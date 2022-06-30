Al Vaughters, local television's most unassuming legend

The woman behind the counter at an Amherst bagel store spotted a man sitting alone at a table 50 feet way and asked out loud, “Is that Al Vaughters?”

Yes, she was told, that’s Al Vaughters.

The celebrity sighting was further evidence of the popularity of Western New York’s most unassuming TV legend.

“Who are they talking about?” Vaughters asked when told of the woman’s question and his legendary status. “Me? It is not that I don’t understand it, it is just hard for me to grasp it. I’m just a blue-collar guy who grew up in Dayton. That’s the way I was raised. My dad said, anything that you do, do the best you can. And that’s what I always tried to do.”

Since the WIVB-TV (Channel 4) Call for Action reporter recently announced his retirement, Vaughters has been getting Buffalove from young and old alike.

The Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer was surprised to receive so much love from young former reporters and producers at the station.

“I was flattered folks think so much of the work that I do,” Vaughters said.

Veteran anchor Jacquie Walker is one of his biggest supporters.

“Al is old school in the best sense of the phrase,” Walker said. “He is dedicated to his work and dedicated to the community.”

Vaughters turned 70 in March, but that isn’t why he is retiring.

“Seventy is a coincidence,” Vaughters said. “I am retiring because I have two kids (in their 30s) and only get to see them once or twice a year. My wife, Michele, is frankly tired of not being able to eat dinner until 8 or 9 at night because I put in long hours.”

Their immediate plans are to have dinner before 6 p.m., update the house they have lived in for 26 years and visit relatives in San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta.

“You get to a certain age, and you start reading the obituaries,” laughed Vaughters. “In all seriousness, all those people they had a tomorrow. They had plans. They knew they were going on vacation, but they are not. Michele and I have plans and we need to fulfill those plans.

“On a lighter side, I’ve been saving on the 401k all these years putting money aside that I could have been spending. I want to spend it.”

Vaughters, who has worked a three-day week since January, left the door slightly ajar by saying he would consider working occasionally if asked by the new general manager and the next news director.

“It has not been discussed,” he said.

He spent his final workdays this week going through all the files he has compiled in almost 27 years at the station.

“The papers and files I have would take up a room,” Vaughters said. “You could load a large dump truck. What is going to make it a lot harder is that every one of those files represents a story that I’ve done, a life that I have maybe changed through something I have looked into.”

One memorable story involved a Buffalo man, Cory Epps, charged with a 1997 murder. He swore he was innocent. His wife convinced Vaughters he had been framed.

Vaughters conducted a jailhouse interview with Epps, who explained why it couldn’t have been him. He was convicted.

“I kept his file in my top drawer for 20 years,” Vaughters said.

He believes his story raised the consciousness on the injustice. A New York City not-for-profit group, Exoneration Initiative, took Epps' case and 20 years later Erie County Judge James Bargnesi vacated the conviction. District Attorney John J. Flynn agreed with the judge's decision.

“This has been the story of my life as far as big stories,” Vaughters said. “The day that he was declared a free man, they had a big celebration outside of the holding center.”

Vaughters was off that day, having dinner with his wife in Hamburg.

“I didn’t get to report the great day that I wanted to happen 20 years earlier because I was off. … A lot of my big stories I wasn’t there for the climax.”

That included a 2005 story about BUILD Academy students getting a civics lesson by a math teacher, who asked his students to write Mayor Anthony Masiello and request something be done about the deplorable conditions at a vacant lot they passed on the way to school. Garbage and hypodermic needles were everywhere.

Vaughters said when the mayor didn’t get a chance to read the letters, the teacher advised his students to call Vaughters.

“I still have a lot of those letters in my drawer,” Vaughters said.

A few days later the mayor joined his impact team to help clear the lot.

“The mayor went on the controls of a backhoe cleaning up the mess,” Vaughters recalled. “It was a big story that the kids made a difference in that neighborhood. I was off that day, but I came down and (former Channel 4 reporter) Victoria Hong interviewed me. But I didn’t get to do the story.”

He is quick to spread the credit around, praising the 15 Call for Action volunteers, as well as station leaders for even allowing him to do stories that upset advertisers.

He recalled the late Lou Verruto, one of the station’s former general managers, once told him, “'If you don’t get me sued you must not be doing your job. If they are cheating their customers, they are probably cheating me.’ He gave me free rein.”

He has done stories about unscrupulous snowplow contractors, roofers, VCR repairmen and contractors on behalf of Western New Yorkers.

“I consider everybody here my neighbors,” Vaughters said. “A lot of times guys who I get complaints about actually are neighbors. You don’t go after your neighbor. You go, ‘Hey neighbor, I’m getting complaints about you, can you do something about this?’ They know if they don’t, I’ll be showing up with a camera and a microphone and by then it will be too late.”

A consummate journalist, Vaughters understands even a celebratory story about him wouldn’t be complete without mentioning a story that ended in tragedy. One subject, a home improvement contractor who had previous problems not living up to promises he made to customers and was being accused of scamming a customer out of $3,500, died by suicide after Vaughters interviewed him, but before the story ran.

“My file on that story is on my desk and it reminds me every day of what happened. I don’t regret doing the story; I regret what happened.”

He was comforted by people after the story ran.

“People from everywhere reached out. I got support from the entire community and that also is why I do what I do. In my time of need, I got support from everywhere and people helped me get through that.”

It was only fitting Vaughters received so much support considering how much help he has been to others.

“The lasting image for Al is late at night surrounded by stacks and stacks of files,” Walker said. “Each one of the files represents someone he wanted to help.”

What does he think his own legacy should be?

“Hopefully I helped a lot of people and I made Western New York a better place,” Vaughters said.

Yes, that’s Al Vaughters.

