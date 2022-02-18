A stressed-out 'Mrs. Maisel' is still adorable but slightly less fun

In Miriam’s opening standup, she acknowledges she is out for revenge. She’s also out of a job, out of her marriage, out of money and out of milk for her children.

Midge not only has to rearrange her bedroom furniture, but also her life in an attempt to reclaim the stardom that Shy Baldwin was about to give her before he fired her.

Midge walks and talks as fast as ever and the same snappy dialogue remains in the first two episodes, but the stressful situations she is in overwhelm the laughs at times.

There are several sub-plots. Some miss the mark, most notably the one involving Jane Lynch as comedy legend Sophie Lennon dealing with her Broadway flop. The most amusing sub-plots involve Miriam’s less than supportive parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle).

The newspaperman in me laughed when Abe got his first paycheck as the theater critic for the Village Voice, an alternative newspaper in New York City. As anyone in the media business knows, the reward is in doing something he loves.

After the long wait, I wanted to love “Mrs. Maisel” as much as I did the first season when I felt like I was stealing money for getting paid to watch it.