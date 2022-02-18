A stressed-out 'Mrs. Maisel' is still adorable but slightly less fun

It’s been so long since I watched the third season finale of Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” that I had to watch it over before the fourth season premiered today.
Re-watching the two-year-old episode reminded me how much I love this series about the housewife turned standup comedian played by Rachel Brosnahan trying to triumph in a man’s world and a man’s crazy field in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
I suggest you also re-watch the third season finale of the series from Amy Sherman-Palladino (“Gilmore Girls”) and her husband Daniel Palladino because it is delightful the second time around.
If you don’t have the time, here’s a quick summary. Miriam “Midge” Maisel told some jokes about the personal life of singer Shy Baldwin during her act at the Apollo Theater in Harlem that offended him to the point that he had his agent (played by Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us”) boot her off the European tour that he had hired her for over the legendary Moms Mabley to be his opening act.
Meanwhile, unbeknownst to Midge, her agent Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), has gambled her money away. Susie’s response is to go behind Miriam’s back and ask her estranged husband Joel (Michael Zegen) to save the day.
Needless to say, Miriam is dealing with a lot of stress in the first two episodes of the fourth season that Prime Video made available to review and is making available for subscribers today. Prime is making two episodes available weekly, rather than the whole season to binge.
In Miriam’s opening standup, she acknowledges she is out for revenge. She’s also out of a job, out of her marriage, out of money and out of milk for her children.
Midge not only has to rearrange her bedroom furniture, but also her life in an attempt to reclaim the stardom that Shy Baldwin was about to give her before he fired her.
Midge walks and talks as fast as ever and the same snappy dialogue remains in the first two episodes, but the stressful situations she is in overwhelm the laughs at times.
There are several sub-plots. Some miss the mark, most notably the one involving Jane Lynch as comedy legend Sophie Lennon dealing with her Broadway flop. The most amusing sub-plots involve Miriam’s less than supportive parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle).
The newspaperman in me laughed when Abe got his first paycheck as the theater critic for the Village Voice, an alternative newspaper in New York City. As anyone in the media business knows, the reward is in doing something he loves.
After the long wait, I wanted to love “Mrs. Maisel” as much as I did the first season when I felt like I was stealing money for getting paid to watch it.
However, a critic like Abe undoubtedly knows it is harder to satisfy people and maintain quality in later seasons than it is to introduce characters viewers love.
Mrs. Maisel is still adorable and resourceful but slightly less fun and as funny as Midge was when we first met her and her annoying relatives and not as enjoyable as the third season finale.
But I can’t wait to see the rest of the weekly episodes in Midge’s revenge tour in the hope that she triumphs over all the obstacles tossed her way by men this season and in what Prime Video announced this week will be its final fifth season.