, Wilkeson Pointe at the Outer Harbor, Highmark Stadium, Niagara Falls and the man who sends bubbles above a restaurant at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street as well as interviews with Buffalo boosters.

The overhead shot of Wilkeson Pointe that reveals the landscape in a unique way may surprise some of the bicycle riders who circle it in the summer as I do.

The shot of celloist Alex Cousins playing inside a Delaware Park archway is one of many visual and audio highlights.